County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

Universal masking is now recommended for 17 localities in Virginia, and that includes parts of Central Virginia, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,654 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 78,142 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,872,624.

As of Friday's update, 52,922 (+273 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,630 (+111) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: New COVID cases in Virginia up 13% last week; 73.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 23, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks still urged for Henrico, Dinwiddie and Tri-Cities

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 25-July 1):

Central Virginia
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
James City 17,087 ( +206 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
York 11,107 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )

Additional Localities
Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 25-July 1)

Accomack 7,435 ( +42 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Alleghany 3,533 ( +36 )
Amelia 2,840 ( +22 )
Amherst 7,785 ( +56 )
Appomattox 4,079 ( +25 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Augusta 20,153 ( +48 )

Bath 960 ( +3 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Bland 1,853 ( +7 )
Botetourt 7,998 ( +29 )
Bristol 4,647 ( +31 )
Brunswick 3,433 ( +10 )
Buchanan 5,028 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,223 ( +16 )
Buena Vista City 2,139 ( +26 )

Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Caroline 7,450 ( +59 )
Carroll 7,131 ( +45 )
Charles City 1,250 ( +10 )
Charlotte 2,695 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 10,505 ( +91 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Clarke 2,905 ( +24 )
Colonial Heights 5,270 ( +36 )
Covington 1,480 ( +14 )
Craig 1,166 ( +3 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Cumberland 1,464 ( +11 )

Danville 11,927 ( +95 )
Dickenson 3,480 (+ 49 )
Dinwiddie 5,837 ( +66 )

Emporia 1,249 ( +9 )
Essex 2,380 ( +13 )

Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Fairfax City 2,198 ( +18 )
Falls Church 2,684 ( +57 )
Fauquier 14,004 ( +96 )
Floyd 2,728 ( +13 )
Fluvanna 5,699 ( +38 )
Franklin City 2,399 ( +6 )
Franklin County 11,696 ( +72 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Fredericksburg 5,894 ( +46 )

Galax 2,694 ( +15 )
Giles 4,302 ( +13 )
Gloucester 7,868 ( +74 )
Goochland 4,512 ( +46 )
Grayson 4,253 ( +28 )
Greene 4,319 ( +30 )
Greensville 3,497 ( +28 )

Halifax 7,870 ( +58 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )
Harrisonburg 14,053 ( +5 )
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Highland 406 ( +5 )
Hopewell 6,480 ( +47 )

Isle of Wight 7,846 ( +63 )

James City 17,087 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,199 ( +7 )
King George 5,562 ( +48 )
King William 3,950 ( +29 )

Lancaster 1,962 ( +20 )
Lee 6,368 ( +44 )
Lexington 2,957 ( -31 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Louisa 7,275 ( +60 )
Lunenburg 2,698 ( +12 )
Lynchburg 20,803 ( +80 )

Madison 2,600 ( +15 )
Manassas City 9,881 ( +77 )
Manassas Park 4,061
Martinsville 3,631 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,616 ( +17 )
Mecklenburg 6,652 ( +43 )
Middlesex 2,003 ( +24 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )

Nelson 2,757 ( +26 )
New Kent 5,027 ( +35 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Northampton 2,335 ( +38 )
Northumberland 2,310 ( +28 )
Norton 1,387 ( +13 )
Nottoway 4,554 ( +72 )

Orange 7,366 ( +45 )

Page 5,859 ( +17 )
Patrick 3,893 ( +17 )
Petersburg 8,661 (+ 71 )
Pittsylvania 15,202 ( +87 )
Poquoson 2,537 ( +17 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
Powhatan 5,512 ( +24 )
Prince Edward 5,360 ( +34 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Pulaski 7,743 ( +60 )

Radford 5,314 ( +30 )
Rappahannock 1,105 ( +7 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Richmond County 2,668 ( +14 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Rockbridge 3,539 ( +74 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Russell 7,150 ( +42 )

Salem 6,080 ( +40 )
Scott 6,022 ( v22 )
Shenandoah 11,401 ( +58 )
Smyth 9,286 ( +53 )
Southampton 3,653 ( +23 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Staunton 6,088 ( +89 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
Surry 1,169 ( +5 )
Sussex 2,546 ( +17 )

Tazewell 10,754 ( +63 )

Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )

Warren 9,220 ( +72 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Waynesboro 6,309 ( +70 )
Westmoreland 3,441 ( +18 )
Williamsburg 1,920 ( +10 )
Winchester 6,763 ( +37 )
Wise 10,952 ( +91 )
Wythe 7,929 ( +63 )

York 11,107 ( +114 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
