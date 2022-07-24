Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
covid19purple.jpeg
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 23:09:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,149 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 80,107 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,933,366.

As of Friday's update, 53,680 (+249 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,867 (+66) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 21, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 16-22):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 84,631 ( +788 )
Henrico 76,224 ( +715 )
Richmond City 52,044 ( 523 )
Hanover 24,642 ( +172 )
Petersburg 8,932 ( +109 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 100,922 ( +799 )
Newport News 41,663 ( +435 )
Chesapeake 55,927 ( +415 )
Norfolk 47,185 ( +313 )
Hampton 32,147 ( +311 )
James City 17,773 ( +223 )
Suffolk 21,116 ( +219 )
Portsmouth 23,097 ( +212 )
York 11,517 ( +118 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 219,490 ( +2,401 )
Prince William 109,166 ( +996 )
Arlington 56,229 ( +708 )
Loudoun 82,931 ( +678 )
Alexandria 38,555 ( +503 )
Stafford 35,258 ( +307 )
Spotsylvania 30,541 ( +273 )

Additional Localities
Roanoke City 23,754 ( 235 )
Roanoke County 23,750 ( 218 )
Lynchburg 21,289 ( +206 )
Frederick 22,695 ( +191 )
Montgomery 21,220 ( +185 )
Albemarle 21,238 ( +180 )
Washington 15,047 ( +178 )
Augusta 20,714 ( +168 )
Bedford 18,723 ( +160 )
Tazewell 11,159 ( +145 )
Henry 13,496 ( +145 )
Wise 11,385 ( +142 )
Pittsylvania 15,589 ( +135 )
Charlottesville 10,862 ( +128 )
Culpeper 12,320 ( +126 )
Danville 12,255 ( +119 )
Rockingham 15,578 ( 113 )
Campbell 14,433 ( +106 )
Halifax 8,133 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 16-22)

Accomack 7,681 ( +73 )
Albemarle 21,238 ( +180 )
Alexandria 38,555 ( +503 )
Alleghany 3,691 ( +35 )
Amelia 2,926 ( +32 )
Amherst 8,062 ( +83 )
Appomattox 4,214 ( +40 )
Arlington 56,229 ( +708 )
Augusta 20,714 ( +168 )

Bath 990 ( +11 )
Bedford 18,723 ( +160 )
Bland 1,943 ( +43 )
Botetourt 8,222 ( +74 )
Bristol 4,829 ( +64 )
Brunswick 3,506 ( +28 )
Buchanan 5,129 ( +37 )
Buckingham 4,320 ( +31 )
Buena Vista City 2,172 ( +18 )

Campbell 14,433 ( +106 )
Caroline 7,673 ( +60 )
Carroll 7,396 ( +81 )
Charles City 1,286 ( +7 )
Charlotte 2,764 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 10,862 ( +128 )
Chesapeake 55,927 ( +415 )
Chesterfield 84,631 ( +788 )
Clarke 2,979 ( +31 )
Colonial Heights 5,476 ( +67 )
Covington 1,530 ( +20 )
Craig 1,180 ( +9 )
Culpeper 12,320 ( +126 )
Cumberland 1,516 ( +14 )

Danville 12,255 ( +119 )
Dickenson 3,636 ( +49 )
Dinwiddie 6,043 ( +68 )

Emporia 1,275 ( +13 )
Essex 2,422 ( +18 )

Fairfax 219,490 ( +2,401 )
Fairfax City 2,263 ( +16 )
Falls Church 2,827 ( +41 )
Fauquier 14,321 ( +87 )
Floyd 2,807 ( +20 )
Fluvanna 5,864 ( +48 )
Franklin City 2,441 ( +10 )
Franklin County 11,997 ( +99 )
Frederick 22,695 ( +191 )
Fredericksburg 6,041 ( +54 )

Galax 2,859 ( +38 )
Giles 4,390 ( +33 )
Gloucester 8,047 ( +57 )
Goochland 4,649 ( +18 )
Grayson 4,354 ( +23 )
Greene 4,435 ( +30 )
Greensville 3,548 (+ 25 )

Halifax 8,133 ( +101 )
Hampton 32,147 ( +311 )
Hanover 24,642 ( +172 )
Harrisonburg 14,262 ( +84 )
Henrico 76,224 ( +715 )
Henry 13,496 ( +145 )
Highland 410 ( +2 )
Hopewell 6,652 ( +68 )

Isle of Wight 8,068 ( +80 )

James City 17,773 ( +223 )

King and Queen 1,232 ( +17 )
King George 5,777 ( +47 )
King William 4,076 ( +47 )

Lancaster 2,020 ( +16 )
Lee 6,538 ( +44 )
Lexington 2,989 ( +22 )
Loudoun 82,931 ( +678 )
Louisa 7,479 ( +54 )
Lunenburg 2,794 ( +48 )
Lynchburg 21,289 ( +206 )

Madison 2,651 ( +17 )
Manassas City 10,168 ( +81 )
Manassas Park 4,210 ( +34 )
Martinsville 3,718 ( +25 )
Mathews 1,657 ( +10 )
Mecklenburg 6,776 ( +46 )
Middlesex 2,065 ( +23 )
Montgomery 21,220 ( +185 )

Nelson 2,843 ( +24 )
New Kent 5,182 ( +55 )
Newport News 41,663 ( +435 )
Norfolk 47,185 ( +313 )
Northampton 2,435 ( +46 )
Northumberland 2,359 ( +14 )
Norton 1,445 ( +24 )
Nottoway 4,683 ( +54 )

Orange 7,609 ( +65 )

Page 5,946 ( +40 )
Patrick 4,000 ( +39 )
Petersburg 8,932 ( +109 )
Pittsylvania 15,589 ( +135 )
Poquoson 2,585 ( +10 )
Portsmouth 23,097 ( +212 )
Powhatan 5,648 ( +40 )
Prince Edward 5,536 ( +70 )
Prince George 9,756 ( +85 )
Prince William 109,166 ( +996 )
Pulaski 8,039 ( +87 )

Radford 5,422 ( 42 )
Rappahannock 1,127 ( 6 )
Richmond City 52,044 ( 523 )
Richmond County 2,729 ( 34 )
Roanoke City 23,754 ( 235 )
Roanoke County 23,750 ( 218 )
Rockbridge 3,687 ( 40 )
Rockingham 15,578 ( 113 )
Russell 7,364 ( 62 )

Salem 6,228 ( +31 )
Scott 6,187 ( +61 )
Shenandoah 11,639 ( +90 )
Smyth 9,582 ( +89 )
Southampton 3,806 ( +56 )
Spotsylvania 30,541 ( +273 )
Stafford 35,258 ( +307 )
Staunton 6,283 ( +53 )
Suffolk 21,116 ( +219 )
Surry 1,200 ( +13 )
Sussex 2,618 ( +34 )

Tazewell 11,159 ( +145 )

Virginia Beach 100,922 ( +799 )

Warren 9,454 ( +76 )
Washington 15,047 ( +178 )
Waynesboro 6,477 ( +35 )
Westmoreland 3,521 (+ 30 )
Williamsburg 1,984 ( +16 )
Winchester 6,935 ( +70 )
Wise 11,385 ( +142 )
Wythe 8,181 ( +84 )

York 11,517 ( +118 )

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
