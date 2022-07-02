Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC Map: Masks urged for 28 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond

"In the vaccinated people we see an increase risk of severe COVID in the high weight and low body weight," University of Oxford researcher Dr. Carmen Piernas.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 15:22:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 28 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 13% last week and 73.2% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 5.6% as of the week of June 22, and 83% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, June 30 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia up 13% last week; 73.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twenty-eight localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Petersburg, Prince George and Richmond.

Seventy-five localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Amelia, Buckingham, Charles City, Cumberland, Essex, Hopewell, James City, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Orange, Powhatan and Richmond County.

Just 30 localities in the state rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 28 Virginia localities this week; up from 17 localities last week

    Amherst (no change from last week)
    Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
    Campbell (no change from last week)
    Carroll (ranked medium last week)
    Charlottesville (no change from last week)
    Chesapeake (ranked low last week)
    Chesterfield (ranked medium last week)
    Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
    Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
    Galax (no change from last week)
    Goochland (ranked medium last week)
    Halifax (no change from last week)
    Hanover (ranked medium last week)
    Henrico (no change from last week)
    Lunenburg (no change from last week)
    Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)
    Petersburg (no change from last week)
    Portsmouth (ranked low last week)
    Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)
    Prince George (ranked medium last week)
    Richmond (ranked medium last week)
    Rockbridge (ranked low last week)
    Smyth (ranked low last week)
    Staunton (ranked low last week)
    Suffolk (ranked low last week)
    Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)
    Washington (ranked low last week)
    Waynesboro (ranked low last week)

    Medium Community Level

    • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 75 Virginia localities this week; up from 63 localities last week

    Accomack (no change from last week)
    Albemarle (no change from last week)
    Alexandria (no change from last week)
    Alleghany (ranked low last week)
    Amelia (no change from last week)
    Appomattox (ranked high last week)
    Arlington (no change from last week)
    Augusta (no change from last week)
    Bedford (no change from last week)
    Botetourt (no change from last week)
    Bristol (ranked low last week)
    Buckingham (no change from last week)
    Charles City (no change from last week)
    Charlotte (no change from last week)
    Clarke (ranked low last week)
    Craig (no change from last week)
    Culpeper (no change from last week)
    Cumberland (no change from last week)
    Danville (ranked low last week)
    Dickenson (ranked high hast week)
    Essex (no change from last week)
    Fairfax County (no change from last week)
    Falls Church (no change from last week)
    Floyd (no change from last week)
    Fluvanna (no change from last week)
    Franklin City (no change from last week)
    Franklin County (no change from last week)
    Gloucester (no change from last week)
    Grayson (no change from last week)
    Greene (no change from last week)
    Greensville (ranked low last week)
    Hampton (no change from last week)
    Henry (ranked low last week)
    Highland (ranked low last week)
    Hopewell (ranked high last week)
    Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)
    James City (no change from last week)
    King and Queen (no change from last week)
    King William (no change from last week)
    Lancaster (no change from last week)
    Lexington (no change from last week)
    Loudoun (no change from last week)
    Louisa (no change from last week)
    Lynchburg (no change from last week)
    Madison (no change from last week)
    Manassas (ranked low last week)
    Martinsville (ranked low last week)
    Mathews (ranked low last week)
    Middlesex (no change from last week)
    Nelson (no change from last week)
    New Kent (no change from last week)
    Newport News (no change from last week)
    Norfolk (ranked low last week)
    Northampton (ranked low last week)
    Northumberland (no change from last week)
    Norton (ranked high last week)
    Nottoway (no change from last week)
    Orange (no change from last week)
    Powhatan (no change from last week)
    Prince William (ranked low last week)
    Rappahannock (no change from last week)
    Richmond County (no change from last week)
    Roanoke City (ranked high last week)
    Roanoke County (no change from last week)
    Russell (ranked low last week)
    Salem (ranked high last week)
    Scott (ranked low last week)
    Southampton (ranked low last week)
    Stafford (no change from last week)
    Surry (no change from last week)
    Sussex (no change from last week)
    Westmoreland (no change from last week)
    Wise (ranked high last week)
    Wythe (ranked low last week)
    York (ranked low last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 30 Virginia localities this week; down from 53 last week

    Bath (no change from last week)
    Bland (no change from last week)
    Brunswick (no change from last week)
    Buchanan (no change from last week)
    Caroline (ranked medium last week)
    Covington (ranked medium last week)
    Emporia (no change from last week)
    Fairfax City (no change from last week)
    Fauquier (no change from last week)
    Frederick (no change from last week)
    Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
    Giles (no change from last week)
    Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
    King George (ranked medium last week)
    Lee (ranked medium last week)
    Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)
    Montgomery (no change from last week)
    Page (no change from last week)
    Patrick (no change from last week)
    Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
    Poquoson (no change from last week)
    Pulaski (no change from last week)
    Radford (no change from last week)
    Rockingham (no change from last week)
    Shenandoah (no change from last week)
    Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
    Tazewell (no change from last week)
    Warren (ranked medium last week)
    Williamsburg (no change from last week)
    Winchester (no change from last week)

    Covid-19 Complete Continuing Coverage-1200x630.jpg

    RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Medium
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Medium
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst High
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Low
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Medium
    Buena Vista High

    Campbell High
    Caroline Low
    Carroll High
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville High
    Chesapeake High
    Chesterfield High
    Clarke Medium
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington Low
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Medium
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Medium
    Dickenson Medium
    Dinwiddie High

    Emporia Low
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Medium
    Franklin City Medium
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Medium
    Goochland High
    Grayson Medium
    Greene Medium
    Greensville Medium

    Halifax High
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover High
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico High
    Henry Medium
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell Medium

    Isle of Wight Medium

    James City Medium

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Low
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Low
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Medium
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Medium
    Manassas Medium
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Medium
    Mathews Medium
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Medium
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Medium
    Northampton Medium
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Medium

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg High
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth High
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward High
    Prince George High
    Prince William Medium
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Medium
    Richmond City High
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge High
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Medium

    Salem Medium
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth High
    Southampton Medium
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton High
    Suffolk High
    Surry Medium
    Sussex Medium

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach High

    Warren Low
    Washington High
    Waynesboro High
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Medium

    York Medium

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
    County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19 COVID cases up by more than 30% in Britain last week COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases up 13% last week Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 11% last week Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico clinic administering COVID vaccine to young kids First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Richmond vaccine clinic Pandemic eviction protections expire this week in Virginia Sesame Street's Elmo gets COVID vaccine in PSA FDA advisers recommend updating COVID-19 booster shots for fall

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

    COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

    Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

    Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

    COVID-19 Quick Links

    Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

    💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.