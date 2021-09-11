County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 23,660 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the +273,781 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 801,827.

As of Friday's update, 34,696 (+670 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 12,036 (+137) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 4-10) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 34,252 ( +903 )

Henrico 30,630 ( +635 )

Richmond City 20,990 ( +555 )

Hanover 10,076 ( +240 )

Petersburg 4,652 ( +123 )

Prince George 4,328 ( +101 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 44,285 ( +1,036 )

Chesapeake 25,540 ( +580 )

Norfolk 21,659 ( +487 )

Newport News 17,931 ( +460 )

Hampton 13,163 ( +350 )

Portsmouth 11,020 ( +309 )

James City 5,910 ( +200 )

Suffolk 9,560 ( +163 )

York 4,696 ( +126 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 84,765 ( +1,070 )

Prince William 50,211 ( +653 )

Spotsylvania 12,446 ( +389 )

Loudoun 31,101 ( +382 )

Stafford 13,915 ( +347 )

Arlington 17,045 ( +244 )

Alexandria 13,105 ( +154 )

Additional Localities:

Lynchburg 9,627 ( +812 )

Augusta 8,272 ( +550 )

Bedford 8,294 ( +437 )

Campbell 6,050 ( +279 )

Frederick 9,640 ( +278 )

Washington 6,201 ( +245 )

Montgomery 10,533 ( +243 )

Pittsylvania 6,800 ( +232 )

Roanoke County 9,879 ( +230 )

Rockingham 7,983 ( +222 )

Amherst 3,794 ( +217 )

Roanoke City 10,241 ( +216 )

Harrisonburg 7,373 ( +200 )

Albemarle 6,859 ( +198 )

Tazewell 4,645 ( +182 )

Danville 5,371 ( +178 )

Warren 3,943 ( +177 )

Franklin County 5,034 ( +152 )

Russell 2,875 ( +148 )

Culpeper 5,519 ( +147 )

Charlottesville 4,687 ( +143 )

Gloucester 3,184 ( +149 )

Henry 5,520 ( +142 )

Fauquier 5,904 ( +140 )

Shenandoah 5,064 ( +131 )

Wythe 3,572 ( +130 )

Wise 4,059 ( +128 )

Giles 1,698 ( +122 )

Orange 2,872 ( +119 )

Page 2,585 ( +107 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 4-10)

Accomack 3,474 ( +68 )

Albemarle 6,859 ( +198 )

Alexandria 13,105 ( +154 )

Alleghany 1,687 ( +72 )

Amelia 1,148 ( +32 )

Amherst 3,794 ( +217 )

Appomattox 2,021 ( +97 )

Arlington 17,045 ( +244 )

Augusta 8,272 ( +550 )

Bath 331 ( +13 )

Bedford 8,294 ( +437 )

Bland 897 ( +62 )

Botetourt 3,109 ( +86 )

Bristol 1,951 ( +65 )

Brunswick 1,593 ( +34 )

Buchanan 1,900 ( +13 )

Buckingham 2,384 ( +33 )

Buena Vista City 1,034 ( +28 )

Campbell 6,050 ( +279 )

Caroline 3,320 ( +97 )

Carroll 3,215 ( +76 )

Charles City 604 ( +10 )

Charlotte 1,066 ( +33 )

Charlottesville 4,687 ( +143 )

Chesapeake 25,540 ( +580 )

Chesterfield 34,252 ( +903 )

Clarke 1,126 ( +24 )

Colonial Heights 2,183 ( +70 )

Covington 667 ( +6 )

Craig 432 ( +18 )

Culpeper 5,519 ( +147 )

Cumberland 615 ( +18 )

Danville 5,371 ( +178 )

Dickenson 1,242 ( +54 )

Dinwiddie 2,638 ( +63 )

Emporia 793 ( +19 )

Essex 931 ( +30 )

Fairfax 84,765 ( +1,070 )

Fairfax City 612 ( +7 )

