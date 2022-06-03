CDC Map: Masks urged for 12 Virginia localities, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 12 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 2% last week and 73.7% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased, and 82.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 2 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

WTVR COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 2, 2022.



Twelve localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico and the City of Richmond.

This is the only the second time these localities have ranked high since the CDC released its new ranking system on Feb. 25 that focuses less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Sixty-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including parts of Central Virginia. Fifty-seven localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," said RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

WTVR COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 2, 2022.



High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

12 Virginia localities this week; down from 27 localities last week

Augusta (ranked medium last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Galax (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

65 Virginia localities this week; no change from 65 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked high last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bland (ranked low last week)

Buchanan (ranked low last week)

Buckingham (ranked high last week)

Buena Vista (ranked low last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (ranked high last week)

Clarke (ranked low last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked high last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked low last week)

Goochland (ranked high last week)

Grayson (ranked low last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked high last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (ranked high last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked low last week)

Martinsville (ranked low last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

New Kent (ranked high last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Norton (ranked high last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (ranked low last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (ranked high last week)

Roanoke County (ranked high last week)

Rockbridge (ranked low last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Southampton (ranked low last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked low last week)

Suffolk (ranked low last week)

Tazewell (ranked low last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

57 Virginia localities this week; up from 41 localities last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amherst (ranked medium last week)

Appomattox (ranked high last week)

Bedford (ranked high last week)

Botetourt (ranked high last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Campbell (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)

Craig (ranked medium last week)

Culpeper (ranked medium last week)

Danville (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (ranked medium last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Floyd (ranked medium last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Franklin County (ranked high last week)

Frederick (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (ranked high last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)

Lee (ranked medium last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)

Madison (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked medium last week)

Nelson (ranked high last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (ranked medium last week)

Orange (ranked high last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (ranked medium last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Prince George (ranked medium last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked medium last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked high last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Low

Amelia Medium

Amherst Low

Appomattox Low

Arlington Medium

Augusta High

Bath Medium

Bedford Low

Bland Medium

Botetourt Low

Bristol Low

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell Low

Caroline Low

Carroll Medium

Charles City Medium

Charlotte High

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield High

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights High

Covington Medium

Craig Low

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Low

Dickenson Low

Dinwiddie Low

Emporia Medium

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Low

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Low

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Medium

Galax High

Giles Medium

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson Medium

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James Medium

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Low

Lexington High

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg Low

Madison Low

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Medium

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton Medium

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Medium

Portsmouth Medium

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George Low

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Low

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond County Medium

Richmond City High

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Medium

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Medium

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Medium

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren Low

Washington Low

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Low

Wythe Low

York Medium

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.