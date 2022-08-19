CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities; Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico now medium

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking continues to be recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 22.1%, new cases dipped nearly 9% and 82.4% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 13.8% as of Aug. 10 and 83.7% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Aug. 18 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 18, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Sixty localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Charles City, Colonial Heights, Goochland, Hopewell, Louisa, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Orange, Petersburg, Prince Edward, Prince George, and the City of Richmond.

Fifty-three localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Buckingham, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Essex, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan and Richmond County.

Twenty localities now rank as low.

The update comes a week after the CDC relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The changes, which come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic, are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected, agency officials said.

“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said the CDC's Greta Massetti, an author of the guidelines.

Many places around the country long ago abandoned social distancing and other once-common precautions, but some of the changes could be particularly important for schools, which resume classes this month in many parts of the country.

Perhaps the biggest education-related change is the end of the recommendation that schools do routine daily testing, although that practice can be reinstated in certain situations during a surge in infections, officials said.

The CDC also dropped a “test-to-stay” recommendation, which said students exposed to COVID-19 could regularly test — instead of quarantining at home — to keep attending school. With no quarantine recommendation anymore, the testing option disappeared too.

However, masks continue to be recommended only in areas where community transmission is deemed high, or if a person is considered at high risk of severe illness.

The average numbers of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have been relatively flat this summer, at around 100,000 cases a day and 300 to 400 deaths.

The CDC previously said that if people who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations come into close contact with a person who tests positive, they should stay home for at least five days. Now the agency says quarantining at home is not necessary, but it urges those people to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested after five.

The agency continues to say that people who test positive should isolate from others for at least five days, regardless of whether they were vaccinated. CDC officials advise that people can end isolation if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and they are without symptoms or the symptoms are improving.

The Food and Drug Administration also updated its recommendations for how many times people exposed to COVID-19 should test.

Previously, the FDA had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. Now the agency recommends three tests.

FDA officials said the change was based on new studies that suggest the old protocol can miss too many infections and result in people spreading the coronavirus, especially if they don’t develop symptoms.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 18, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

60 Virginia localities this week; down from 61 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked medium last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked low last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked low last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked medium last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked low last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked medium last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Pulaski (ranked medium last week)

Radford (ranked low last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (ranked medium last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Stafford (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked medium last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

53 Virginia localities this week; down from 57 last week

Accomack (ranked low last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amherst (ranked high last week)

Appomattox (ranked high last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked high last week)

Bedford (ranked high last week)

Buchanan (ranked high last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (ranked high last week)

Clarke (ranked high last week)

Culpeper (ranked high last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (ranked high last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (ranked high last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henrico (ranked high last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

King and Queen (ranked high last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked low last week)

Lynchburg (ranked high last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked low last week)

Nelson (ranked high last week)

New Kent (ranked high last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Richmond County (ranked high last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Southampton (ranked high last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

20 Virginia localities this week; up from 15 last week

Brunswick (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Fauquier (ranked medium last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked medium last week)

James City (ranked medium last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Manassas (ranked medium last week)

Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Norfolk (ranked medium last week)

Poquoson (ranked medium last week)

Portsmouth (ranked high last week)

Prince William (ranked medium last week)

Suffolk (ranked medium last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked medium last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

WTVR

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.