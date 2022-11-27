Watch Now
COVID Community Levels: Majority of Virginia remains low; 14 localities rank medium

Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.
Posted at 12:54 AM, Nov 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, 14 localities in the Commonwealth rank as medium.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate increased to 8.15%, new cases were up 3% last week and 73.5% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 3.2% as of Nov. 16 and 85.2% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Nov. 24 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

No localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from the one locality that ranked as high last week.

Fourteen localities — including Amelia in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Twenty-nine localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 119 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 103 localities that ranked as low last week.

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 0 Virginia localities this week; down from 1 locality last week

Russell (ranked medium last week)

COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 14 Virginia localities this week; down from 29 last week

Amelia (ranked low last week)
Appomattox (ranked low last week)
Bristol (no change from last week)
Charlotte (ranked low last week)
Craig (ranked low last week)
Dickenson (no change from last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Russell (ranked high last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Southampton (ranked low last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Wise (no change from last week)

COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 119 Virginia localities this week; up from 103 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Amherst (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked medium last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Carroll (ranked medium last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked medium last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked medium last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Halifax (ranked medium last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (ranked medium last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George  (ranked medium last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Pulaski (ranked medium last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockbridge  (ranked medium last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton  (ranked medium last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry  (ranked medium last week)
Sussex (ranked medium last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
