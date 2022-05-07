County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 14,126 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 83,67 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,715,478.

As of Friday's update, 50,256 (+294 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,280 (+44) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (April 30-May 6):

Central Virginia

Henrico 66,525 ( +724 )

Chesterfield 74,714 ( +591 )

Richmond City 45,736 ( +301 )

Hanover 22,160 ( +164 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 90,808 ( +339 )

Newport News 36,867 ( +219 )

Norfolk 42,864 ( +217 )

Chesapeake 50,663 ( +213 )

Hampton 28,327 ( +183 )

James City 15,233 ( +174 )

Suffolk 18,962 ( +105 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 184,736 ( +2,293 )

Arlington 45,046 ( +804 )

Loudoun 70,633 ( +754 )

Prince William 97,006 ( +619 )

Alexandria 32,001 ( +396 )

Stafford 30,917 ( +231 )

Spotsylvania 27,437 ( +212 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 18,328 ( +216 )

Montgomery 19,128 ( +179 )

Charlottesville 9,244 ( +138 )

Augusta 18,696 ( +118 )

Roanoke County 21,421 ( +114 )

Campbell 12,767 ( +106 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (April 30-May 6)

Accomack 7,007 ( 17 )

Albemarle 18,328 ( +216 )

Alexandria 32,001 ( +396 )

Alleghany 3,363 ( -9 )

Amelia 2,666 ( +16 )

Amherst 7,292 ( +20 )

Appomattox 3,808 ( +8 )

Arlington 45,046 ( +804 )

Augusta 18,696 ( +118 )

Bath 901 (+ 3 )

Bedford 17,090 ( +63 )

Bland 1,793 ( +10 )

Botetourt 7,553 ( +29 )

Bristol 4,447 ( +15 )

Brunswick 3,263 ( +9 )

Buchanan 4,897 ( +10 )

Buckingham 3,982 ( +10 )

Buena Vista City 2,013 ( +2 )

Campbell 12,767 ( +106 )

Caroline 6,917 ( +30 )

Carroll 6,708 ( +11 )

harles City 1,175 ( +4 )

Charlotte 2,517 ( +2 )

Charlottesville 9,244 ( +138 )

Chesapeake 50,663 ( +213 )

Chesterfield 74,714 ( +591 )

Clarke 2,653 ( +11 )

Colonial Heights 4,933 ( +20 )

Covington 1,292 ( +9 )

Craig 1,127 ( +3 )

Culpeper 11,413 ( +59 )

Cumberland 1,353 ( +10 )

Danville 11,163 ( +68 )

Dickenson 3,313 ( -12 )

Dinwiddie 5,406 ( +26 )

Emporia 1,185 ( +3 )

Essex 2,277 ( +8 )

Fairfax 184,736 ( +2,293 )

Fairfax City 2,033 ( +26 )

Falls Church 2,151 ( +45 )

Fauquier 13,154 ( +42 )

Floyd 2,574 ( +11 )

Fluvanna 5,207 ( +31 )

Franklin City 2,399 ( +2 )

Franklin County 10,907 ( +47 )

Frederick 20,765 ( +66 )

Fredericksburg 5,423 ( +42 )

Galax 2,556 ( +6 )

Giles 4,085 ( +9 )

Gloucester 7,383 ( +36 )

Goochland 4,101 ( +35 )

Grayson 4,054

Greene 4,028 ( +28 )

Greensville 3,334 ( +4 )

Halifax 7,140 ( +42 )

Hampton 28,327 ( +183 )

Hanover 22,160 ( +164 )

Harrisonburg 13,423 ( +41 )

Henrico 66,525 ( +724 )

Henry 12,127 ( +94 )

Highland 381 ( +4 )

Hopewell 6,128 ( +13 )

Isle of Wight 7,367 ( +23 )

James City 15,233 ( +174 )

King and Queen 1,134 ( +2 )

King George 5,066 ( +27 )

King William 3,755 ( +13 )

Lancaster 1,829 ( +10 )

Lee 6,184 ( -26 )

Lexington 2,847 ( +8 )

Loudoun 70,633 ( +754 )

Louisa 6,782 ( +37 )

Lunenburg 2,453 ( +20 )

Lynchburg 19,751 ( +10 )

Madison 2,434 ( +14 )

Manassas City 9,219 ( +40 )

Manassas Park 3,805 (+ 6 )

Martinsville 3,457 ( +15 )

Mathews 1,517 ( +5 )

Mecklenburg 6,187 ( +39 )

Middlesex 1,858 ( +13 )

Montgomery 19,128 ( +179 )

Nelson 2,563 ( +12 )

New Kent 4,693 ( +33 )

Newport News 36,867 ( +219 )

Norfolk 42,864 ( +217 )

Northampton 2,172 ( +5 )

Northumberland 2,198 ( +13 )

Norton 1,304

Nottoway 4,283 ( +31 )

Orange 6,863 ( +44 )

Page 5,638 ( +16 )

Patrick 3,690 ( +16 )

Petersburg 8,278 ( +13 )

Pittsylvania 14,192 ( +76 )

Poquoson 2,377 ( +15 )

Portsmouth 21,067 ( +74 )

Powhatan 5,215 ( +46 )

Prince Edward 5,084 ( +12 )

Prince George 8,854 ( +59 )

Prince William 97,006 ( +619 )

Pulaski 7,290 ( +31 )

Radford 4,977 ( +23 )

Rappahannock 1,045 ( +2 )

Richmond City 45,736 ( +301 )

Richmond County 2,583 ( +10 )

Roanoke City 21,495 ( +86 )

Roanoke County 21,421 ( +114 )

Rockbridge 3,288 ( +7 )

Rockingham 14,600 ( +37 )

Russell 6,856 ( -12 )

Salem 5,725 ( +22 )

Scott 5,836 ( +47 )

Shenandoah 10,895 ( +34 )

Smyth 8,854 ( +35 )

Southampton 3,433 ( +5 )

Spotsylvania 27,437 ( +212 )

Stafford 30,917 ( +231 )

Staunton 5,745 ( +23 )

Suffolk 18,962 ( +105 )

Surry 1,100 ( +2 )

Sussex 2,411 ( +1 )

Tazewell 10,278 ( +31 )

Virginia Beach 90,808 ( +339 )

Warren 8,632 ( +23 )

Washington 13,883 ( +37 )

Waynesboro 6,004 ( +15 )

Westmoreland 3,274 ( +12 )

Williamsburg 1,812 ( +10 )

Winchester 6,394 ( +27 )

Wise 10,293 ( +22 )

Wythe 7,532 ( +23 )

York 10,048 ( +84 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, but accounts for 22% of cases in Virginia over the past 13 weeks.

People aged 30 to 49 now account for 29% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 14.9% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 24.1% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 898,053 cases versus the 793,958 cases reported in men.

