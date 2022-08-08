Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

The CDC is expected to relax some COVID-19 recommendations for schools as students head black to class this month,
Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 20:26:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 20,291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,25 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,975,007.

As of Friday's update, 54,240 (+296 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,054 (+136) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%; new cases down 5% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 4, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (July 29-Aug. 5):

Central Virginia
Henrico 78,088 ( +763 )
Chesterfield 86,669 ( +727 )
Richmond City 53,333 ( +464 )
Hanover 25,146 ( +194 )
Hopewell 6,861 ( +103 )
Prince George 9,987 ( +102 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 102,672 ( +704 )
Chesapeake 56,906 ( +390 )
Newport News 42,568 ( +366 )
Norfolk 48,007 ( +343 )
Hampton 32,959 ( +327 )
James City 18,200 ( +182 )
Suffolk 21,570 ( +177 )
Portsmouth 23,467 ( +126 )
York 11,761 ( +102 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 224,265 ( +1,917 )
Prince William 111,392 ( +899 )
Loudoun 84,509 ( +610 )
Arlington 57,666 ( +549 )
Alexandria 39,581 ( +378 )
Stafford 36,074 ( +355 )
Spotsylvania 31,173 ( +220 )

Additional Localities
Roanoke County 24,275 ( +258 )
Roanoke City 24,305 ( +243 )
Pittsylvania 16,032 ( +219 )
Staunton 6,553 ( +180 )
Frederick 23,134 ( +170 )
Albemarle 21,674 ( +167 )
Washington 15,454 ( +164 )
Montgomery 21,592 ( +156 )
Danville 12,559 ( +155 )
Bedford 19,062 ( +152 )
Tazewell 11,485 ( +149 )
Henry 13,844 ( +146 )
Lynchburg 21,395 ( +135 )
Culpeper 12,636 ( +134 )
Fauquier 14,596 ( +134 )
Wise 11,706 ( +132 )
Rockingham 15,897 ( +131 )
Campbell 14,972 ( +126 )
Franklin County 12,231 ( +112 )
Harrisonburg 14,460 ( +106 )
Shenandoah 11,882 ( +104 )
Charlottesville 11,120 ( +101 )
Warren 9,674 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (July 29-Aug.5)

Accomack 7,838 ( +61 )
Albemarle 21,674 ( +167 )
Alexandria 39,581 ( +378 )
Alleghany 3,764 ( +32 )
Amelia 3,002 ( +39 )
Amherst 8,207 ( +73 )
Appomattox 4,308 ( +56 )
Arlington 57,666 ( +549 )
Augusta 21,101 ( +91 )

Bath 1,016 ( +16 )
Bedford 19,062 ( +152 )
Bland 2,013 ( +37 )
Botetourt 8,405 ( +75 )
Bristol 4,975 ( +66 )
Brunswick 3,582 ( +35 )
Buchanan 5,209 ( +24 )
Buckingham 4,457 ( +42 )
Buena Vista City 2,162 ( -2 )

Campbell 14,972 ( +126 )
Caroline 7,873 ( +76 )
Carroll 7,617 ( +111 )
Charles City 1,317 ( +12 )
Charlotte 2,820 ( +23 )
Charlottesville 11,120 ( +101 )
Chesapeake 56,906 ( +390 )
Chesterfield 86,669 ( +727 )
Clarke 3,034 ( +20 )
Colonial Heights 5,641 ( +76 )
Covington 1,580 ( +29 )
Craig 1,195 ( +10 )
Culpeper 12,636 ( +134 )
Cumberland 1,550 ( +11 )

Danville 12,559 ( +155 )
Dickenson 3,762 ( +51 )
Dinwiddie 6,186 ( +45 )

Emporia 1,299 ( +14 )
Essex 2,465 ( +19 )

