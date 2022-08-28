Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks, but it's still unclear how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half offer protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,028,479.

As of Friday's update, 55,114 (+280 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,356 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%; new cases up 1% this week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 25, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, including Richmond and Petersburg

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 20-26):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )
Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )
Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )
Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )
Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )
Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )
Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )
Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )
Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )
James City 18,646 ( +151 )
Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )
Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )
Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )
Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )
Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )
Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )
Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )
Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )

Additional Localities
Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )
Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )
Wise 12,581 ( +230 )
Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )
Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )
Washington 16,168 ( +211 )
Henry 14,471 ( +196 )
Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )
Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )
Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )
Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )
Lee 7,064 ( +165 )
Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )
Bedford 19,591 ( +161)
Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )
Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )
Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )
Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )
Danville 13,025 ( +143 )
Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )
Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )
Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )
Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )
Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )
Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 20-26)

Accomack 8,033 ( +55 )
Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )
Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )
Alleghany 3,903 ( +44 )
Amelia 3,114 ( +40 )
Amherst 8,379 ( +53 )
Appomattox 4,423 ( +26 )
Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )
Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )

Bath 1,021 ( +6 )
Bedford 19,591 ( +161)
Bland 2,090 ( +9 )
Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )
Bristol 5,201 ( +69 )
Brunswick 3,664 ( +28 )
Buchanan 5,315 ( +35 )
Buckingham 4,536 ( +16 )
Buena Vista City 2,055 ( +11 )

Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )
Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )
Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )
Charles City 1,394 ( +35 )
Charlotte 2,932 ( +34 )
Charlottesville 11,360 ( +68 )
Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )
Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )
Clarke 3,120 ( +23 )
Colonial Heights 5,780 ( +24 )
Covington 1,634 ( +12 )
Craig 1,243 ( +6 )
Culpeper 12,898 ( +79 )
Cumberland 1,603 ( +13 )

Danville 13,025 ( +143 )
Dickenson 3,912 ( +34 )
Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )

Emporia 1,496 ( +35 )
Essex 2,518 ( +13 )

Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )
Fairfax City 2,341 ( +9 )
Falls Church 3,039 ( +31 )
Fauquier 14,937 ( +84 )
Floyd 2,944 ( +46 )
Fluvanna 6,200 ( +41 )
Franklin City 2,512 ( +8 )
Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )
Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )
Fredericksburg 6,386 ( +58 )

Galax 3,058 ( +51 )
Giles 4,706 ( +54 )
Gloucester 8,437 ( +60 )
Goochland 4,861 ( +45 )
Grayson 4,717 ( +86 )
Greene 4,617 ( +37 )
Greensville 3,555 ( +65 )

Halifax 8,516 ( +58 )
Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )
Hanover 25,611 ( +29 )
Harrisonburg 13,860 ( -409 )
Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )
Henry 14,471 ( +196 )
Highland 440 ( +3 )
Hopewell 6,990 ( -3 )

Isle of Wight 8,278 ( +33 )

James City 18,646 ( +151 )

King and Queen 1,314 ( +11 )
King George 6,101 ( +64 )
King William 4,249 ( +29 )

Lancaster 2,091 ( +6 )
Lee 7,064 ( +165 )
Lexington 2,446 ( +10 )
Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )
Louisa 7,972 ( +122 )
Lunenburg 2,937 ( +29 )
Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )

Madison 2,787 ( +18 )
Manassas City 10,626 ( +74 )
Manassas Park 4,381 ( +31 )
Martinsville 3,913 ( +34 )
Mathews 1,737 ( +21 )
Mecklenburg 6,996 ( +36 )
Middlesex 2,175 ( +25 )
Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )

Nelson 2,985 ( +28 )
New Kent 5,353 ( -15 )
Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )
Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )
Northampton 2,605 ( +17 )
Northumberland 2,444 ( +13 )
Norton 1,571 ( +15 )
Nottoway 4,978 ( +43 )

Orange 8,057 ( +87 )

Page 6,191 ( +41 )
Patrick 4,330 ( +78 )
Petersburg 9,126 ( -204 )
Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )
Poquoson 2,683 ( +12 )
Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )
Powhatan 5,853 ( +18 )
Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )
Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )
Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )
Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )

Radford 5,670 ( +62 )
Rappahannock 1,206 ( +18 )
Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )
Richmond County 2,743 ( +43 )
Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )
Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )
Rockbridge 4,517 ( +33 )
Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )
Russell 7,972 ( +171 )

Salem 6,546 ( +53 )
Scott 6,599 ( +81 )
Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )
Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )
Southampton 4,038 ( +17 )
Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )
Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )
Staunton 6,916 ( +89 )
Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )
Surry 1,247 ( +9 )
Sussex 2,644 ( -78 )

Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )

Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )

Warren 10,074 ( +153 )
Washington 16,168 ( +211 )
Waynesboro 6,380 ( +75 )
Westmoreland 3,728 ( +33 )
Williamsburg 2,040 ( +14 )
Winchester 7,271 ( +62 )
Wise 12,581 ( +230 )
Wythe 8,659 ( +88 )

York 12,047 ( +69 )

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
