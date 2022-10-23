County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,142 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 54,120 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,110,071.
As of Friday's update, 56,782 (+200 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,108 (+76) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 9.8%; new cases up 1% last week
Updated CDC Map: These Central Virginia localities are now medium as much of state remains low
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 15-21):
Central Virginia
Richmond City 57,926 ( +274 )
Chesterfield 92,058 ( +260 )
Henrico 82,263 ( +145 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 107,755 ( +257 )
Chesapeake 59,805 ( +145 )
Newport News 45,332 ( +142 )
Norfolk 50,537 ( +121 )
Hampton 35,172 ( +107 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 239,175 ( +879 )
Loudoun 89,681 ( +256 )
Prince William 117,855 ( +226 )
Arlington 61,693 ( +177 )
Additional Localities
Pittsylvania 17,395 ( +215 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 15-21)
Accomack 8,290 ( +31 )
Albemarle 23,257 ( +83 )
Alexandria 42,087 ( +87 )
Alleghany 4,151 ( +7 )
Amelia 3,237 ( +4 )
Amherst 8,694 ( +11 )
Appomattox 4,581 ( +15 )
Arlington 61,693 ( +177 )
Augusta 22,773 ( +46 )
Bath 1,015 ( +3 )
Bedford 20,488 ( +66 )
Bland 2,200 ( +25 )
Botetourt 9,134 ( +17 )
Bristol 5,669 ( +19 )
Brunswick 3,777 ( +10 )
Buchanan 5,801 ( +8 )
Buckingham 4,699 ( +11 )
Buena Vista City 2,140 ( +3 )
Campbell 16,166 ( +82 )
Caroline 8,464 ( +18 )
Carroll 8,788 ( +31 )
Charles City 1,508 ( +12 )
Charlotte 3,117 ( +34 )
Charlottesville 11,944 ( +34 )
Chesapeake 59,805 ( +145 )
Chesterfield 92,058 ( +260 )
Clarke 3,216 ( +9 )
Colonial Heights 5,898 ( +12 )
Covington 1,742 ( +11 )
Craig 1,356 ( +23 )
Culpeper 13,458 ( +25 )
Cumberland 1,689 ( +4 )
Danville 13,499 ( -153 )
Dickenson 4,398 ( +15 )
Dinwiddie 6,862 ( +24 )
Emporia 1,528
Essex 2,640 ( +9 )
Fairfax 239,175 ( +879 )
Fairfax City 2,413 ( +5 )
Falls Church 3,172 ( +17 )
Fauquier 15,432 ( +35 )
Floyd 3,296 ( +54 )
Fluvanna 6,434 ( +7 )
Franklin City 2,583 ( +1 )
Franklin County 13,122 ( +47 )
Frederick 24,737 ( +61 )
Fredericksburg 6,658 ( +11 )
Galax 2,989 ( +10 )
Giles 4,903 ( -24 )
Gloucester 8,850 ( +46 )
Goochland 5,168 ( +14 )
Grayson 5,109 ( +25 )
Greene 4,735 ( +13 )
Greensville 3,640 ( +3 )
Halifax 8,859 ( +27 )
Hampton 35,172 ( +107 )
Hanover 26,574 ( +97 )
Harrisonburg 14,524 ( +44 )
Henrico 82,263 ( +145 )
Henry 15,200 ( -79 )
Highland 464 ( +2 )
Hopewell 7,243 ( +14 )
Isle of Wight 8,564 ( +26 )
James City 19,556 ( +49 )
King and Queen 1,360 ( +1 )
King George 6,326 ( +15 )
King William 4,449 ( +7 )
Lancaster 2,175 ( +6 )
Lee 7,842 ( +42 )
Lexington 2,533 ( +4 )
Loudoun 89,681 ( +256 )
Louisa 8,280 ( +16 )
Lunenburg 3,091 ( +13 )
Lynchburg 22,582 ( +8 )
Madison 2,906 ( +4 )
Manassas City 10,974 ( +21 )
Manassas Park 4,550 (+ 5 )
Martinsville 4,028 ( +91 )
Mathews 1,866 ( +11 )
Mecklenburg 7,282 ( 27 )
Middlesex 2,294 ( +4 )
Montgomery 23,078 ( -6 )
Nelson 3,060 ( +7 )
New Kent 5,483 ( +20 )
Newport News 45,332 ( +142 )
Norfolk 50,537 ( +121 )
Northampton 2,695 ( +8 )
Northumberland 2,529 ( +6 )
Norton 1,465 ( +13 )
Nottoway 5,216 ( +12 )
Orange 8,483 ( +25 )
Page 6,471 ( +25 )
Patrick 4,482 ( +28 )
Petersburg 9,443 ( +21 )
Pittsylvania 17,395 ( +215 )
Poquoson 2,761 ( +10 )
Portsmouth 24,661 ( +61 )
Powhatan 6,047 ( +28 )
Prince Edward 6,171 ( +18 )
Prince George 10,835 ( +25 )
Prince William 117,855 ( +226 )
Pulaski 9,109 ( +14 )
Radford 6,030 ( +9 )
Rappahannock 1,262 ( +1 )
Richmond City 57,926 ( +274 )
Richmond County 2,797 ( +1 )
Roanoke City 26,227 ( +54 )
Roanoke County 26,161 ( +78 )
Rockbridge 4,742 ( +25 )
Rockingham 17,898 ( +30 )
Russell 8,601 ( +25 )
Salem 6,827 ( +25 )
Scott 6,968 ( +1 )
Shenandoah 12,796 ( +38 )
Smyth 11,111 ( +42 )
Southampton 4,167 ( +9 )
Spotsylvania 33,067 ( +58 )
Stafford 38,675 ( +97 )
Staunton 7,291 ( +15 )
Suffolk 22,746 ( +60 )
Surry 1,293 ( +3 )
Sussex 2,720 ( +7 )
Tazewell 12,877 ( +42 )
Virginia Beach 107,755 ( +257 )
Warren 10,505 ( +35 )
Washington 16,708 ( +93 )
Waynesboro 6,992 ( +19 )
Westmoreland 3,885 ( +10 )
Williamsburg 2,156 ( +17 )
Winchester 7,556 ( +23 )
Wise 12,887 ( +62 )
Wythe 8,890 ( +24 )
York 12,571 ( +49 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.