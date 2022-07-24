County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,149 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 80,107 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,933,366.

As of Friday's update, 53,680 (+249 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,867 (+66) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate sits at 22.4%; new cases flat this week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on July 21, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 16-22):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 84,631 ( +788 )

Henrico 76,224 ( +715 )

Richmond City 52,044 ( 523 )

Hanover 24,642 ( +172 )

Petersburg 8,932 ( +109 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 100,922 ( +799 )

Newport News 41,663 ( +435 )

Chesapeake 55,927 ( +415 )

Norfolk 47,185 ( +313 )

Hampton 32,147 ( +311 )

James City 17,773 ( +223 )

Suffolk 21,116 ( +219 )

Portsmouth 23,097 ( +212 )

York 11,517 ( +118 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 219,490 ( +2,401 )

Prince William 109,166 ( +996 )

Arlington 56,229 ( +708 )

Loudoun 82,931 ( +678 )

Alexandria 38,555 ( +503 )

Stafford 35,258 ( +307 )

Spotsylvania 30,541 ( +273 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 23,754 ( 235 )

Roanoke County 23,750 ( 218 )

Lynchburg 21,289 ( +206 )

Frederick 22,695 ( +191 )

Montgomery 21,220 ( +185 )

Albemarle 21,238 ( +180 )

Washington 15,047 ( +178 )

Augusta 20,714 ( +168 )

Bedford 18,723 ( +160 )

Tazewell 11,159 ( +145 )

Henry 13,496 ( +145 )

Wise 11,385 ( +142 )

Pittsylvania 15,589 ( +135 )

Charlottesville 10,862 ( +128 )

Culpeper 12,320 ( +126 )

Danville 12,255 ( +119 )

Rockingham 15,578 ( 113 )

Campbell 14,433 ( +106 )

Halifax 8,133 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 16-22)

Accomack 7,681 ( +73 )

Albemarle 21,238 ( +180 )

Alexandria 38,555 ( +503 )

Alleghany 3,691 ( +35 )

Amelia 2,926 ( +32 )

Amherst 8,062 ( +83 )

Appomattox 4,214 ( +40 )

Arlington 56,229 ( +708 )

Augusta 20,714 ( +168 )

Bath 990 ( +11 )

Bedford 18,723 ( +160 )

Bland 1,943 ( +43 )

Botetourt 8,222 ( +74 )

Bristol 4,829 ( +64 )

Brunswick 3,506 ( +28 )

Buchanan 5,129 ( +37 )

Buckingham 4,320 ( +31 )

Buena Vista City 2,172 ( +18 )

Campbell 14,433 ( +106 )

Caroline 7,673 ( +60 )

Carroll 7,396 ( +81 )

Charles City 1,286 ( +7 )

Charlotte 2,764 ( +16 )

Charlottesville 10,862 ( +128 )

Chesapeake 55,927 ( +415 )

Chesterfield 84,631 ( +788 )

Clarke 2,979 ( +31 )

Colonial Heights 5,476 ( +67 )

Covington 1,530 ( +20 )

Craig 1,180 ( +9 )

Culpeper 12,320 ( +126 )

Cumberland 1,516 ( +14 )

Danville 12,255 ( +119 )

Dickenson 3,636 ( +49 )

Dinwiddie 6,043 ( +68 )

Emporia 1,275 ( +13 )

Essex 2,422 ( +18 )

Fairfax 219,490 ( +2,401 )

Fairfax City 2,263 ( +16 )

Falls Church 2,827 ( +41 )

Fauquier 14,321 ( +87 )

Floyd 2,807 ( +20 )

Fluvanna 5,864 ( +48 )

Franklin City 2,441 ( +10 )

Franklin County 11,997 ( +99 )

Frederick 22,695 ( +191 )

Fredericksburg 6,041 ( +54 )

Galax 2,859 ( +38 )

Giles 4,390 ( +33 )

Gloucester 8,047 ( +57 )

Goochland 4,649 ( +18 )

Grayson 4,354 ( +23 )

Greene 4,435 ( +30 )

Greensville 3,548 (+ 25 )

Halifax 8,133 ( +101 )

Hampton 32,147 ( +311 )

Hanover 24,642 ( +172 )

Harrisonburg 14,262 ( +84 )

Henrico 76,224 ( +715 )

Henry 13,496 ( +145 )

Highland 410 ( +2 )

Hopewell 6,652 ( +68 )

Isle of Wight 8,068 ( +80 )

James City 17,773 ( +223 )

King and Queen 1,232 ( +17 )

King George 5,777 ( +47 )

King William 4,076 ( +47 )

Lancaster 2,020 ( +16 )

Lee 6,538 ( +44 )

Lexington 2,989 ( +22 )

Loudoun 82,931 ( +678 )

Louisa 7,479 ( +54 )

Lunenburg 2,794 ( +48 )

Lynchburg 21,289 ( +206 )

Madison 2,651 ( +17 )

Manassas City 10,168 ( +81 )

Manassas Park 4,210 ( +34 )

Martinsville 3,718 ( +25 )

Mathews 1,657 ( +10 )

Mecklenburg 6,776 ( +46 )

Middlesex 2,065 ( +23 )

Montgomery 21,220 ( +185 )

Nelson 2,843 ( +24 )

New Kent 5,182 ( +55 )

Newport News 41,663 ( +435 )

Norfolk 47,185 ( +313 )

Northampton 2,435 ( +46 )

Northumberland 2,359 ( +14 )

Norton 1,445 ( +24 )

Nottoway 4,683 ( +54 )

Orange 7,609 ( +65 )

Page 5,946 ( +40 )

Patrick 4,000 ( +39 )

Petersburg 8,932 ( +109 )

Pittsylvania 15,589 ( +135 )

Poquoson 2,585 ( +10 )

Portsmouth 23,097 ( +212 )

Powhatan 5,648 ( +40 )

Prince Edward 5,536 ( +70 )

Prince George 9,756 ( +85 )

Prince William 109,166 ( +996 )

Pulaski 8,039 ( +87 )

Radford 5,422 ( 42 )

Rappahannock 1,127 ( 6 )

Richmond City 52,044 ( 523 )

Richmond County 2,729 ( 34 )

Roanoke City 23,754 ( 235 )

Roanoke County 23,750 ( 218 )

Rockbridge 3,687 ( 40 )

Rockingham 15,578 ( 113 )

Russell 7,364 ( 62 )

Salem 6,228 ( +31 )

Scott 6,187 ( +61 )

Shenandoah 11,639 ( +90 )

Smyth 9,582 ( +89 )

Southampton 3,806 ( +56 )

Spotsylvania 30,541 ( +273 )

Stafford 35,258 ( +307 )

Staunton 6,283 ( +53 )

Suffolk 21,116 ( +219 )

Surry 1,200 ( +13 )

Sussex 2,618 ( +34 )

Tazewell 11,159 ( +145 )

Virginia Beach 100,922 ( +799 )

Warren 9,454 ( +76 )

Washington 15,047 ( +178 )

Waynesboro 6,477 ( +35 )

Westmoreland 3,521 (+ 30 )

Williamsburg 1,984 ( +16 )

Winchester 6,935 ( +70 )

Wise 11,385 ( +142 )

Wythe 8,181 ( +84 )

York 11,517 ( +118 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

