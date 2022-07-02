RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,654 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 78,142 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,872,624.

As of Friday's update, 52,922 (+273 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,630 (+111) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 23, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks still urged for Henrico, Dinwiddie and Tri-Cities

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 25-July 1):

Central Virginia

Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )

Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )

Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )

Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )

Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )

Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )

Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )

Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )

Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )

James City 17,087 ( +206 )

Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )

York 11,107 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )

Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )

Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )

Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )

Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )

Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )

Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )

Additional Localities

Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )

Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )

Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )

Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )

Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )

Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )

Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )

Washington 14,478 ( +108 )

Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )

Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )

Henry 13,112 ( +105 )

Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 25-July 1)

Accomack 7,435 ( +42 )

Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )

Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )

Alleghany 3,533 ( +36 )

Amelia 2,840 ( +22 )

Amherst 7,785 ( +56 )

Appomattox 4,079 ( +25 )

Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )

Augusta 20,153 ( +48 )

Bath 960 ( +3 )

Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )

Bland 1,853 ( +7 )

Botetourt 7,998 ( +29 )

Bristol 4,647 ( +31 )

Brunswick 3,433 ( +10 )

Buchanan 5,028 ( +20 )

Buckingham 4,223 ( +16 )

Buena Vista City 2,139 ( +26 )

Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )

Caroline 7,450 ( +59 )

Carroll 7,131 ( +45 )

Charles City 1,250 ( +10 )

Charlotte 2,695 ( +16 )

Charlottesville 10,505 ( +91 )

Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )

Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )

Clarke 2,905 ( +24 )

Colonial Heights 5,270 ( +36 )

Covington 1,480 ( +14 )

Craig 1,166 ( +3 )

Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )

Cumberland 1,464 ( +11 )

Danville 11,927 ( +95 )

Dickenson 3,480 (+ 49 )

Dinwiddie 5,837 ( +66 )

Emporia 1,249 ( +9 )

Essex 2,380 ( +13 )

Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )

Fairfax City 2,198 ( +18 )

Falls Church 2,684 ( +57 )

Fauquier 14,004 ( +96 )

Floyd 2,728 ( +13 )

Fluvanna 5,699 ( +38 )

Franklin City 2,399 ( +6 )

Franklin County 11,696 ( +72 )

Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )

Fredericksburg 5,894 ( +46 )

Galax 2,694 ( +15 )

Giles 4,302 ( +13 )

Gloucester 7,868 ( +74 )

Goochland 4,512 ( +46 )

Grayson 4,253 ( +28 )

Greene 4,319 ( +30 )

Greensville 3,497 ( +28 )

Halifax 7,870 ( +58 )

Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )

Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )

Harrisonburg 14,053 ( +5 )

Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )

Henry 13,112 ( +105 )

Highland 406 ( +5 )

Hopewell 6,480 ( +47 )

Isle of Wight 7,846 ( +63 )

James City 17,087 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,199 ( +7 )

King George 5,562 ( +48 )

King William 3,950 ( +29 )

Lancaster 1,962 ( +20 )

Lee 6,368 ( +44 )

Lexington 2,957 ( -31 )

Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )

Louisa 7,275 ( +60 )

Lunenburg 2,698 ( +12 )

Lynchburg 20,803 ( +80 )

Madison 2,600 ( +15 )

Manassas City 9,881 ( +77 )

Manassas Park 4,061

Martinsville 3,631 ( +21 )

Mathews 1,616 ( +17 )

Mecklenburg 6,652 ( +43 )

Middlesex 2,003 ( +24 )

Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )

Nelson 2,757 ( +26 )

New Kent 5,027 ( +35 )

Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )

Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )

Northampton 2,335 ( +38 )

Northumberland 2,310 ( +28 )

Norton 1,387 ( +13 )

Nottoway 4,554 ( +72 )

Orange 7,366 ( +45 )

Page 5,859 ( +17 )

Patrick 3,893 ( +17 )

Petersburg 8,661 (+ 71 )

Pittsylvania 15,202 ( +87 )

Poquoson 2,537 ( +17 )

Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )

Powhatan 5,512 ( +24 )

Prince Edward 5,360 ( +34 )

Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )

Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )

Pulaski 7,743 ( +60 )

Radford 5,314 ( +30 )

Rappahannock 1,105 ( +7 )

Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )

Richmond County 2,668 ( +14 )

Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )

Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )

Rockbridge 3,539 ( +74 )

Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )

Russell 7,150 ( +42 )

Salem 6,080 ( +40 )

Scott 6,022 ( v22 )

Shenandoah 11,401 ( +58 )

Smyth 9,286 ( +53 )

Southampton 3,653 ( +23 )

Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )

Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )

Staunton 6,088 ( +89 )

Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )

Surry 1,169 ( +5 )

Sussex 2,546 ( +17 )

Tazewell 10,754 ( +63 )

Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )

Warren 9,220 ( +72 )

Washington 14,478 ( +108 )

Waynesboro 6,309 ( +70 )

Westmoreland 3,441 ( +18 )

Williamsburg 1,920 ( +10 )

Winchester 6,763 ( +37 )

Wise 10,952 ( +91 )

Wythe 7,929 ( +63 )

York 11,107 ( +114 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

