County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,028,479.

As of Friday's update, 55,114 (+280 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,356 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 25, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, including Richmond and Petersburg

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 20-26):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )

Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )

Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )

Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )

Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )

Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )

Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )

Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )

Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )

James City 18,646 ( +151 )

Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )

Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )

Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )

Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )

Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )

Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )

Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )

Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )

Additional Localities

Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )

Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )

Wise 12,581 ( +230 )

Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )

Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )

Washington 16,168 ( +211 )

Henry 14,471 ( +196 )

Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )

Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )

Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )

Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )

Lee 7,064 ( +165 )

Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )

Bedford 19,591 ( +161)

Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )

Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )

Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )

Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )

Danville 13,025 ( +143 )

Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )

Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )

Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )

Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )

Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )

Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 20-26)

Accomack 8,033 ( +55 )

Albemarle 22,226 ( +143 )

Alexandria 40,575 ( +252 )

Alleghany 3,903 ( +44 )

Amelia 3,114 ( +40 )

Amherst 8,379 ( +53 )

Appomattox 4,423 ( +26 )

Arlington 59,210 ( +385 )

Augusta 22,289 ( +253 )

Bath 1,021 ( +6 )

Bedford 19,591 ( +161)

Bland 2,090 ( +9 )

Botetourt 8,743 ( +125 )

Bristol 5,201 ( +69 )

Brunswick 3,664 ( +28 )

Buchanan 5,315 ( +35 )

Buckingham 4,536 ( +16 )

Buena Vista City 2,055 ( +11 )

Campbell 15,278 ( +114 )

Caroline 8,198 ( +111 )

Carroll 8,023 ( +150 )

Charles City 1,394 ( +35 )

Charlotte 2,932 ( +34 )

Charlottesville 11,360 ( +68 )

Chesapeake 57,962 ( +258 )

Chesterfield 88,634 ( +575 )

Clarke 3,120 ( +23 )

Colonial Heights 5,780 ( +24 )

Covington 1,634 ( +12 )

Craig 1,243 ( +6 )

Culpeper 12,898 ( +79 )

Cumberland 1,603 ( +13 )

Danville 13,025 ( +143 )

Dickenson 3,912 ( +34 )

Dinwiddie 6,514 ( +201 )

Emporia 1,496 ( +35 )

Essex 2,518 ( +13 )

Fairfax 229,628 ( +1,301 )

Fairfax City 2,341 ( +9 )

Falls Church 3,039 ( +31 )

Fauquier 14,937 ( +84 )

Floyd 2,944 ( +46 )

Fluvanna 6,200 ( +41 )

Franklin City 2,512 ( +8 )

Franklin County 12,714 ( +161 )

Frederick 23,794 ( +179 )

Fredericksburg 6,386 ( +58 )

Galax 3,058 ( +51 )

Giles 4,706 ( +54 )

Gloucester 8,437 ( +60 )

Goochland 4,861 ( +45 )

Grayson 4,717 ( +86 )

Greene 4,617 ( +37 )

Greensville 3,555 ( +65 )

Halifax 8,516 ( +58 )

Hampton 33,814 ( +208 )

Hanover 25,611 ( +29 )

Harrisonburg 13,860 ( -409 )

Henrico 79,988 ( +399 )

Henry 14,471 ( +196 )

Highland 440 ( +3 )

Hopewell 6,990 ( -3 )

Isle of Wight 8,278 ( +33 )

James City 18,646 ( +151 )

King and Queen 1,314 ( +11 )

King George 6,101 ( +64 )

King William 4,249 ( +29 )

Lancaster 2,091 ( +6 )

Lee 7,064 ( +165 )

Lexington 2,446 ( +10 )

Loudoun 86,380 ( +485 )

Louisa 7,972 ( +122 )

Lunenburg 2,937 ( +29 )

Lynchburg 21,833 ( +134 )

Madison 2,787 ( +18 )

Manassas City 10,626 ( +74 )

Manassas Park 4,381 ( +31 )

Martinsville 3,913 ( +34 )

Mathews 1,737 ( +21 )

Mecklenburg 6,996 ( +36 )

Middlesex 2,175 ( +25 )

Montgomery 22,151 ( +225 )

Nelson 2,985 ( +28 )

New Kent 5,353 ( -15 )

Newport News 43,641 ( +255 )

Norfolk 48,877 ( +202 )

Northampton 2,605 ( +17 )

Northumberland 2,444 ( +13 )

Norton 1,571 ( +15 )

Nottoway 4,978 ( +43 )

Orange 8,057 ( +87 )

Page 6,191 ( +41 )

Patrick 4,330 ( +78 )

Petersburg 9,126 ( -204 )

Pittsylvania 16,545 ( +176 )

Poquoson 2,683 ( +12 )

Portsmouth 23,958 ( +122 )

Powhatan 5,853 ( +18 )

Prince Edward 5,896 ( +108 )

Prince George 10,470 ( +151 )

Prince William 114,029 ( +683 )

Pulaski 8,622 ( +166 )

Radford 5,670 ( +62 )

Rappahannock 1,206 ( +18 )

Richmond City 55,123 ( +408 )

Richmond County 2,743 ( +43 )

Roanoke City 25,119 ( +154 )

Roanoke County 25,028 ( +215 )

Rockbridge 4,517 ( +33 )

Rockingham 17,136 ( +664 )

Russell 7,972 ( +171 )

Salem 6,546 ( +53 )

Scott 6,599 ( +81 )

Shenandoah 12,263 ( +112 )

Smyth 10,474 ( +191 )

Southampton 4,038 ( +17 )

Spotsylvania 32,097 ( +335 )

Stafford 37,273 ( +366 )

Staunton 6,916 ( +89 )

Suffolk 22,038 ( +130 )

Surry 1,247 ( +9 )

Sussex 2,644 ( -78 )

Tazewell 11,924 ( +165 )

Virginia Beach 104,639 ( +447 )

Warren 10,074 ( +153 )

Washington 16,168 ( +211 )

Waynesboro 6,380 ( +75 )

Westmoreland 3,728 ( +33 )

Williamsburg 2,040 ( +14 )

Winchester 7,271 ( +62 )

Wise 12,581 ( +230 )

Wythe 8,659 ( +88 )

York 12,047 ( +69 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

