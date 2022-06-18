County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,777 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 79,097 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,835,591.
As of Friday's update, 52,454 (+242 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,453 (+12) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 11-17):
Central Virginia
Henrico 71,968 ( +653 )
Chesterfield 80,135 ( +589 )
Richmond City 49,120 ( +418 )
Hanover 23,557 ( +199 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 96,267 ( +739 )
Chesapeake 53,481 ( +372 )
Newport News 39,229 ( +337 )
Norfolk 45,110 ( +331 )
Hampton 30,078 ( +233 )
James City 16,686 ( +179 )
Portsmouth 22,103 ( +148 )
Suffolk 20,045 ( +117 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 205,131 ( +2,227 )
Loudoun 78,330 ( +839 )
Prince William 103,952 ( +793 )
Arlington 51,953 ( +760 )
Alexandria 35,963 ( +480 )
Stafford 33,350 ( +279 )
Spotsylvania 29,092 ( +175 )
Additional Localities
Campbell 13,347 ( +211 )
Lynchburg 20,623 ( +191 )
Albemarle 20,224 ( +181 )
Roanoke City 22,714 ( +170 )
Augusta 19,930 ( +158 )
Roanoke County 22,762 ( +154 )
Henry 12,880 ( +119 )
Frederick 21,750 ( +114 )
Montgomery 20,394 ( +107 )
Charlottesville 10,298 ( +106 )
Franklin County 11,531 ( +101 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 11-17)
Accomack 7,294 ( +36 )
Albemarle 20,224 ( +181 )
Alexandria 35,963 ( +480 )
Alleghany 3,474 ( +35 )
Amelia 2,795 ( +21 )
Amherst 7,646 ( +89 )
Appomattox 4,019 ( +30 )
Arlington 51,953 ( +760 )
Augusta 19,930 ( +158 )
Bath 951 ( +6 )
Bedford 17,948 ( +31 )
Bland 1,833 ( +5 )
Botetourt 7,915 ( +41 )
Bristol 4,584 ( +32 )
Brunswick 3,391 ( +13 )
Buchanan 4,985 ( +3 )
Buckingham 4,192 ( +11 )
Buena Vista City 2,088 ( +21 )
Campbell 13,347 ( +211 )
Caroline 7,325 ( +57 )
Carroll 7,020 ( +43 )
Charles City 1,231 ( +4 )
Charlotte 2,659 ( +26 )
Charlottesville 10,298 ( +106 )
Chesapeake 53,481 ( +372 )
Chesterfield 80,135 ( +589 )
Clarke 2,858 ( +19 )
Colonial Heights 5,181 ( +28 )
Covington 1,447 ( +10 )
Craig 1,156 ( +1 )
Culpeper 11,819 ( +57 )
Cumberland 1,438 ( +15 )
Danville 11,739 ( +64 )
Dickenson 3,404 ( +18 )
Dinwiddie 5,711 ( +61 )
Emporia 1,241 ( +8 )
Essex 2,358 ( +9 )
Fairfax 205,131 ( +2,227 )
Fairfax City 2,162 ( +11 )
Falls Church 2,562 ( +60 )
Fauquier 13,791 ( +86 )
Floyd 2,701 ( +20 )
Fluvanna 5,604 ( +36 )
Franklin City 2,375 ( +17 )
Franklin County 11,531 ( +101 )
Frederick 21,750 ( +114 )
Fredericksburg 5,792 ( +38 )
Galax 2,665 ( +18 )
Giles 4,260 ( +10 )
Gloucester 7,726 ( +47 )
Goochland 4,410 ( +37 )
Grayson 4,200 ( +23 )
Greene 4,264 ( +16 )
Greensville 3,445 ( +18 )
Halifax 7,734 ( +65 )
Hampton 30,078 ( +233 )
Hanover 23,557 ( +199 )
Harrisonburg 13,920 ( +75 )
Henrico 71,968 ( +653 )
Henry 12,880 ( +119 )
Highland 400 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6,383 ( +38 )
Isle of Wight 7,713 ( +51 )
James City 16,686 ( +179 )
King and Queen 1,182 ( +3 )
King George 5,447 ( +40 )
King William 3,899 ( +25 )
Lancaster 1,920 ( +8 )
Lee 6,295 ( +24 )
Lexington 2,967 ( +28 )
Loudoun 78,330 ( +839 )
Louisa 7,149 ( +44 )
Lunenburg 2,661 ( +44 )
Lynchburg 20,623 ( +191 )
Madison 2,554 ( +19 )
Manassas City 9,732 ( +69 )
Manassas Park 3,995 ( +12 )
Martinsville 3,591 ( +13 )
Mathews 1,578 ( +10 )
Mecklenburg 6,552 ( +47 )
Middlesex 1,966 ( +14 )
Montgomery 20,394 ( +107 )
Nelson 2,711 (+ 21 )
New Kent 4,942 ( +27 )
Newport News 39,229 ( +337 )
Norfolk 45,110 ( +331 )
Northampton 2,278 ( +15 )
Northumberland 2,275 ( +6 )
Norton 1,360 ( +5 )
Nottoway 4,449 ( +24 )
Orange 7,258 ( +46 )
Page 5,812 ( +29 )
Patrick 3,855 ( +33 )
Petersburg 8,517 (+ 50 )
Pittsylvania 15,028 ( +90 )
Poquoson 2,500 ( +9 )
Portsmouth 22,103 ( +148 )
Powhatan 5,433 ( +30 )
Prince Edward 5,286 ( +26 )
Prince George 9,281 ( +40 )
Prince William 103,952 ( +793 )
Pulaski 7,619 ( +37 )
Radford 5,251 ( +20 )
Rappahannock 1,093 ( +1 )
Richmond City 49,120 ( +418 )
Richmond County 2,648 ( +4 )
Roanoke City 22,714 ( +170 )
Roanoke County 22,762 ( +154 )
Rockbridge 3,438 ( +23 )
Rockingham 14,998 ( +75 )
Russell 7,068 ( +32 )
Salem 6,003 ( +47 )
Scott 5,965 ( +31 )
Shenandoah 11,267 ( +47 )
Smyth 9,167 ( +44 )
Southampton 3,615 ( +10 )
Spotsylvania 29,092 ( +175 )
Stafford 33,350 ( +279 )
Staunton 5,976 ( +36 )
Suffolk 20,045 ( +117 )
Surry 1,154 ( +7 )
Sussex 2,520 ( +43 )
Tazewell 10,618 ( +37 )
Virginia Beach 96,267 ( +739 )
Warren 9,066 ( +80 )
Washington 14,268 ( +61 )
Waynesboro 6,219 ( +28 )
Westmoreland 3,401 ( +16 )
Williamsburg 1,903 ( +8 )
Winchester 6,674 ( +44 )
Wise 10,699 ( +75 )
Wythe 7,804 ( +51 )
York 10,872 ( +81 )
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.