Falls Church 493 ( +13 )

Fauquier 5,904 ( +140 )

Floyd 1,127 ( +38 )

Fluvanna 2,235 ( +61 )

Franklin City 1,336 ( +30 )

Franklin County 5,034 ( +152 )

Frederick 9,640 ( +278 )

Fredericksburg 2,604 ( +77 )

Galax 1,344 ( +28 )

Giles 1,698 ( +122 )

Gloucester 3,184 ( +149 )

Goochland 1,737 ( +29 )

Grayson 1,764 ( +48 )

Greene 1,685 ( +83 )

Greensville 1,713 ( +15 )

Halifax 3,297 ( +77 )

Hampton 13,163 ( +350 )

Hanover 10,076 ( +240 )

Harrisonburg 7,373 ( +200 )

Henrico 30,630 ( +635 )

Henry 5,520 ( +142 )

Highland 137 ( +11 )

Hopewell 3,263 ( +79 )

Isle of Wight 3,772 ( +83 )

James City 5,910 ( +200 )

King and Queen 516 ( +24 )

King George 2,105 ( +84 )

King William 1,580 ( +54 )

Lancaster 931 ( +27 )

Lee 2,914 ( +112 )

Lexington 1,374 ( +43 )

Loudoun 31,101 ( +382 )

Louisa 2,492 ( +77 )

Lunenburg 919 ( +23 )

Lynchburg 9,627 ( +812 )

Madison 774 ( +36 )

Manassas City 4,603 ( +41 )

Manassas Park 1,249 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,819 ( +29 )

Mathews 773 ( +24 )

Mecklenburg 2,895 ( +96 )

Middlesex 748 ( +44 )

Montgomery 10,533 ( +243 )

Nelson 1,111 ( +47 )

New Kent 1,893 ( +56 )

Newport News 17,931 ( +460 )

Norfolk 21,659 ( +487 )

Northampton 957 ( +26 )

Northumberland 983 ( +33 )

Norton 404 ( +24 )

Nottoway 2,275 ( +50 )

Orange 2,872 ( +119 )

Page 2,585 ( +107 )

Patrick 1,741 ( +51 )

Petersburg 4,652 ( +123 )

Pittsylvania 6,800 ( +232 )

Poquoson 1,080 ( +47 )

Portsmouth 11,020 ( +309 )

Powhatan 2,388 ( +89 )

Prince Edward 2,484 ( +32 )

Prince George 4,328 ( +101 )

Prince William 50,211 ( +653 )

Pulaski 3,358 ( +113 )

Radford 2,628 ( +83 )

Rappahannock 470 ( +15 )

Richmond City 20,990 ( +555 )

Richmond County 1,461 ( +31 )

Roanoke City 10,241 ( +216 )

Roanoke County 9,879 ( +230 )

Rockbridge 1,782 ( +60 )

Rockingham 7,983 ( +222 )

Russell 2,875 ( +148 )

Salem 2,708 ( +83 )

Scott 2,378 ( +96 )

Shenandoah 5,064 ( +131 )

Smyth 3,582 ( +129 )

Southampton 2,151 ( +26 )

Spotsylvania 12,446 ( +389 )

Stafford 13,915 ( +347 )

Staunton 2,925 ( +68 )

Suffolk 9,560 ( +163 )

Surry 527 ( +7 )

Sussex 1,363 ( +19 )

Tazewell 4,645 ( +182 )

Virginia Beach 44,285 ( +1,036 )

Warren 3,943 ( +177 )

Washington 6,201 ( +245 )

Waynesboro 2,797 ( +54 )

Westmoreland 1,534 ( +38 )

Williamsburg 963 ( +45 )

Winchester 3,354 ( +84 )

Wise 4,059 ( +128 )

Wythe 3,572 ( +130 )

York 4,696 ( +126 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.5% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.3% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 31.2% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 17.4% (Up from 17.2% last week) of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 413,458 cases versus the 382,446 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 5,923 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

