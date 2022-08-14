County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
As of Friday's update, 54,550 (+310 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,145 (+91) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 6-12):
Central Virginia
Henrico 78,883 ( +658 )
Chesterfield 87,389 ( +592 )
Richmond City 54,013 ( +583 )
Hanover 25,414 ( +229 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 103,462 ( +650 )
Chesapeake 57,330 ( +376 )
Newport News 42,971 ( +333 )
Norfolk 48,378 ( +307 )
Hampton 33,279 ( +238 )
Portsmouth 23,663 ( +163 )
Suffolk 21,736 ( +140 )
James City 18,323 ( +121 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 226,326 ( +1,782 )
Prince William 112,387 ( +865 )
Loudoun 85,242 ( +652 )
Arlington 58,284 ( +547 )
Alexandria 39,952 ( +323 )
Stafford 36,418 ( +288 )
Spotsylvania 31,416 ( +203 )
Additional Localities
Roanoke City 24,630 ( +265 )
Augusta 21,284 ( +250 )
Wise 11,950 ( +223 )
Frederick 23,377 ( +207 )
Washington 15,684 ( +195 )
Albemarle 21,874 ( +180 )
Roanoke County 24,518 ( +178 )
Henry 14,026 ( +155 )
Lynchburg 21,577 ( +152 )
Bedford 19,224 ( +131 )
Franklin County 12,383 ( +125 )
Shenandoah 12,022 ( +122 )
Pittsylvania 16,169 ( +118 )
Montgomery 21,731 ( +112 )
Russell 7,670 ( +112 )
Danville 12,673 ( +102 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 6-12)
Accomack 7,920 ( +69 )
Albemarle 21,874 ( +180 )
Alexandria 39,952 ( +323 )
Alleghany 3,820 ( +46 )
Amelia 3,027 ( +20 )
Amherst 8,266 ( +52 )
Appomattox 4,348 ( +35 )
Arlington 58,284 ( +547 )
Augusta 21,284 ( +250 )
Bath 1,024 ( +6 )
Bedford 19,224 ( +131 )
Bland 2,040 ( +23 )
Botetourt 8,499 ( +76 )
Bristol 5,050 ( +60 )
Brunswick 3,604 ( +16 )
Buchanan 5,246 ( +30 )
Buckingham 4,482 ( +20 )
Buena Vista City 2,022 ( -140 )
Campbell 15,057 ( +73 )
Caroline 7,962 ( +78 )
Carroll 7,753 ( +97 )
Charles City 1,330 ( +13 )
Charlotte 2,859 ( +30 )
Charlottesville 11,219 ( +88 )
Chesapeake 57,330 ( +376 )
Chesterfield 87,389 ( +592 )
Clarke 3,070 ( +35 )
Colonial Heights 5,712 ( +60 )
Covington 1,595 ( +14 )
Craig 1,209 ( +12 )
Culpeper 12,753 ( +97 )
Cumberland 1,569 ( +15 )
Danville 12,673 ( +102 )
Dickenson 3,834 ( +62 )
Dinwiddie 6,242 ( +50 )
Emporia 1,306 ( +8 )
Essex 2,487 ( +19 )
Fairfax 226,326 ( +1,782 )
Fairfax City 2,313 ( +9 )
Falls Church 2,962 ( +36 )
Fauquier 14,698 ( +84 )
Floyd 2,883 ( +20 )
Fluvanna 6,051 ( +38 )
Franklin City 2,482 ( +14 )
Franklin County 12,383 ( +125 )
Frederick 23,377 ( +207 )
Fredericksburg 6,240 ( +48 )
Galax 2,961 ( +19 )
Giles 4,554 ( +63 )
Gloucester 8,305 ( +86 )
Goochland 4,759 ( +36 )
Grayson 4,570 ( +70 )
Greene 4,535 ( +28 )
Greensville 3,623 ( +18 )
Halifax 8,400 ( +92 )
Hampton 33,279 ( +238 )
Hanover 25,414 ( +229 )
Harrisonburg 14,580 ( +97 )
Henrico 78,883 ( +658 )
Henry 14,026 ( +155 )
Highland 414 ( +2 )
Hopewell 6,973 ( +97 )
Isle of Wight 8,205 ( +27 )
James City 18,323 ( +121 )
King and Queen 1,282 ( +12 )
King George 5,951 ( +38 )
King William 4,173 ( +30 )
Lancaster 2,070 ( +13 )
Lee 6,770 ( +78 )
Lexington 2,977 ( +7 )
Loudoun 85,242 ( +652 )
Louisa 7,727 ( +60 )
Lunenburg 2,873 ( +23 )
Lynchburg 21,577 ( +152 )
Madison 2,722 ( +18 )
Manassas City 10,475 ( +84 )
Manassas Park 4,330 ( +32 )
Martinsville 3,817 ( +24 )
Mathews 1,693 ( +8 )
Mecklenburg 6,905 ( +35 )
Middlesex 2,133 ( +13 )
Montgomery 21,731 ( +112 )
Nelson 2,925 ( +23 )
New Kent 5,334 ( +39 )
Newport News 42,971 ( +333 )
Norfolk 48,378 ( +307 )
Northampton 2,554 ( +26 )
Northumberland 2,407 ( +15 )
Norton 1,505 ( +20 )
Nottoway 4,882 ( +35 )
Orange 7,850 ( +63 )
Page 6,103 ( +60 )
Patrick 4,181 ( +45 )
Petersburg 9,263 ( +88 )
Pittsylvania 16,169 ( +118 )
Poquoson 2,653 ( +26 )
Portsmouth 23,663 ( +163 )
Powhatan 5,795 ( +25 )
Prince Edward 5,705 ( +54 )
Prince George 10,067 ( +69 )
Prince William 112,387 ( +865 )
Pulaski 8,309 ( +77 )
Radford 5,561 ( +45 )
Rappahannock 1,163 ( +9 )
Richmond City 54,013 ( +583 )
Richmond County 2,686 ( +11 )
Roanoke City 24,630 ( +265 )
Roanoke County 24,518 ( +178 )
Rockbridge 3,950 ( +182 )
Rockingham 15,949 ( +65 )
Russell 7,670 ( +112 )
Salem 6,437 ( +40 )
Scott 6,431 ( +76 )
Shenandoah 12,022 ( +122 )
Smyth 10,044 ( +152 )
Southampton 3,979 ( +40 )
Spotsylvania 31,416 ( +203 )
Stafford 36,418 ( +288 )
Staunton 6,746 ( +56 )
Suffolk 21,736 ( +140 )
Surry 1,228 ( +5 )
Sussex 2,670 ( +12 )
Tazewell 11,597 ( +93 )
Virginia Beach 103,462 ( +650 )
Warren 9,789 ( +96 )
Washington 15,684 ( +195 )
Waynesboro 6,615 ( +41 )
Westmoreland 3,633 ( +33 )
Williamsburg 2,019 ( +8 )
Winchester 7,123 ( +60 )
Wise 11,950 ( +223 )
Wythe 8,480 ( +92 )
York 11,872 ( +96 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
