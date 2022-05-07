Watch
16 Virginia localities rank as medium, updated CDC COVID Community Levels map shows

U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine.
COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on May 5, 2022.
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:47:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking continues to be no longer recommended for any localities in the Commonwealth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result, healthy people in those localities can continue to safely take a break from wearing masks, updated data reveal.

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 20% last week and 73.4% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 21% from the prior week, and nearly 82.6% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 5 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

The majority of Central Virginia continues to be ranked as low with the exception of Prince George, which is ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks — unless they are at high risk for severe illness.

There are no localities in Virginia ranked as as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC.

The CDC's new measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • No Virginia localities; no change from last week

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 16 Virginia localities this week; up from 13 localities last week

Alexandria (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Caroline (ranked low last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Covington (ranked low last week)
Fairfax County (ranked low last week)
Falls Church (ranked low last week)
Hampton (ranked low last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (ranked low last week)
James City County (ranked low last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked low last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 117 Virginia localities this week; down from 120 localities last week

    Accomack
    Albemarle
    Alleghany
    Amelia
    Amherst
    Appomattox
    Augusta
    Bath
    Bedford
    Bland
    Botetourt
    Bristol
    Brunswick
    Buchanan
    Buckingham
    Buena Vista
    Carroll
    Charles City
    Charlotte
    Chesapeake
    Chesterfield
    Clarke
    Colonial Heights (ranked medium last week)
    Craig
    Culpeper
    Cumberland
    Danville
    Dickenson
    Dinwiddie
    Emporia
    Essex
    Fairfax City
    Fauquier
    Floyd
    Fluvanna
    Franklin City
    Franklin County
    Frederick
    Fredericksburg
    Galax
    Giles
    Gloucester
    Goochland
    Grayson
    Greene
    Greensville
    Halifax
    Hanover
    Harrisonburg
    Henrico
    Hopewell
    Isle of Wight
    King and Queen
    King George
    King William
    Lancaster
    Lee
    Lexington
    Loudoun
    Louisa
    Lunenburg
    Lynchburg
    Madison (ranked medium last week)
    Manassas
    Manassas Park
    Mecklenburg
    Middlesex
    Montgomery
    Nelson
    New Kent
    Newport News
    Norfolk
    Northampton
    Northumberland
    Norton
    Nottoway
    Orange
    Page
    Patrick
    Petersburg
    Pittsylvania
    Poquoson
    Portsmouth
    Powhatan
    Prince Edward
    Prince William
    Pulaski
    Radford
    Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)
    Richmond City
    Richmond County
    Roanoke City
    Roanoke County
    Rockbridge
    Rockingham
    Russell
    Salem
    Shenandoah
    Smyth
    Southampton (ranked medium last week)
    Spotsylvania
    Stafford
    Staunton
    Suffolk
    Surry
    Sussex
    Tazewell
    Virginia Beach
    Warren
    Washington
    Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)
    Westmoreland
    Williamsburg
    Winchester
    Wise
    Wythe
    York

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Low
    Amherst Low
    Appomattox Low
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Low

    Bath Low
    Bedford Low
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Low
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Medium
    Caroline Medium
    Carroll Low
    Charles City Low
    Charlotte Low
    Charlottesville Medium
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Low
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Low
    Covington Medium
    Craig Low
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Low

    Danville Low
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Low
    Essex Low

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Low
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax Low
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Low
    Grayson Low
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Low
    Hampton Medium
    Hanover Low
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Low
    Henry Medium
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell Low

    Isle of Wight Low

    James Medium

    King and Queen Low
    King George Low
    King William Low

    Lancaster Low
    Lee Low
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Low
    Lynchburg Low

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Medium
    Mathews Medium
    Mecklenburg Low
    Middlesex Low
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Low
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Low
    Norton Low
    Nottoway Low

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Low
    Prince Edward Low
    Prince George Medium
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Low
    Richmond County Low
    Roanoke City Low
    Roanoke County Low
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Low
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Low
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Low
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

    People are considered fully vaccinated:

    • 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
    • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
    What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

    How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

    COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

    We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

    These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

