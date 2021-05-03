RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia students 12 and older might have the chance to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in their schools before the school year ends in June. That’s according to state vaccination coordinator Danny Avula, who said during a call with state media members Friday that he and other officials will be meeting with the state’s school superintendents next week to discuss the possibility. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Children 12 and older may have the opportunity to be vaccinated at school
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:49:23-04
