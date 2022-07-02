CDC Map: Masks urged for 28 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 28 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 13% last week and 73.2% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 5.6% as of the week of June 22, and 83% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 30 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Twenty-eight localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Petersburg, Prince George and Richmond.

Seventy-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Amelia, Buckingham, Charles City, Cumberland, Essex, Hopewell, James City, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Orange, Powhatan and Richmond County.

Just 30 localities in the state rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

28 Virginia localities this week; up from 17 localities last week

Amherst (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Carroll (ranked medium last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (ranked low last week)

Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked medium last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (ranked low last week)

Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)

Prince George (ranked medium last week)

Richmond (ranked medium last week)

Rockbridge (ranked low last week)

Smyth (ranked low last week)

Staunton (ranked low last week)

Suffolk (ranked low last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)

Washington (ranked low last week)

Waynesboro (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

75 Virginia localities this week; up from 63 localities last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Alleghany (ranked low last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Appomattox (ranked high last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (ranked low last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked low last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (ranked low last week)

Dickenson (ranked high hast week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked low last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked low last week)

Highland (ranked low last week)

Hopewell (ranked high last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (ranked low last week)

Martinsville (ranked low last week)

Mathews (ranked low last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (ranked low last week)

Northampton (ranked low last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Norton (ranked high last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince William (ranked low last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (ranked high last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked low last week)

Salem (ranked high last week)

Scott (ranked low last week)

Southampton (ranked low last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked high last week)

Wythe (ranked low last week)

York (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

30 Virginia localities this week; down from 53 last week

Bath (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Covington (ranked medium last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

King George (ranked medium last week)

Lee (ranked medium last week)

Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Medium

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Medium

Amelia Medium

Amherst High

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Medium

Augusta Medium

Bath Low

Bedford Medium

Bland Low

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Low

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista High

Campbell High

Caroline Low

Carroll High

Charles City Medium

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville High

Chesapeake High

Chesterfield High

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights High

Covington Low

Craig Medium

Culpeper Medium

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson Medium

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Low

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin City Medium

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Low

Galax High

Giles Low

Gloucester Medium

Goochland High

Grayson Medium

Greene Medium

Greensville Medium

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover High

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Medium

James City Medium

King and Queen Medium

King George Low

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Low

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Medium

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Medium

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Low

Nelson Medium

New Kent Medium

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Medium

Northampton Medium

Northumberland Medium

Norton Medium

Nottoway Medium

Orange Medium

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg High

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth High

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George High

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Low

Radford Low

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond City High

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge High

Rockingham Low

Russell Medium

Salem Medium

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Low

Smyth High

Southampton Medium

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Medium

Staunton High

Suffolk High

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell Low

Virginia Beach High

Warren Low

Washington High

Waynesboro High

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Medium

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.