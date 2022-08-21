County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,011,057.

As of Friday's update, 54,834 (+284 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,249 (+104) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 18, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, parts of Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 13-19):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 87,988 ( +540 )

Henrico 79,489 ( +518 )

Richmond City 54,619 ( +485 )

Prince George 10,288 ( +207 )

Hanover 25,572 ( +132 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 104,109 ( +537 )

Newport News 43,329 ( +269 )

Chesapeake 57,652 ( +281 )

Norfolk 48,641 ( +220 )

Hampton 33,566 ( +219 )

James City 18,461 ( +155 )

Portsmouth 23,820 ( +142 )

Suffolk 21,889 ( +125 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 228,080 ( +1,514 )

Prince William 113,218 ( +714 )

Loudoun 85,809 ( +485 )

Arlington 58,762 ( +398 )

Stafford 36,830 ( +359 )

Alexandria 40,288 ( +283 )

Spotsylvania 31,703 ( +254 )

Additional Localities

Augusta 22,031 ( +661 )

Rockbridge 4,469 ( +453 )

Rockingham 16,226 ( +303 )

Wise 12,307 ( +302 )

Roanoke City 24,917 ( +250 )

Roanoke County 24,770 ( +221 )

Washington 15,926 ( +206 )

Frederick 23,585 ( +183 )

Henry 14,236 ( +179 )

Smyth 10,243 ( +178 )

Emporia 1,460 ( +153 )

Albemarle 22,056 ( +149 )

Bedford 19,393 ( +140 )

Danville 12,826 ( +137 )

Montgomery 21,898 ( +136 )

Pittsylvania 16,332 ( +133 )

Tazewell 11,730 ( +117 )

Franklin County 12,527 ( +116 )

Fauquier 14,828 ( +115 )

Lynchburg 21,705 ( +108 )

Lee 6,889 ( +106 )

Russell 7,789 ( +103 )

Warren 9,900 ( +102 )

Shenandoah 12,132 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 13-19)

Accomack 7,968 ( +43 )

Albemarle 22,056 ( +149 )

Alexandria 40,288 ( +283 )

Alleghany 3,856 ( +33 )

Amelia 3,070 ( +39 )

Amherst 8,320 ( +42 )

Appomattox 4,392 ( +38 )

Arlington 58,762 ( +398 )

Augusta 22,031 ( +661 )

Bath 1,014 ( -11 )

Bedford 19,393 ( +140 )

Bland 2,068 ( +29 )

Botetourt 8,598 ( +84 )

Bristol 5,125 ( +64 )

Brunswick 3,632 ( +26 )

Buchanan 5,269 ( +18 )

Buckingham 4,516 ( +28 )

Buena Vista City 2,041 ( +18 )

Campbell 15,134 ( +66 )

Caroline 8,075 ( +99 )

Carroll 7,860 ( +89 )

Charles City 1,357 ( +25 )

Charlotte 2,891 (+23 )

Charlottesville 11,281 ( +52 )

Chesapeake 57,652 ( +281 )

Chesterfield 87,988 ( +540 )

Clarke 3,095 ( +22 )

Colonial Heights 5,749 ( +30 )

Covington 1,618 ( +20 )

Craig 1,233 ( +17 )

Culpeper 12,816 ( +61 )

Cumberland 1,589 ( +19 )

Danville 12,826 ( +137 )

Dickenson 3,873 ( +35 )

Dinwiddie 6,276 ( +29 )

Emporia 1,460 ( +153 )

Essex 2,505 ( +12 )

Fairfax 228,080 ( +1,514 )

Fairfax City 2,329 ( +15 )

Falls Church 3,004 ( +31 )

Fauquier 14,828 ( +115 )

Floyd 2,892 ( +8 )

Fluvanna 6,142 ( +69 )

Franklin City 2,503 ( +24 )

Franklin County 12,527 ( +116 )

Frederick 23,585 ( +183 )

Fredericksburg 6,310 ( +64 )

Galax 3,001 ( +29 )

Giles 4,642 ( +70 )

Gloucester 8,370 ( +50 )

Goochland 4,818 ( +40 )

Grayson 4,623 ( +48 )

Greene 4,574 (+ 34 )

Greensville 3,486 ( -141 )

Halifax 8,443 ( +39 )

Hampton 33,566 ( +219 )

Hanover 25,572 ( +132 )

Harrisonburg 14,465 ( -113 )

Henrico 79,489 ( +518 )

Henry 14,236 ( +179 )

Highland 437 ( +22 )

Hopewell 6,973 ( -9 )

Isle of Wight 8,240 ( +31 )

James City 18,461 ( +155 )

King and Queen 1,300 ( +14 )

King George 6,028 ( +67 )

King William 4,215 ( +35 )

Lancaster 2,083 ( +10 )

Lee 6,889 ( +106 )

Lexington 2,443 ( -472 )

Loudoun 85,809 ( +485 )

Louisa 7,823 ( +78 )

Lunenburg 2,901 ( +28 )

Lynchburg 21,705 ( +108 )

Madison 2,763 ( +30 )

Manassas City 10,544 ( +56 )

Manassas Park 4,348 ( +16 )

Martinsville 3,866 ( +46 )

Mathews 1,711 ( +14 )

Mecklenburg 6,952 ( +39 )

Middlesex 2,148 ( +14 )

Montgomery 21,898 ( +136 )

Nelson 2,953 ( +23 )

New Kent 5,367 ( +23 )

Newport News 43,329 ( +269 )

Norfolk 48,641 ( +220 )

Northampton 2,585 ( +27 )

Northumberland 2,429 ( +15 )

Norton 1,550 ( +35 )

Nottoway 4,933 ( +45 )

Orange 7,957 ( +89 )

Page 6,143 ( +31 )

Patrick 4,236 ( +45 )

Petersburg 9,336 ( +60 )

Pittsylvania 16,332 ( +133 )

Poquoson 2,669 ( +12 )

Portsmouth 23,820 ( +142 )

Powhatan 5,831 ( +34 )

Prince Edward 5,781 ( +73 )

Prince George 10,288 ( +207 )

Prince William 113,218 ( +714 )

Pulaski 8,437 ( +107 )

Radford 5,603 ( +37 )

Rappahannock 1,184 ( +19 )

Richmond City 54,619 ( +485 )

Richmond County 2,708 ( +10 )

Roanoke City 24,917 ( +250 )

Roanoke County 24,770 ( +221 )

Rockbridge 4,469 ( +453 )

Rockingham 16,226 ( +303 )

Russell 7,789 ( +103 )

Salem 6,487 ( +40 )

Scott 6,505 ( +63 )

Shenandoah 12,132 ( +100 )

Smyth 10,243 ( +178 )

Southampton 4,016 ( +32 )

Spotsylvania 31,703 ( +254 )

Stafford 36,830 ( +359 )

Staunton 6,799 ( +41 )

Suffolk 21,889 ( +125 )

Surry 1,237 (+ 8 )

Sussex 2,720 ( +49 )

Tazewell 11,730 ( +117 )

Virginia Beach 104,109 ( +537 )

Warren 9,900 ( +102 )

Washington 15,926 ( +206 )

Waynesboro 6,271 ( -358 )

Westmoreland 3,685 ( +45 )

Williamsburg 2,026 ( +7 )

Winchester 7,195 ( +60 )

Wise 12,307 ( +302 )

Wythe 8,565 ( +69 )

York 11,963 ( +76 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

