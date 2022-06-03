Watch
CDC Map: Masks urged for 12 Virginia localities, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond

Much of Central Virginia is now considered to be under a high COVID-19 community level, according updated data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jun 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 12 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 2% last week and 73.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased, and 82.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 2 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia up 2% last week; 73.7% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twelve localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico and the City of Richmond.

This is the only the second time these localities have ranked high since the CDC released its new ranking system on Feb. 25 that focuses less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Sixty-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including parts of Central Virginia. Fifty-seven localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," said RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 12 Virginia localities this week; down from 27 localities last week

Augusta (ranked medium last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 65 Virginia localities this week; no change from 65 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked high last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bland (ranked low last week)
Buchanan (ranked low last week)
Buckingham (ranked high last week)
Buena Vista (ranked low last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (ranked high last week)
Clarke (ranked low last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (ranked high last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Giles (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked high last week)
Grayson (ranked low last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (ranked high last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (ranked high last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (ranked low last week)
Martinsville (ranked low last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
New Kent (ranked high last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Norton (ranked high last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked high last week)
Roanoke County (ranked high last week)
Rockbridge (ranked low last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Southampton (ranked low last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked low last week)
Suffolk (ranked low last week)
Tazewell (ranked low last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 57 Virginia localities this week; up from 41 localities last week

    Accomack (no change from last week)
    Alleghany (no change from last week)
    Amherst (ranked medium last week)
    Appomattox (ranked high last week)
    Bedford (ranked high last week)
    Botetourt (ranked high last week)
    Bristol (no change from last week)
    Brunswick (no change from last week)
    Campbell (ranked medium last week)
    Caroline (ranked medium last week)
    Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)
    Craig (ranked medium last week)
    Culpeper (ranked medium last week)
    Danville (ranked medium last week)
    Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
    Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
    Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)
    Fauquier (no change from last week)
    Floyd (ranked medium last week)
    Franklin City (no change from last week)
    Franklin County (ranked high last week)
    Frederick (ranked medium last week)
    Gloucester (no change from last week)
    Greene (ranked high last week)
    Greensville (ranked medium last week)
    Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
    Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)
    Lee (ranked medium last week)
    Louisa (ranked medium last week)
    Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)
    Madison (ranked medium last week)
    Mathews (no change from last week)
    Montgomery (ranked medium last week)
    Nelson (ranked high last week)
    Norfolk (no change from last week)
    Northampton (ranked medium last week)
    Orange (ranked high last week)
    Page (no change from last week)
    Patrick (ranked medium last week)
    Petersburg (no change from last week)
    Prince George (ranked medium last week)
    Pulaski (no change from last week)
    Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)
    Rockingham (no change from last week)
    Russell (no change from last week)
    Scott (no change from last week)
    Shenandoah (no change from last week)
    Smyth (no change from last week)
    Surry (no change from last week)
    Sussex (no change from last week)
    Warren (ranked medium last week)
    Washington (no change from last week)
    Williamsburg (no change from last week)
    Winchester (no change from last week)
    Wise (ranked high last week)
    Wythe (no change from last week)

    RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Low
    Appomattox Low
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta High

    Bath Medium
    Bedford Low
    Bland Medium
    Botetourt Low
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Medium
    Buckingham Medium
    Buena Vista Medium

    Campbell Low
    Caroline Low
    Carroll Medium
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte High
    Charlottesville Medium
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield High
    Clarke Medium
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington Medium
    Craig Low
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Low
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Medium
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Low
    Fluvanna Medium
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Medium

    Galax High
    Giles Medium
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson Medium
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax High
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico High
    Henry Medium
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell Medium

    Isle of Wight Low

    James Medium

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Medium
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Low
    Lexington High
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg Low

    Madison Low
    Manassas Medium
    Manassas Park Medium
    Martinsville Medium
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Medium
    Poquoson Medium
    Portsmouth Medium
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward High
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Medium
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Medium
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond County Medium
    Richmond City High
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Medium
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Medium
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Medium
    Spotsylvania Medium
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Medium
    Suffolk Medium
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Medium

    Virginia Beach Medium

    Warren Low
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Medium
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Low
    Wythe Low
    York Medium

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
