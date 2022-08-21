County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,011,057.
As of Friday's update, 54,834 (+284 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,249 (+104) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 22.1%; new cases down 9% last week
Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, parts of Metro Richmond
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 13-19):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 87,988 ( +540 )
Henrico 79,489 ( +518 )
Richmond City 54,619 ( +485 )
Prince George 10,288 ( +207 )
Hanover 25,572 ( +132 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 104,109 ( +537 )
Newport News 43,329 ( +269 )
Chesapeake 57,652 ( +281 )
Norfolk 48,641 ( +220 )
Hampton 33,566 ( +219 )
James City 18,461 ( +155 )
Portsmouth 23,820 ( +142 )
Suffolk 21,889 ( +125 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 228,080 ( +1,514 )
Prince William 113,218 ( +714 )
Loudoun 85,809 ( +485 )
Arlington 58,762 ( +398 )
Stafford 36,830 ( +359 )
Alexandria 40,288 ( +283 )
Spotsylvania 31,703 ( +254 )
Additional Localities
Augusta 22,031 ( +661 )
Rockbridge 4,469 ( +453 )
Rockingham 16,226 ( +303 )
Wise 12,307 ( +302 )
Roanoke City 24,917 ( +250 )
Roanoke County 24,770 ( +221 )
Washington 15,926 ( +206 )
Frederick 23,585 ( +183 )
Henry 14,236 ( +179 )
Smyth 10,243 ( +178 )
Emporia 1,460 ( +153 )
Albemarle 22,056 ( +149 )
Portsmouth 23,820 ( +142 )
Bedford 19,393 ( +140 )
Danville 12,826 ( +137 )
Montgomery 21,898 ( +136 )
Pittsylvania 16,332 ( +133 )
Tazewell 11,730 ( +117 )
Franklin County 12,527 ( +116 )
Fauquier 14,828 ( +115 )
Lynchburg 21,705 ( +108 )
Lee 6,889 ( +106 )
Russell 7,789 ( +103 )
Warren 9,900 ( +102 )
Shenandoah 12,132 ( +100 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 13-19)
Accomack 7,968 ( +43 )
Albemarle 22,056 ( +149 )
Alexandria 40,288 ( +283 )
Alleghany 3,856 ( +33 )
Amelia 3,070 ( +39 )
Amherst 8,320 ( +42 )
Appomattox 4,392 ( +38 )
Arlington 58,762 ( +398 )
Augusta 22,031 ( +661 )
Bath 1,014 ( -11 )
Bedford 19,393 ( +140 )
Bland 2,068 ( +29 )
Botetourt 8,598 ( +84 )
Bristol 5,125 ( +64 )
Brunswick 3,632 ( +26 )
Buchanan 5,269 ( +18 )
Buckingham 4,516 ( +28 )
Buena Vista City 2,041 ( +18 )
Campbell 15,134 ( +66 )
Caroline 8,075 ( +99 )
Carroll 7,860 ( +89 )
Charles City 1,357 ( +25 )
Charlotte 2,891 (+23 )
Charlottesville 11,281 ( +52 )
Chesapeake 57,652 ( +281 )
Chesterfield 87,988 ( +540 )
Clarke 3,095 ( +22 )
Colonial Heights 5,749 ( +30 )
Covington 1,618 ( +20 )
Craig 1,233 ( +17 )
Culpeper 12,816 ( +61 )
Cumberland 1,589 ( +19 )
Danville 12,826 ( +137 )
Dickenson 3,873 ( +35 )
Dinwiddie 6,276 ( +29 )
Emporia 1,460 ( +153 )
Essex 2,505 ( +12 )
Fairfax 228,080 ( +1,514 )
Fairfax City 2,329 ( +15 )
Falls Church 3,004 ( +31 )
Fauquier 14,828 ( +115 )
Floyd 2,892 ( +8 )
Fluvanna 6,142 ( +69 )
Franklin City 2,503 ( +24 )
Franklin County 12,527 ( +116 )
Frederick 23,585 ( +183 )
Fredericksburg 6,310 ( +64 )
Galax 3,001 ( +29 )
Giles 4,642 ( +70 )
Gloucester 8,370 ( +50 )
Goochland 4,818 ( +40 )
Grayson 4,623 ( +48 )
Greene 4,574 (+ 34 )
Greensville 3,486 ( -141 )
Halifax 8,443 ( +39 )
Hampton 33,566 ( +219 )
Hanover 25,572 ( +132 )
Harrisonburg 14,465 ( -113 )
Henrico 79,489 ( +518 )
Henry 14,236 ( +179 )
Highland 437 ( +22 )
Hopewell 6,973 ( -9 )
Isle of Wight 8,240 ( +31 )
James City 18,461 ( +155 )
King and Queen 1,300 ( +14 )
King George 6,028 ( +67 )
King William 4,215 ( +35 )
Lancaster 2,083 ( +10 )
Lee 6,889 ( +106 )
Lexington 2,443 ( -472 )
Loudoun 85,809 ( +485 )
Louisa 7,823 ( +78 )
Lunenburg 2,901 ( +28 )
Lynchburg 21,705 ( +108 )
Madison 2,763 ( +30 )
Manassas City 10,544 ( +56 )
Manassas Park 4,348 ( +16 )
Martinsville 3,866 ( +46 )
Mathews 1,711 ( +14 )
Mecklenburg 6,952 ( +39 )
Middlesex 2,148 ( +14 )
Montgomery 21,898 ( +136 )
Nelson 2,953 ( +23 )
New Kent 5,367 ( +23 )
Newport News 43,329 ( +269 )
Norfolk 48,641 ( +220 )
Northampton 2,585 ( +27 )
Northumberland 2,429 ( +15 )
Norton 1,550 ( +35 )
Nottoway 4,933 ( +45 )
Orange 7,957 ( +89 )
Page 6,143 ( +31 )
Patrick 4,236 ( +45 )
Petersburg 9,336 ( +60 )
Pittsylvania 16,332 ( +133 )
Poquoson 2,669 ( +12 )
Portsmouth 23,820 ( +142 )
Powhatan 5,831 ( +34 )
Prince Edward 5,781 ( +73 )
Prince George 10,288 ( +207 )
Prince William 113,218 ( +714 )
Pulaski 8,437 ( +107 )
Radford 5,603 ( +37 )
Rappahannock 1,184 ( +19 )
Richmond City 54,619 ( +485 )
Richmond County 2,708 ( +10 )
Roanoke City 24,917 ( +250 )
Roanoke County 24,770 ( +221 )
Rockbridge 4,469 ( +453 )
Rockingham 16,226 ( +303 )
Russell 7,789 ( +103 )
Salem 6,487 ( +40 )
Scott 6,505 ( +63 )
Shenandoah 12,132 ( +100 )
Smyth 10,243 ( +178 )
Southampton 4,016 ( +32 )
Spotsylvania 31,703 ( +254 )
Stafford 36,830 ( +359 )
Staunton 6,799 ( +41 )
Suffolk 21,889 ( +125 )
Surry 1,237 (+ 8 )
Sussex 2,720 ( +49 )
Tazewell 11,730 ( +117 )
Virginia Beach 104,109 ( +537 )
Warren 9,900 ( +102 )
Washington 15,926 ( +206 )
Waynesboro 6,271 ( -358 )
Westmoreland 3,685 ( +45 )
Williamsburg 2,026 ( +7 )
Winchester 7,195 ( +60 )
Wise 12,307 ( +302 )
Wythe 8,565 ( +69 )
York 11,963 ( +76 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.