CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate topped 23.7% last week, while new cases dropped roughly 5% and 82.2% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 7.3% as of Aug. 5 and 83.5% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Aug. 4 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%; new cases down 5% this week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 4, 2022.



Sixty-five localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Essex, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King George, New Kent, Petersburg, Prince Edward, Prince George, the city of Richmond.

Fifty-seven localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Goochland, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Northumberland, Orange, Powhatan and Richmond County.

Eleven localities now rank as low.

Officials with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) previously said areas in high have additional safety recommendations from the CDC.

"The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks," RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said. "We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you're on public transportation that includes buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to."

Rich said people who are immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

"There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category," said Rich. "So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following."

The CDC also continues to recommend people to get tested if they are showing symptoms, regardless of the level in their community.

"In Richmond, you can get free tests from some of the libraries," said Rich, who added you can also get free tests from the federal government. "And if you would like to get a test that's not an at home test, Richmond and Henrico do host several testing events each week, which you can find on our website. You can also always pick up tests from a pharmacy and submit a claim with your insurance if you have insurance."

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 4, 2022.



High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

65 Virginia localities this week; up from 55 localities last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bedford (ranked medium last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Brunswick (ranked medium last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (ranked medium last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Carroll (ranked medium last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Culpeper (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Essex (ranked medium last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Franklin City (ranked low last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)

Galax (ranked medium last week)

Grayson (ranked medium last week)

Greene (ranked low last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (ranked medium last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Southampton (ranked medium last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Stafford (ranked medium last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (ranked medium last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

57 Virginia localities this week; down from 60 change from last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Alleghany (ranked low last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Buena Vista (ranked high last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked high last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (ranked high last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (ranked high last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Gloucester (ranked low last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King William (ranked high last week)

Lancaster (ranked high last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (ranked high last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked low last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked low last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)

Nelson (ranked low last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (ranked low last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Powhatan (ranked high last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (ranked low last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

11 Virginia localities this week; down from 18 last week

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked high last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked medium last week)

Page (ranked medium last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Rockingham (ranked high last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

WTVR

COMING SOON: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Medium

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Medium

Amelia High

Amherst High

Appomattox High

Arlington Medium

Augusta High

Bath Medium

Bedford High

Bland High

Botetourt High

Bristol High

Brunswick High

Buchanan High

Buckingham High

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell High

Caroline High

Carroll High

Charles City High

Charlotte High

Charlottesville High

Chesapeake Medium

Chesterfield High

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights High

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper High

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Medium

Essex High

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna High

Franklin City High

Franklin County Medium

Frederick High

Fredericksburg High

Galax High

Giles Medium

Gloucester Medium

Goochland Medium

Grayson High

Greene High

Greensville High

Halifax High

Hampton Medium

Hanover High

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Medium

James City Medium

King and Queen High

King George High

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee High

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Low

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Medium

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Medium

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex High

Montgomery Low

Nelson Medium

New Kent High

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Medium

Northampton Medium

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway High

Orange Medium

Page Low

Patrick Medium

Petersburg High

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Medium

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George High

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond City High

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City High

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Low

Russell High

Salem High

Scott High

Shenandoah High

Smyth High

Southampton High

Spotsylvania High

Stafford High

Staunton High

Suffolk High

Surry High

Sussex High

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren High

Washington High

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester High

Wise High

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.