County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,887 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 81,623 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,797,700.

As of Friday's update, 51,924 (+342 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,424 (+48) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May 28-June 3):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 78,482 ( +738 )

Henrico 70,326 ( +681 )

Richmond City 48,007 ( +477 )

Hanover 23,127 ( +206 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 94,465 ( +806 )

Chesapeake 52,579 ( +403 )

Newport News 38,393 ( +331 )

Norfolk 44,254 ( +322 )

Hampton 29,462 ( +231 )

James City 16,241 ( +224 )

Portsmouth 21,692 ( +189 )

Suffolk 19,725 ( +181 )

York 10,643 ( +122 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 199,206 ( +2,671 )

Prince William 101,803 ( +988 )

Loudoun 76,081 ( +959 )

Arlington 49,975 ( +867 )

Alexandria 34,799 ( +491 )

Stafford 32,619 ( +353 )

Spotsylvania 28,597 ( +254 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 19,733 ( +235 )

Roanoke City 22,328 ( +169 )

Augusta 19,577 ( +163 )

Roanoke County 22,363 ( +154 )

Pittsylvania 14,715 ( +143 )

Lynchburg 20,173 ( +133 )

Montgomery 20,125 ( +118 )

Charlottesville 10,000 ( +113 )

Campbell 13,002 ( +108 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 28-June 3)

Accomack 7,176 ( +26 )

Albemarle 19,733 ( +235 )

Alexandria 34,799 ( +491 )

Alleghany 3,408 ( +1 )

Amelia 2,753 ( +21 )

Amherst 7,471 ( +45 )

Appomattox 3,952 ( +12 )

Arlington 49,975 ( +867 )

Augusta 19,577 ( +163 )

Bath 935 ( +14 )

Bedford 17,719 ( +90 )

Bland 1,820 ( +6 )

Botetourt 7,805 ( +51 )

Bristol 4,520 ( +16 )

Brunswick 3,353 ( +26 )

Buchanan 4,957 ( +20 )

Buckingham 4,165 ( +79 )

Buena Vista City 2,047 ( +11 )

Campbell 13,002 ( +108 )

Caroline 7,193 ( +71 )

Carroll 6,913 ( +40 )

Charles City 1,208 ( +5 )

Charlotte 2,619 ( +29 )

Charlottesville 10,000 ( +113 )

Chesapeake 52,579 ( +403 )

Chesterfield 78,482 ( +738 )

Clarke 2,790 ( +35 )

Colonial Heights 5,110 ( +39 )

Covington 1,404 ( +42 )

Craig 1,145 ( +2 )

Culpeper 11,709 ( +60 )

Cumberland 1,410 ( +7 )

Danville 11,497 ( +62 )

Dickenson 3,357 ( +18 )

Dinwiddie 5,599 ( +48 )

Emporia 1,223 ( +4 )

Essex 2,335 ( +17 )

Fairfax 199,206 ( +2,671 )

Fairfax City 2,133 ( +12 )

Falls Church 2,434 ( +52 )

Fauquier 13,585 ( +80 )

Floyd 2,646 ( +19 )

Fluvanna 5,512 ( +57 )

Franklin City 2,341 ( -47 )

Franklin County 11,305 ( +67 )

Frederick 21,427 ( +124 )

Fredericksburg 5,701 ( +48 )

Galax 2,621 ( +21 )

Giles 4,233 ( +31 )

Gloucester 7,621 ( +35 )

Goochland 4,306 ( +34 )

Grayson 4,131 ( +23 )

Greene 4,210 ( +20 )

Greensville 3,399 ( +18 )

Halifax 7,561 ( +89 )

Hampton 29,462 ( +231 )

Hanover 23,127 ( +206 )

Harrisonburg 13,744 ( +57 )

Henrico 70,326 ( +681 )

Henry 12,567 ( +96 )

Highland 396

Hopewell 6,286 ( +64 )

Isle of Wight 7,599 ( +57 )

James City 16,241 ( +224 )

King and Queen 1,174 ( +8 )

King George 5,335 ( +56 )

King William 3,841 ( +24 )

Lancaster 1,898 ( +11 )

Lee 6,240 ( +17 )

Lexington 2,918 ( +19 )

Loudoun 76,081 ( +959 )

Louisa 7,058 ( +58 )

Lunenburg 2,547 ( +35 )

Lynchburg 20,173 ( +133 )

Madison 2,506 ( +14 )

Manassas City 9,577 ( +70 )

Manassas Park 3,936 ( +31 )

Martinsville 3,544 ( +24 )

Mathews 1,559 ( +14 )

Mecklenburg 6,423 ( +91 )

Middlesex 1,919 ( +15 )

Montgomery 20,125 ( +118 )

Nelson 2,670 ( +23 )

New Kent 4,873 ( +33 )

Newport News 38,393 ( +331 )

Norfolk 44,254 ( +322 )

Northampton 2,235 ( +5 )

Northumberland 2,254 ( +10 )

Norton 1,345 ( +14 )

Nottoway 4,388 ( +19 )

Orange 7,155 ( +47 )

Page 5,758 ( +28 )

Patrick 3,803 ( +21 )

Petersburg 8,400 ( +53 )

Pittsylvania 14,715 ( +143 )

Poquoson 2,476 ( +25 )

Portsmouth 21,692 ( +189 )

Powhatan 5,356 ( +26 )

Prince Edward 5,220 ( +46 )

Prince George 9,172 ( +61 )

Prince William 101,803 ( +988 )

Pulaski 7,510 ( +43 )

Radford 5,190 ( +35 )

Rappahannock 1,079 ( +6 )

Richmond City 48,007 ( +477 )

Richmond County 2,645 ( +13 )

Roanoke City 22,328 ( +169 )

Roanoke County 22,363 ( +154 )

Rockbridge 3,378 ( +22 )

Rockingham 14,845 ( +59 )

Russell 6,996 ( +35 )

Salem 5,897 ( +34 )

Scott 5,897 ( +16 )

Shenandoah 11,134 ( +67 )

Smyth 9,027 ( +39 )

Southampton 3,575 ( +48 )

Spotsylvania 28,597 ( +254 )

Stafford 32,619 ( +353 )

Staunton 5,866 ( +47 )

Suffolk 19,725 ( +181 )

Surry 1,138 ( +4 )

Sussex 2,437 ( +13 )

Tazewell 10,501 ( +51 )

Virginia Beach 94,465 ( +806 )

Warren 8,880 ( +44 )

Washington 14,100 ( +46 )

Waynesboro 6,154 ( +22 )

Westmoreland 3,356 ( +21 )

Williamsburg 1,887 ( +12 )

Winchester 6,581 ( +35 )

Wise 10,508 ( +68 )

Wythe 7,696 ( +47 )

York 10,643 ( +122 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

