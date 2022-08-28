County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,028,479.
As of Friday's update, 55,114 (+280 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,356 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%; new cases up 1% this week
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, including Richmond and Petersburg
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 20-26):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )
Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )
Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )
Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )
Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )
Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )
Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )
Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )
Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )
James City 18,646 ( +151 )
Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )
Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )
Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )
Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )
Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )
Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )
Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )
Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )
Additional Localities
Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )
Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )
Wise 12,581 ( +230 )
Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )
Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )
Washington 16,168 ( +211 )
Henry 14,471 ( +196 )
Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )
Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )
Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )
Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )
Lee 7,064 ( +165 )
Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )
Bedford 19,591 ( +161)
Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )
Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )
Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )
Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )
Danville 13,025 ( +143 )
Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )
Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )
Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )
Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )
Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )
Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 20-26)
Accomack 8,033 ( +55 )
Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )
Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )
Alleghany 3,903 ( +44 )
Amelia 3,114 ( +40 )
Amherst 8,379 ( +53 )
Appomattox 4,423 ( +26 )
Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )
Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )
Bath 1,021 ( +6 )
Bedford 19,591 ( +161)
Bland 2,090 ( +9 )
Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )
Bristol 5,201 ( +69 )
Brunswick 3,664 ( +28 )
Buchanan 5,315 ( +35 )
Buckingham 4,536 ( +16 )
Buena Vista City 2,055 ( +11 )
Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )
Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )
Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )
Charles City 1,394 ( +35 )
Charlotte 2,932 ( +34 )
Charlottesville 11,360 ( +68 )
Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )
Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )
Clarke 3,120 ( +23 )
Colonial Heights 5,780 ( +24 )
Covington 1,634 ( +12 )
Craig 1,243 ( +6 )
Culpeper 12,898 ( +79 )
Cumberland 1,603 ( +13 )
Danville 13,025 ( +143 )
Dickenson 3,912 ( +34 )
Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )
Emporia 1,496 ( +35 )
Essex 2,518 ( +13 )
Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )
Fairfax City 2,341 ( +9 )
Falls Church 3,039 ( +31 )
Fauquier 14,937 ( +84 )
Floyd 2,944 ( +46 )
Fluvanna 6,200 ( +41 )
Franklin City 2,512 ( +8 )
Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )
Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )
Fredericksburg 6,386 ( +58 )
Galax 3,058 ( +51 )
Giles 4,706 ( +54 )
Gloucester 8,437 ( +60 )
Goochland 4,861 ( +45 )
Grayson 4,717 ( +86 )
Greene 4,617 ( +37 )
Greensville 3,555 ( +65 )
Halifax 8,516 ( +58 )
Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )
Hanover 25,611 ( +29 )
Harrisonburg 13,860 ( -409 )
Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )
Henry 14,471 ( +196 )
Highland 440 ( +3 )
Hopewell 6,990 ( -3 )
Isle of Wight 8,278 ( +33 )
James City 18,646 ( +151 )
King and Queen 1,314 ( +11 )
King George 6,101 ( +64 )
King William 4,249 ( +29 )
Lancaster 2,091 ( +6 )
Lee 7,064 ( +165 )
Lexington 2,446 ( +10 )
Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )
Louisa 7,972 ( +122 )
Lunenburg 2,937 ( +29 )
Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )
Madison 2,787 ( +18 )
Manassas City 10,626 ( +74 )
Manassas Park 4,381 ( +31 )
Martinsville 3,913 ( +34 )
Mathews 1,737 ( +21 )
Mecklenburg 6,996 ( +36 )
Middlesex 2,175 ( +25 )
Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )
Nelson 2,985 ( +28 )
New Kent 5,353 ( -15 )
Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )
Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )
Northampton 2,605 ( +17 )
Northumberland 2,444 ( +13 )
Norton 1,571 ( +15 )
Nottoway 4,978 ( +43 )
Orange 8,057 ( +87 )
Page 6,191 ( +41 )
Patrick 4,330 ( +78 )
Petersburg 9,126 ( -204 )
Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )
Poquoson 2,683 ( +12 )
Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )
Powhatan 5,853 ( +18 )
Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )
Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )
Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )
Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )
Radford 5,670 ( +62 )
Rappahannock 1,206 ( +18 )
Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )
Richmond County 2,743 ( +43 )
Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )
Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )
Rockbridge 4,517 ( +33 )
Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )
Russell 7,972 ( +171 )
Salem 6,546 ( +53 )
Scott 6,599 ( +81 )
Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )
Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )
Southampton 4,038 ( +17 )
Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )
Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )
Staunton 6,916 ( +89 )
Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )
Surry 1,247 ( +9 )
Sussex 2,644 ( -78 )
Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )
Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )
Warren 10,074 ( +153 )
Washington 16,168 ( +211 )
Waynesboro 6,380 ( +75 )
Westmoreland 3,728 ( +33 )
Williamsburg 2,040 ( +14 )
Winchester 7,271 ( +62 )
Wise 12,581 ( +230 )
Wythe 8,659 ( +88 )
York 12,047 ( +69 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.