County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,142 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 54,120 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,110,071.

As of Friday's update, 56,782 (+200 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,108 (+76) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Oct. 20, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: These Central Virginia localities are now medium as much of state remains low

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 15-21):

Central Virginia

Richmond City 57,926 ( +274 )

Chesterfield 92,058 ( +260 )

Henrico 82,263 ( +145 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 107,755 ( +257 )

Chesapeake 59,805 ( +145 )

Newport News 45,332 ( +142 )

Norfolk 50,537 ( +121 )

Hampton 35,172 ( +107 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 239,175 ( +879 )

Loudoun 89,681 ( +256 )

Prince William 117,855 ( +226 )

Arlington 61,693 ( +177 )

Additional Localities

Pittsylvania 17,395 ( +215 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 15-21)

Accomack 8,290 ( +31 )

Albemarle 23,257 ( +83 )

Alexandria 42,087 ( +87 )

Alleghany 4,151 ( +7 )

Amelia 3,237 ( +4 )

Amherst 8,694 ( +11 )

Appomattox 4,581 ( +15 )

Arlington 61,693 ( +177 )

Augusta 22,773 ( +46 )

Bath 1,015 ( +3 )

Bedford 20,488 ( +66 )

Bland 2,200 ( +25 )

Botetourt 9,134 ( +17 )

Bristol 5,669 ( +19 )

Brunswick 3,777 ( +10 )

Buchanan 5,801 ( +8 )

Buckingham 4,699 ( +11 )

Buena Vista City 2,140 ( +3 )

Campbell 16,166 ( +82 )

Caroline 8,464 ( +18 )

Carroll 8,788 ( +31 )

Charles City 1,508 ( +12 )

Charlotte 3,117 ( +34 )

Charlottesville 11,944 ( +34 )

Chesapeake 59,805 ( +145 )

Chesterfield 92,058 ( +260 )

Clarke 3,216 ( +9 )

Colonial Heights 5,898 ( +12 )

Covington 1,742 ( +11 )

Craig 1,356 ( +23 )

Culpeper 13,458 ( +25 )

Cumberland 1,689 ( +4 )

Danville 13,499 ( -153 )

Dickenson 4,398 ( +15 )

Dinwiddie 6,862 ( +24 )

Emporia 1,528

Essex 2,640 ( +9 )

Fairfax 239,175 ( +879 )

Fairfax City 2,413 ( +5 )

Falls Church 3,172 ( +17 )

Fauquier 15,432 ( +35 )

Floyd 3,296 ( +54 )

Fluvanna 6,434 ( +7 )

Franklin City 2,583 ( +1 )

Franklin County 13,122 ( +47 )

Frederick 24,737 ( +61 )

Fredericksburg 6,658 ( +11 )

Galax 2,989 ( +10 )

Giles 4,903 ( -24 )

Gloucester 8,850 ( +46 )

Goochland 5,168 ( +14 )

Grayson 5,109 ( +25 )

Greene 4,735 ( +13 )

Greensville 3,640 ( +3 )

Halifax 8,859 ( +27 )

Hampton 35,172 ( +107 )

Hanover 26,574 ( +97 )

Harrisonburg 14,524 ( +44 )

Henrico 82,263 ( +145 )

Henry 15,200 ( -79 )

Highland 464 ( +2 )

Hopewell 7,243 ( +14 )

Isle of Wight 8,564 ( +26 )

James City 19,556 ( +49 )

King and Queen 1,360 ( +1 )

King George 6,326 ( +15 )

King William 4,449 ( +7 )

Lancaster 2,175 ( +6 )

Lee 7,842 ( +42 )

Lexington 2,533 ( +4 )

Loudoun 89,681 ( +256 )

Louisa 8,280 ( +16 )

Lunenburg 3,091 ( +13 )

Lynchburg 22,582 ( +8 )

Madison 2,906 ( +4 )

Manassas City 10,974 ( +21 )

Manassas Park 4,550 (+ 5 )

Martinsville 4,028 ( +91 )

Mathews 1,866 ( +11 )

Mecklenburg 7,282 ( 27 )

Middlesex 2,294 ( +4 )

Montgomery 23,078 ( -6 )

Nelson 3,060 ( +7 )

New Kent 5,483 ( +20 )

Newport News 45,332 ( +142 )

Norfolk 50,537 ( +121 )

Northampton 2,695 ( +8 )

Northumberland 2,529 ( +6 )

Norton 1,465 ( +13 )

Nottoway 5,216 ( +12 )

Orange 8,483 ( +25 )

Page 6,471 ( +25 )

Patrick 4,482 ( +28 )

Petersburg 9,443 ( +21 )

Pittsylvania 17,395 ( +215 )

Poquoson 2,761 ( +10 )

Portsmouth 24,661 ( +61 )

Powhatan 6,047 ( +28 )

Prince Edward 6,171 ( +18 )

Prince George 10,835 ( +25 )

Prince William 117,855 ( +226 )

Pulaski 9,109 ( +14 )

Radford 6,030 ( +9 )

Rappahannock 1,262 ( +1 )

Richmond City 57,926 ( +274 )

Richmond County 2,797 ( +1 )

Roanoke City 26,227 ( +54 )

Roanoke County 26,161 ( +78 )

Rockbridge 4,742 ( +25 )

Rockingham 17,898 ( +30 )

Russell 8,601 ( +25 )

Salem 6,827 ( +25 )

Scott 6,968 ( +1 )

Shenandoah 12,796 ( +38 )

Smyth 11,111 ( +42 )

Southampton 4,167 ( +9 )

Spotsylvania 33,067 ( +58 )

Stafford 38,675 ( +97 )

Staunton 7,291 ( +15 )

Suffolk 22,746 ( +60 )

Surry 1,293 ( +3 )

Sussex 2,720 ( +7 )

Tazewell 12,877 ( +42 )

Virginia Beach 107,755 ( +257 )

Warren 10,505 ( +35 )

Washington 16,708 ( +93 )

Waynesboro 6,992 ( +19 )

Westmoreland 3,885 ( +10 )

Williamsburg 2,156 ( +17 )

Winchester 7,556 ( +23 )

Wise 12,887 ( +62 )

Wythe 8,890 ( +24 )

York 12,571 ( +49 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

