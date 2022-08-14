County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.

As of Friday's update, 54,550 (+310 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,145 (+91) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Aug. 11, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, much of Metro Richmond

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 6-12):

Central Virginia

Henrico 78,883 ( +658 )

Chesterfield 87,389 ( +592 )

Richmond City 54,013 ( +583 )

Hanover 25,414 ( +229 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 103,462 ( +650 )

Chesapeake 57,330 ( +376 )

Newport News 42,971 ( +333 )

Norfolk 48,378 ( +307 )

Hampton 33,279 ( +238 )

Portsmouth 23,663 ( +163 )

Suffolk 21,736 ( +140 )

James City 18,323 ( +121 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 226,326 ( +1,782 )

Prince William 112,387 ( +865 )

Loudoun 85,242 ( +652 )

Arlington 58,284 ( +547 )

Alexandria 39,952 ( +323 )

Stafford 36,418 ( +288 )

Spotsylvania 31,416 ( +203 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 24,630 ( +265 )

Augusta 21,284 ( +250 )

Wise 11,950 ( +223 )

Frederick 23,377 ( +207 )

Washington 15,684 ( +195 )

Albemarle 21,874 ( +180 )

Roanoke County 24,518 ( +178 )

Henry 14,026 ( +155 )

Lynchburg 21,577 ( +152 )

Bedford 19,224 ( +131 )

Franklin County 12,383 ( +125 )

Shenandoah 12,022 ( +122 )

Pittsylvania 16,169 ( +118 )

Montgomery 21,731 ( +112 )

Russell 7,670 ( +112 )

Danville 12,673 ( +102 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 6-12)

Accomack 7,920 ( +69 )

Albemarle 21,874 ( +180 )

Alexandria 39,952 ( +323 )

Alleghany 3,820 ( +46 )

Amelia 3,027 ( +20 )

Amherst 8,266 ( +52 )

Appomattox 4,348 ( +35 )

Arlington 58,284 ( +547 )

Augusta 21,284 ( +250 )

Bath 1,024 ( +6 )

Bedford 19,224 ( +131 )

Bland 2,040 ( +23 )

Botetourt 8,499 ( +76 )

Bristol 5,050 ( +60 )

Brunswick 3,604 ( +16 )

Buchanan 5,246 ( +30 )

Buckingham 4,482 ( +20 )

Buena Vista City 2,022 ( -140 )

Campbell 15,057 ( +73 )

Caroline 7,962 ( +78 )

Carroll 7,753 ( +97 )

Charles City 1,330 ( +13 )

Charlotte 2,859 ( +30 )

Charlottesville 11,219 ( +88 )

Chesapeake 57,330 ( +376 )

Chesterfield 87,389 ( +592 )

Clarke 3,070 ( +35 )

Colonial Heights 5,712 ( +60 )

Covington 1,595 ( +14 )

Craig 1,209 ( +12 )

Culpeper 12,753 ( +97 )

Cumberland 1,569 ( +15 )

Danville 12,673 ( +102 )

Dickenson 3,834 ( +62 )

Dinwiddie 6,242 ( +50 )

Emporia 1,306 ( +8 )

Essex 2,487 ( +19 )

Fairfax 226,326 ( +1,782 )

Fairfax City 2,313 ( +9 )

Falls Church 2,962 ( +36 )

Fauquier 14,698 ( +84 )

Floyd 2,883 ( +20 )

Fluvanna 6,051 ( +38 )

Franklin City 2,482 ( +14 )

Franklin County 12,383 ( +125 )

Frederick 23,377 ( +207 )

Fredericksburg 6,240 ( +48 )

Galax 2,961 ( +19 )

Giles 4,554 ( +63 )

Gloucester 8,305 ( +86 )

Goochland 4,759 ( +36 )

Grayson 4,570 ( +70 )

Greene 4,535 ( +28 )

Greensville 3,623 ( +18 )

Halifax 8,400 ( +92 )

Hampton 33,279 ( +238 )

Hanover 25,414 ( +229 )

Harrisonburg 14,580 ( +97 )

Henrico 78,883 ( +658 )

Henry 14,026 ( +155 )

Highland 414 ( +2 )

Hopewell 6,973 ( +97 )

Isle of Wight 8,205 ( +27 )

James City 18,323 ( +121 )

King and Queen 1,282 ( +12 )

King George 5,951 ( +38 )

King William 4,173 ( +30 )

Lancaster 2,070 ( +13 )

Lee 6,770 ( +78 )

Lexington 2,977 ( +7 )

Loudoun 85,242 ( +652 )

Louisa 7,727 ( +60 )

Lunenburg 2,873 ( +23 )

Lynchburg 21,577 ( +152 )

Madison 2,722 ( +18 )

Manassas City 10,475 ( +84 )

Manassas Park 4,330 ( +32 )

Martinsville 3,817 ( +24 )

Mathews 1,693 ( +8 )

Mecklenburg 6,905 ( +35 )

Middlesex 2,133 ( +13 )

Montgomery 21,731 ( +112 )

Nelson 2,925 ( +23 )

New Kent 5,334 ( +39 )

Newport News 42,971 ( +333 )

Norfolk 48,378 ( +307 )

Northampton 2,554 ( +26 )

Northumberland 2,407 ( +15 )

Norton 1,505 ( +20 )

Nottoway 4,882 ( +35 )

Orange 7,850 ( +63 )

Page 6,103 ( +60 )

Patrick 4,181 ( +45 )

Petersburg 9,263 ( +88 )

Pittsylvania 16,169 ( +118 )

Poquoson 2,653 ( +26 )

Portsmouth 23,663 ( +163 )

Powhatan 5,795 ( +25 )

Prince Edward 5,705 ( +54 )

Prince George 10,067 ( +69 )

Prince William 112,387 ( +865 )

Pulaski 8,309 ( +77 )

Radford 5,561 ( +45 )

Rappahannock 1,163 ( +9 )

Richmond City 54,013 ( +583 )

Richmond County 2,686 ( +11 )

Roanoke City 24,630 ( +265 )

Roanoke County 24,518 ( +178 )

Rockbridge 3,950 ( +182 )

Rockingham 15,949 ( +65 )

Russell 7,670 ( +112 )

Salem 6,437 ( +40 )

Scott 6,431 ( +76 )

Shenandoah 12,022 ( +122 )

Smyth 10,044 ( +152 )

Southampton 3,979 ( +40 )

Spotsylvania 31,416 ( +203 )

Stafford 36,418 ( +288 )

Staunton 6,746 ( +56 )

Suffolk 21,736 ( +140 )

Surry 1,228 ( +5 )

Sussex 2,670 ( +12 )

Tazewell 11,597 ( +93 )

Virginia Beach 103,462 ( +650 )

Warren 9,789 ( +96 )

Washington 15,684 ( +195 )

Waynesboro 6,615 ( +41 )

Westmoreland 3,633 ( +33 )

Williamsburg 2,019 ( +8 )

Winchester 7,123 ( +60 )

Wise 11,950 ( +223 )

Wythe 8,480 ( +92 )

York 11,872 ( +96 )

