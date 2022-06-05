County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,887 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 81,623 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,797,700.
As of Friday's update, 51,924 (+342 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,424 (+48) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May 28-June 3):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 78,482 ( +738 )
Henrico 70,326 ( +681 )
Richmond City 48,007 ( +477 )
Hanover 23,127 ( +206 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 94,465 ( +806 )
Chesapeake 52,579 ( +403 )
Newport News 38,393 ( +331 )
Norfolk 44,254 ( +322 )
Hampton 29,462 ( +231 )
James City 16,241 ( +224 )
Portsmouth 21,692 ( +189 )
Suffolk 19,725 ( +181 )
York 10,643 ( +122 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 199,206 ( +2,671 )
Prince William 101,803 ( +988 )
Loudoun 76,081 ( +959 )
Arlington 49,975 ( +867 )
Alexandria 34,799 ( +491 )
Stafford 32,619 ( +353 )
Spotsylvania 28,597 ( +254 )
Additional Localities
Albemarle 19,733 ( +235 )
Roanoke City 22,328 ( +169 )
Augusta 19,577 ( +163 )
Roanoke County 22,363 ( +154 )
Pittsylvania 14,715 ( +143 )
Lynchburg 20,173 ( +133 )
Montgomery 20,125 ( +118 )
Charlottesville 10,000 ( +113 )
Campbell 13,002 ( +108 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 28-June 3)
Accomack 7,176 ( +26 )
Albemarle 19,733 ( +235 )
Alexandria 34,799 ( +491 )
Alleghany 3,408 ( +1 )
Amelia 2,753 ( +21 )
Amherst 7,471 ( +45 )
Appomattox 3,952 ( +12 )
Arlington 49,975 ( +867 )
Augusta 19,577 ( +163 )
Bath 935 ( +14 )
Bedford 17,719 ( +90 )
Bland 1,820 ( +6 )
Botetourt 7,805 ( +51 )
Bristol 4,520 ( +16 )
Brunswick 3,353 ( +26 )
Buchanan 4,957 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,165 ( +79 )
Buena Vista City 2,047 ( +11 )
Campbell 13,002 ( +108 )
Caroline 7,193 ( +71 )
Carroll 6,913 ( +40 )
Charles City 1,208 ( +5 )
Charlotte 2,619 ( +29 )
Charlottesville 10,000 ( +113 )
Chesapeake 52,579 ( +403 )
Chesterfield 78,482 ( +738 )
Clarke 2,790 ( +35 )
Colonial Heights 5,110 ( +39 )
Covington 1,404 ( +42 )
Craig 1,145 ( +2 )
Culpeper 11,709 ( +60 )
Cumberland 1,410 ( +7 )
Danville 11,497 ( +62 )
Dickenson 3,357 ( +18 )
Dinwiddie 5,599 ( +48 )
Emporia 1,223 ( +4 )
Essex 2,335 ( +17 )
Fairfax 199,206 ( +2,671 )
Fairfax City 2,133 ( +12 )
Falls Church 2,434 ( +52 )
Fauquier 13,585 ( +80 )
Floyd 2,646 ( +19 )
Fluvanna 5,512 ( +57 )
Franklin City 2,341 ( -47 )
Franklin County 11,305 ( +67 )
Frederick 21,427 ( +124 )
Fredericksburg 5,701 ( +48 )
Galax 2,621 ( +21 )
Giles 4,233 ( +31 )
Gloucester 7,621 ( +35 )
Goochland 4,306 ( +34 )
Grayson 4,131 ( +23 )
Greene 4,210 ( +20 )
Greensville 3,399 ( +18 )
Halifax 7,561 ( +89 )
Hampton 29,462 ( +231 )
Hanover 23,127 ( +206 )
Harrisonburg 13,744 ( +57 )
Henrico 70,326 ( +681 )
Henry 12,567 ( +96 )
Highland 396
Hopewell 6,286 ( +64 )
Isle of Wight 7,599 ( +57 )
James City 16,241 ( +224 )
King and Queen 1,174 ( +8 )
King George 5,335 ( +56 )
King William 3,841 ( +24 )
Lancaster 1,898 ( +11 )
Lee 6,240 ( +17 )
Lexington 2,918 ( +19 )
Loudoun 76,081 ( +959 )
Louisa 7,058 ( +58 )
Lunenburg 2,547 ( +35 )
Lynchburg 20,173 ( +133 )
Madison 2,506 ( +14 )
Manassas City 9,577 ( +70 )
Manassas Park 3,936 ( +31 )
Martinsville 3,544 ( +24 )
Mathews 1,559 ( +14 )
Mecklenburg 6,423 ( +91 )
Middlesex 1,919 ( +15 )
Montgomery 20,125 ( +118 )
Nelson 2,670 ( +23 )
New Kent 4,873 ( +33 )
Newport News 38,393 ( +331 )
Norfolk 44,254 ( +322 )
Northampton 2,235 ( +5 )
Northumberland 2,254 ( +10 )
Norton 1,345 ( +14 )
Nottoway 4,388 ( +19 )
Orange 7,155 ( +47 )
Page 5,758 ( +28 )
Patrick 3,803 ( +21 )
Petersburg 8,400 ( +53 )
Pittsylvania 14,715 ( +143 )
Poquoson 2,476 ( +25 )
Portsmouth 21,692 ( +189 )
Powhatan 5,356 ( +26 )
Prince Edward 5,220 ( +46 )
Prince George 9,172 ( +61 )
Prince William 101,803 ( +988 )
Pulaski 7,510 ( +43 )
Radford 5,190 ( +35 )
Rappahannock 1,079 ( +6 )
Richmond City 48,007 ( +477 )
Richmond County 2,645 ( +13 )
Roanoke City 22,328 ( +169 )
Roanoke County 22,363 ( +154 )
Rockbridge 3,378 ( +22 )
Rockingham 14,845 ( +59 )
Russell 6,996 ( +35 )
Salem 5,897 ( +34 )
Scott 5,897 ( +16 )
Shenandoah 11,134 ( +67 )
Smyth 9,027 ( +39 )
Southampton 3,575 ( +48 )
Spotsylvania 28,597 ( +254 )
Stafford 32,619 ( +353 )
Staunton 5,866 ( +47 )
Suffolk 19,725 ( +181 )
Surry 1,138 ( +4 )
Sussex 2,437 ( +13 )
Tazewell 10,501 ( +51 )
Virginia Beach 94,465 ( +806 )
Warren 8,880 ( +44 )
Washington 14,100 ( +46 )
Waynesboro 6,154 ( +22 )
Westmoreland 3,356 ( +21 )
Williamsburg 1,887 ( +12 )
Winchester 6,581 ( +35 )
Wise 10,508 ( +68 )
Wythe 7,696 ( +47 )
York 10,643 ( +122 )
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.