Parts of Virginia rank high, more of Central Virginia is medium, updated CDC map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia once again has several localities that rank as high for the first time since late March. Additionally, more cities and counties in Central Virginia are ranked as medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 25% this week and 73.6% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 18.8% from the prior week, and 82.6% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 19 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia jumped 25% this week; 73.6% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 19, 2022.

Five localities in Virginia, Augusta, Highland, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro, now rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. This is the first time since the Commonwealth has seen high levels since the week of March 24.

New parts of Metro Richmond that rank as medium now include the City of Richmond, Goochland and New Kent counties. Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico and Prince George continue to be ranked as medium while Hopewell, Petersburg and Powhatan dropped from medium to low.

People in areas ranked as low, medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

These CDC measures, which were announced Friday, Feb. 25, focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 19, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

5 Virginia localities this week; up from 0 localities last week

Augusta (ranked medium last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Staunton (ranked medium last week)

Waynesboro (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

52 Virginia localities this week; up from 30 localities last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked low last week)

Carroll (ranked low last week)

Charlotte (ranked low last week)

Charlottesville (no change)

Chesapeake (no change)

Chesterfield (no change)

Cumberland (ranked low last week)

Danville (ranked low last week)

Dinwiddie (no change)

Fairfax County (no change)

Falls Church (no change)

Fluvanna (ranked low last week)

Franklin (ranked low last week)

Fredericksburg (no change)

Galax (ranked low last week)

Giles (ranked low last week)

Goochland (ranked low last week)

Grayson (ranked low last week)

Greene (no change)

Halifax (no change)

Hampton (ranked low last week)

Hanover (no change)

Henrico (no change)

James City (no change)

King George (ranked low last week)

Loudoun (no change)

Louisa (ranked low last week)

Manassas (ranked low last week)

Manassas Park (ranked low last week)

Montgomery (no change)

New Kent (ranked low last week)

Newport News (ranked low last week)

Norton (ranked low last week)

Nottoway (no change)

Orange (ranked low last week)

Prince George (no change)

Prince William (ranked low last week)

Radford (ranked low last week)

Richmond City(ranked low last week)

Richmond County (ranked low last week)

Roanoke City (ranked low last week)

Roanoke County (ranked low last week)

Rockbridge (ranked low last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)

Stafford (no change)

Suffolk (ranked low last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)

York (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

76 Virginia localities this week; down from 103 localities last week

Accomack

Alleghany

Amelia

Amherst

Appomattox

Bath

Bland

Botetourt

Bristol

Brunswick

Buchanan

Buckingham

Campbell

Caroline

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Clarke

Colonial Heights

Covington (ranked medium last week)

Craig

Culpeper

Dickenson

Emporia

Essex

Fairfax

Fauquier

Floyd

Franklin

Frederick

Gloucester

Greensville

Harrisonburg

Henry

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight

King and Queen

King William

Lancaster

Lee

Lunenburg

Lynchburg

Madison

Martinsville

Mathews

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

Nelson

Norfolk

Northampton

Northumberland

Page

Patrick

Petersburg (ranked medium last week)

Pittsylvania

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Powhatan (ranked medium last week)

Prince Edward

Pulaski

Rappahannock

Rockingham

Russell

Salem

Scott

Shenandoah

Smyth

Southampton

Surry (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked medium last week)

Tazewell

Warren

Washington

Westmoreland

Williamsburg

Winchester

Wise

Wythe

WTVR

RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Medium

Alleghany Low

Amelia Low

Amherst Low

Appomattox Low

Arlington Medium

Augusta High

Bath Low

Bedford Medium

Bland Low

Botetourt Low

Bristol Low

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Low

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell Low

Caroline Low

Carroll Medium

Charles City Low

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Medium

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Low

Covington Low

Craig Low

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson Low

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia Low

Essex Low

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Medium

Falls Church Medium

Fauquier Low

Floyd Low

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin City Medium

Franklin County Low

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Medium

Galax Medium

Giles Medium

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson Medium

Greene Medium

Greensville Low

Halifax Medium

Hampton Medium

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Medium

Henry Low

Highland High

Hopewell Low

Isle of Wight Low

James City Medium

King and Queen Low

King George Medium

King William Low

Lancaster Low

Lee Low

Lexington High

Loudoun Medium

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg Low

Lynchburg Low

Madison Low

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Low

Middlesex Low

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Low

Norton Medium

Nottoway Medium

Orange Medium

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Low

Prince Edward Low

Prince George Medium

Prince William Medium

Pulaski Low

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Low

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton High

Suffolk Medium

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Low

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren Low

Washington Low

Waynesboro High

Westmoreland Low

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Low

Wythe Low

York Medium

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.