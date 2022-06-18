County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,777 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 79,097 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,835,591.

As of Friday's update, 52,454 (+242 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,453 (+12) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 11-17):

Central Virginia

Henrico 71,968 ( +653 )

Chesterfield 80,135 ( +589 )

Richmond City 49,120 ( +418 )

Hanover 23,557 ( +199 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 96,267 ( +739 )

Chesapeake 53,481 ( +372 )

Newport News 39,229 ( +337 )

Norfolk 45,110 ( +331 )

Hampton 30,078 ( +233 )

James City 16,686 ( +179 )

Portsmouth 22,103 ( +148 )

Suffolk 20,045 ( +117 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 205,131 ( +2,227 )

Loudoun 78,330 ( +839 )

Prince William 103,952 ( +793 )

Arlington 51,953 ( +760 )

Alexandria 35,963 ( +480 )

Stafford 33,350 ( +279 )

Spotsylvania 29,092 ( +175 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 13,347 ( +211 )

Lynchburg 20,623 ( +191 )

Albemarle 20,224 ( +181 )

Roanoke City 22,714 ( +170 )

Augusta 19,930 ( +158 )

Roanoke County 22,762 ( +154 )

Henry 12,880 ( +119 )

Frederick 21,750 ( +114 )

Montgomery 20,394 ( +107 )

Charlottesville 10,298 ( +106 )

Franklin County 11,531 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 11-17)

Accomack 7,294 ( +36 )

Albemarle 20,224 ( +181 )

Alexandria 35,963 ( +480 )

Alleghany 3,474 ( +35 )

Amelia 2,795 ( +21 )

Amherst 7,646 ( +89 )

Appomattox 4,019 ( +30 )

Arlington 51,953 ( +760 )

Augusta 19,930 ( +158 )

Bath 951 ( +6 )

Bedford 17,948 ( +31 )

Bland 1,833 ( +5 )

Botetourt 7,915 ( +41 )

Bristol 4,584 ( +32 )

Brunswick 3,391 ( +13 )

Buchanan 4,985 ( +3 )

Buckingham 4,192 ( +11 )

Buena Vista City 2,088 ( +21 )

Campbell 13,347 ( +211 )

Caroline 7,325 ( +57 )

Carroll 7,020 ( +43 )

Charles City 1,231 ( +4 )

Charlotte 2,659 ( +26 )

Charlottesville 10,298 ( +106 )

Chesapeake 53,481 ( +372 )

Chesterfield 80,135 ( +589 )

Clarke 2,858 ( +19 )

Colonial Heights 5,181 ( +28 )

Covington 1,447 ( +10 )

Craig 1,156 ( +1 )

Culpeper 11,819 ( +57 )

Cumberland 1,438 ( +15 )

Danville 11,739 ( +64 )

Dickenson 3,404 ( +18 )

Dinwiddie 5,711 ( +61 )

Emporia 1,241 ( +8 )

Essex 2,358 ( +9 )

Fairfax 205,131 ( +2,227 )

Fairfax City 2,162 ( +11 )

Falls Church 2,562 ( +60 )

Fauquier 13,791 ( +86 )

Floyd 2,701 ( +20 )

Fluvanna 5,604 ( +36 )

Franklin City 2,375 ( +17 )

Franklin County 11,531 ( +101 )

Frederick 21,750 ( +114 )

Fredericksburg 5,792 ( +38 )

Galax 2,665 ( +18 )

Giles 4,260 ( +10 )

Gloucester 7,726 ( +47 )

Goochland 4,410 ( +37 )

Grayson 4,200 ( +23 )

Greene 4,264 ( +16 )

Greensville 3,445 ( +18 )

Halifax 7,734 ( +65 )

Hampton 30,078 ( +233 )

Hanover 23,557 ( +199 )

Harrisonburg 13,920 ( +75 )

Henrico 71,968 ( +653 )

Henry 12,880 ( +119 )

Highland 400 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6,383 ( +38 )

Isle of Wight 7,713 ( +51 )

James City 16,686 ( +179 )

King and Queen 1,182 ( +3 )

King George 5,447 ( +40 )

King William 3,899 ( +25 )

Lancaster 1,920 ( +8 )

Lee 6,295 ( +24 )

Lexington 2,967 ( +28 )

Loudoun 78,330 ( +839 )

Louisa 7,149 ( +44 )

Lunenburg 2,661 ( +44 )

Lynchburg 20,623 ( +191 )

Madison 2,554 ( +19 )

Manassas City 9,732 ( +69 )

Manassas Park 3,995 ( +12 )

Martinsville 3,591 ( +13 )

Mathews 1,578 ( +10 )

Mecklenburg 6,552 ( +47 )

Middlesex 1,966 ( +14 )

Montgomery 20,394 ( +107 )

Nelson 2,711 (+ 21 )

New Kent 4,942 ( +27 )

Newport News 39,229 ( +337 )

Norfolk 45,110 ( +331 )

Northampton 2,278 ( +15 )

Northumberland 2,275 ( +6 )

Norton 1,360 ( +5 )

Nottoway 4,449 ( +24 )

Orange 7,258 ( +46 )

Page 5,812 ( +29 )

Patrick 3,855 ( +33 )

Petersburg 8,517 (+ 50 )

Pittsylvania 15,028 ( +90 )

Poquoson 2,500 ( +9 )

Portsmouth 22,103 ( +148 )

Powhatan 5,433 ( +30 )

Prince Edward 5,286 ( +26 )

Prince George 9,281 ( +40 )

Prince William 103,952 ( +793 )

Pulaski 7,619 ( +37 )

Radford 5,251 ( +20 )

Rappahannock 1,093 ( +1 )

Richmond City 49,120 ( +418 )

Richmond County 2,648 ( +4 )

Roanoke City 22,714 ( +170 )

Roanoke County 22,762 ( +154 )

Rockbridge 3,438 ( +23 )

Rockingham 14,998 ( +75 )

Russell 7,068 ( +32 )

Salem 6,003 ( +47 )

Scott 5,965 ( +31 )

Shenandoah 11,267 ( +47 )

Smyth 9,167 ( +44 )

Southampton 3,615 ( +10 )

Spotsylvania 29,092 ( +175 )

Stafford 33,350 ( +279 )

Staunton 5,976 ( +36 )

Suffolk 20,045 ( +117 )

Surry 1,154 ( +7 )

Sussex 2,520 ( +43 )

Tazewell 10,618 ( +37 )

Virginia Beach 96,267 ( +739 )

Warren 9,066 ( +80 )

Washington 14,268 ( +61 )

Waynesboro 6,219 ( +28 )

Westmoreland 3,401 ( +16 )

Williamsburg 1,903 ( +8 )

Winchester 6,674 ( +44 )

Wise 10,699 ( +75 )

Wythe 7,804 ( +51 )

York 10,872 ( +81 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

