County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 20,291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,25 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,975,007.

As of Friday's update, 54,240 (+296 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,054 (+136) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 4, 2022.



Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 29-Aug. 5):

Central Virginia

Henrico 78,088 ( +763 )

Chesterfield 86,669 ( +727 )

Richmond City 53,333 ( +464 )

Hanover 25,146 ( +194 )

Hopewell 6,861 ( +103 )

Prince George 9,987 ( +102 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 102,672 ( +704 )

Chesapeake 56,906 ( +390 )

Newport News 42,568 ( +366 )

Norfolk 48,007 ( +343 )

Hampton 32,959 ( +327 )

James City 18,200 ( +182 )

Suffolk 21,570 ( +177 )

Portsmouth 23,467 ( +126 )

York 11,761 ( +102 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 224,265 ( +1,917 )

Prince William 111,392 ( +899 )

Loudoun 84,509 ( +610 )

Arlington 57,666 ( +549 )

Alexandria 39,581 ( +378 )

Stafford 36,074 ( +355 )

Spotsylvania 31,173 ( +220 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke County 24,275 ( +258 )

Roanoke City 24,305 ( +243 )

Pittsylvania 16,032 ( +219 )

Staunton 6,553 ( +180 )

Frederick 23,134 ( +170 )

Albemarle 21,674 ( +167 )

Washington 15,454 ( +164 )

Montgomery 21,592 ( +156 )

Danville 12,559 ( +155 )

Bedford 19,062 ( +152 )

Tazewell 11,485 ( +149 )

Henry 13,844 ( +146 )

Lynchburg 21,395 ( +135 )

Culpeper 12,636 ( +134 )

Fauquier 14,596 ( +134 )

Wise 11,706 ( +132 )

Rockingham 15,897 ( +131 )

Campbell 14,972 ( +126 )

Franklin County 12,231 ( +112 )

Harrisonburg 14,460 ( +106 )

Shenandoah 11,882 ( +104 )

Charlottesville 11,120 ( +101 )

Warren 9,674 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 29-Aug.5)

Accomack 7,838 ( +61 )

Albemarle 21,674 ( +167 )

Alexandria 39,581 ( +378 )

Alleghany 3,764 ( +32 )

Amelia 3,002 ( +39 )

Amherst 8,207 ( +73 )

Appomattox 4,308 ( +56 )

Arlington 57,666 ( +549 )

Augusta 21,101 ( +91 )

Bath 1,016 ( +16 )

Bedford 19,062 ( +152 )

Bland 2,013 ( +37 )

Botetourt 8,405 ( +75 )

Bristol 4,975 ( +66 )

Brunswick 3,582 ( +35 )

Buchanan 5,209 ( +24 )

Buckingham 4,457 ( +42 )

Buena Vista City 2,162 ( -2 )

Campbell 14,972 ( +126 )

Caroline 7,873 ( +76 )

Carroll 7,617 ( +111 )

Charles City 1,317 ( +12 )

Charlotte 2,820 ( +23 )

Charlottesville 11,120 ( +101 )

Chesapeake 56,906 ( +390 )

Chesterfield 86,669 ( +727 )

Clarke 3,034 ( +20 )

Colonial Heights 5,641 ( +76 )

Covington 1,580 ( +29 )

Craig 1,195 ( +10 )

Culpeper 12,636 ( +134 )

Cumberland 1,550 ( +11 )

Danville 12,559 ( +155 )

Dickenson 3,762 ( +51 )

Dinwiddie 6,186 ( +45 )

Emporia 1,299 ( +14 )

Essex 2,465 ( +19 )

Fairfax 224,265 ( +1,917 )

Fairfax City 2,302 ( +20 )

Falls Church 2,926 ( +42 )

Fauquier 14,596 ( +134 )

Floyd 2,856 ( +19 )

Fluvanna 5,989 ( +54 )

Franklin City 2,467 ( +8 )

Franklin County 12,231 ( +112 )

Frederick 23,134 ( +170 )

Fredericksburg 6,182 ( +59 )

Galax 2,927 ( +31 )

Giles 4,483 ( +46 )

Gloucester 8,205 ( +77 )

Goochland 4,718 ( +46 )

Grayson 4,490 ( +68 )

Greene 4,505 ( +38 )

Greensville 3,599 ( +23 )

Halifax 8,293 ( +71 )

Hampton 32,959 ( +327 )

Hanover 25,146 ( +194 )

Harrisonburg 14,460 ( +106 )

Henrico 78,088 ( +763 )

Henry 13,844 ( +146 )

Highland 412 ( +1 )

Hopewell 6,861 ( +103 )

Isle of Wight 8,174 ( +40 )

James City 18,200 ( +182 )

King and Queen 1,268 ( +17 )

King George 5,904 ( +54 )

King William 4,138 ( +23 )

Lancaster 2,053 ( +12 )

Lee 6,678 ( +75 )

Lexington 2,970 ( +8 )

Loudoun 84,509 ( +610 )

Louisa 7,659 ( +53 )

Lunenburg 2,842 ( +19 )

Lynchburg 21,395 ( +135 )

Madison 2,700 ( +20 )

Manassas City 10,377 ( +81 )

Manassas Park 4,296 ( +35 )

Martinsville 3,782 ( +28 )

Mathews 1,683 ( +9 )

Mecklenburg 6,865 ( +36 )

Middlesex 2,115 ( +26 )

Montgomery 21,592 ( +156 )

Nelson 2,897 ( +25 )

New Kent 5,287 ( +42 )

Newport News 42,568 ( +366 )

Norfolk 48,007 ( +343 )

Northampton 2,524 ( +31 )

Northumberland 2,390 ( +12 )

Norton 1,483 ( +13 )

Nottoway 4,841 ( +88 )

Orange 7,773 ( +64 )

Page 6,035 ( +35 )

Patrick 4,116 ( +50 )

Petersburg 9,163 ( +97 )

Pittsylvania 16,032 ( +219 )

Poquoson 2,625 ( +19 )

Portsmouth 23,467 ( +126 )

Powhatan 5,764 ( +38 )

Prince Edward 5,639 (+ 38 )

Prince George 9,987 ( +102 )

Prince William 111,392 ( +899 )

Pulaski 8,215 ( +76 )

Radford 5,511 ( +38 )

Rappahannock 1,153 ( +18 )

Richmond City 53,333 ( +464 )

Richmond County 2,668 ( +9 )

Roanoke City 24,305 ( +243 )

Roanoke County 24,275 ( +258 )

Rockbridge 3,765 ( +18 )

Rockingham 15,897 ( +131 )

Russell 7,545 ( +90 )

Salem 6,371 ( +81 )

Scott 6,334 ( +54 )

Shenandoah 11,882 ( +104 )

Smyth 9,871 ( +132 )

Southampton 3,938 ( +21 )

Spotsylvania 31,173 ( +220 )

Stafford 36,074 ( +355 )

Staunton 6,553 ( +180 )

Suffolk 21,570 ( +177 )

Surry 1,224 ( +13 )

Sussex 2,653 ( +20 )

Tazewell 11,485 ( +149 )

Virginia Beach 102,672 ( +704 )

Warren 9,674 ( +101 )

Washington 15,454 ( +164 )

Waynesboro 6,569 ( +48 )

Westmoreland 3,594 ( +27 )

Williamsburg 2,009 ( +11 )

Winchester 7,052 ( +53 )

Wise 11,706 ( +132 )

Wythe 8,370 ( +70 )

York 11,761 ( +102 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