Fairfax 224,265 ( +1,917 )
Fairfax City 2,302 ( +20 )
Falls Church 2,926 ( +42 )
Fauquier 14,596 ( +134 )
Floyd 2,856 ( +19 )
Fluvanna 5,989 ( +54 )
Franklin City 2,467 ( +8 )
Franklin County 12,231 ( +112 )
Frederick 23,134 ( +170 )
Fredericksburg 6,182 ( +59 )

Galax 2,927 ( +31 )
Giles 4,483 ( +46 )
Gloucester 8,205 ( +77 )
Goochland 4,718 ( +46 )
Grayson 4,490 ( +68 )
Greene 4,505 ( +38 )
Greensville 3,599 ( +23 )

Halifax 8,293 ( +71 )
Hampton 32,959 ( +327 )
Hanover 25,146 ( +194 )
Harrisonburg 14,460 ( +106 )
Henrico 78,088 ( +763 )
Henry 13,844 ( +146 )
Highland 412 ( +1 )
Hopewell 6,861 ( +103 )

Isle of Wight 8,174 ( +40 )

James City 18,200 ( +182 )

King and Queen 1,268 ( +17 )
King George 5,904 ( +54 )
King William 4,138 ( +23 )

Lancaster 2,053 ( +12 )
Lee 6,678 ( +75 )
Lexington 2,970 ( +8 )
Loudoun 84,509 ( +610 )
Louisa 7,659 ( +53 )
Lunenburg 2,842 ( +19 )
Lynchburg 21,395 ( +135 )

Madison 2,700 ( +20 )
Manassas City 10,377 ( +81 )
Manassas Park 4,296 ( +35 )
Martinsville 3,782 ( +28 )
Mathews 1,683 ( +9 )
Mecklenburg 6,865 ( +36 )
Middlesex 2,115 ( +26 )
Montgomery 21,592 ( +156 )

Nelson 2,897 ( +25 )
New Kent 5,287 ( +42 )
Newport News 42,568 ( +366 )
Norfolk 48,007 ( +343 )
Northampton 2,524 ( +31 )
Northumberland 2,390 ( +12 )
Norton 1,483 ( +13 )
Nottoway 4,841 ( +88 )

Orange 7,773 ( +64 )

Page 6,035 ( +35 )
Patrick 4,116 ( +50 )
Petersburg 9,163 ( +97 )
Pittsylvania 16,032 ( +219 )
Poquoson 2,625 ( +19 )
Portsmouth 23,467 ( +126 )
Powhatan 5,764 ( +38 )
Prince Edward 5,639 (+ 38 )
Prince George 9,987 ( +102 )
Prince William 111,392 ( +899 )
Pulaski 8,215 ( +76 )

Radford 5,511 ( +38 )
Rappahannock 1,153 ( +18 )
Richmond City 53,333 ( +464 )
Richmond County 2,668 ( +9 )
Roanoke City 24,305 ( +243 )
Roanoke County 24,275 ( +258 )
Rockbridge 3,765 ( +18 )
Rockingham 15,897 ( +131 )
Russell 7,545 ( +90 )

Salem 6,371 ( +81 )
Scott 6,334 ( +54 )
Shenandoah 11,882 ( +104 )
Smyth 9,871 ( +132 )
Southampton 3,938 ( +21 )
Spotsylvania 31,173 ( +220 )
Stafford 36,074 ( +355 )
Staunton 6,553 ( +180 )
Suffolk 21,570 ( +177 )
Surry 1,224 ( +13 )
Sussex 2,653 ( +20 )

Tazewell 11,485 ( +149 )

Virginia Beach 102,672 ( +704 )

Warren 9,674 ( +101 )
Washington 15,454 ( +164 )
Waynesboro 6,569 ( +48 )
Westmoreland 3,594 ( +27 )
Williamsburg 2,009 ( +11 )
Winchester 7,052 ( +53 )
Wise 11,706 ( +132 )
Wythe 8,370 ( +70 )

York 11,761 ( +102 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
