COVID Community Levels: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium

RICHMOND, Va. — The majority of Virginia now ranks as low for COVID Community Levels, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, just 12 localities — none of them in Central Virginia — rank as medium.
The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 9.8%, new cases were up 1% last week and 82.9% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 30.9% as of Oct. 19 and 84.5% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.
The agency released an updated map Thursday, Oct. 20 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia
No localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.
Twelve localities — none in Central Virginia — rank as medium. That is down from the 32 localities — including seven localities in Central Virginia — that ranked as medium last week.
The remaining 121 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 96 localities that ranked as low last week.
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 0 Virginia localities this week; down from 5 localities last week
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 12 Virginia localities this week; down from 32 last week
Bland (no change from last week)
Campbell (ranked high last week)
Carroll (ranked high last week)
Craig (ranked high last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Henry (ranked low last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked low last week)
Norton (ranked low last week)
Patrick (ranked low last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked low last week)
Wise (ranked low last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 121 Virginia localities this week; up from 96 last week
Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (ranked medium last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (ranked medium last week)
Appomattox (ranked medium last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked medium last week)
Botetourt (ranked medium last week)
Bristol (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (ranked medium last week)
Buchanan (ranked medium last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Emporia (ranked medium last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Franklin County (ranked medium last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked high last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked high last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (ranked medium last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (ranked medium last week)
Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (ranked medium last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked medium last week)
Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Russell (ranked medium last week)
Salem (ranked medium last week)
Scott (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (ranked medium last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (ranked medium last week)
Sussex (ranked medium last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (ranked medium last week)
York (no change from last week)
Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown
Accomack Low
Albemarle Low
Alexandria Low
Alleghany Low
Amelia Low
Amherst Low
Appomattox Low
Arlington Low
Augusta Low
Bath Low
Bedford Low
Bland Medium
Botetourt Low
Bristol Low
Brunswick Low
Buchanan Low
Buckingham Low
Buena Vista Low
Campbell Medium
Caroline Low
Carroll Medium
Charles City Low
Charlotte Low
Charlottesville Low
Chesapeake Low
Chesterfield Low
Clarke Low
Colonial Heights Low
Covington Low
Craig Medium
Culpeper Low
Cumberland Low
Danville Low
Dickenson Low
Dinwiddie Low
Emporia Low
Essex Low
Fairfax City Low
Fairfax County Low
Falls Church Low
Fauquier Low
Floyd Medium
Fluvanna Low
Franklin City Low
Franklin County Low
Frederick Low
Fredericksburg Low
Galax Low
Giles Low
Gloucester Low
Goochland Low
Grayson Low
Greene Low
Greensville Low
Halifax Low
Hampton Low
Hanover Low
Harrisonburg Low
Henrico Low
Henry Medium
Highland Low
Hopewell Low
Isle of Wight Low
James City Low
King and Queen Low
King George Low
King William Low
Lancaster Low
Lee Medium
Lexington Low
Loudoun Low
Louisa Low
Lunenburg Low
Lynchburg Low
Madison Low
Manassas Low
Manassas Park Low
Martinsville Medium
Mathews Low
Mecklenburg Low
Middlesex Low
Montgomery Low
Nelson Low
New Kent Low
Newport News Low
Norfolk Low
Northampton Low
Northumberland Low
Norton Medium
Nottoway Low
Orange Low
Page Low
Patrick Medium
Petersburg Low
Pittsylvania Medium
Poquoson Low
Portsmouth Low
Powhatan Low
Prince Edward Low
Prince George Low
Prince William Low
Pulaski Low
Radford Low
Rappahannock Low
Richmond City Low
Richmond County Low
Roanoke City Low
Roanoke County Low
Rockbridge Low
Rockingham Low
Russell Low
Salem Low
Scott Low
Shenandoah Low
Smyth Low
Southampton Low
Spotsylvania Low
Stafford Low
Staunton Low
Suffolk Low
Surry Low
Sussex Low
Tazewell Low
Virginia Beach Low
Warren Low
Washington Low
Waynesboro Low
Westmoreland Low
Williamsburg Low
Winchester Low
Wise Medium
Wythe Low
York Low
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.