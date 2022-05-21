Watch
Parts of Virginia rank high, more of Central Virginia is medium, updated CDC map shows

Richmond now ranks as medium, updated CDC COVID map shows
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 19, 2022.
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 08:21:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia once again has several localities that rank as high for the first time since late March. Additionally, more cities and counties in Central Virginia are ranked as medium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia increased 25% this week and 73.6% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 18.8% from the prior week, and 82.6% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 19 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: New COVID cases in Virginia jumped 25% this week; 73.6% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Five localities in Virginia, Augusta, Highland, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro, now rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. This is the first time since the Commonwealth has seen high levels since the week of March 24.

New parts of Metro Richmond that rank as medium now include the City of Richmond, Goochland and New Kent counties. Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico and Prince George continue to be ranked as medium while Hopewell, Petersburg and Powhatan dropped from medium to low.

People in areas ranked as low, medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

These CDC measures, which were announced Friday, Feb. 25, focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 5 Virginia localities this week; up from 0 localities last week

Augusta (ranked medium last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
Lexington (ranked medium last week)
Staunton (ranked medium last week)
Waynesboro (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 52 Virginia localities this week; up from 30 localities last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (ranked low last week)
Carroll (ranked low last week)
Charlotte (ranked low last week)
Charlottesville (no change)
Chesapeake (no change)
Chesterfield (no change)
Cumberland (ranked low last week)
Danville (ranked low last week)
Dinwiddie (no change)
Fairfax County (no change)
Falls Church (no change)
Fluvanna (ranked low last week)
Franklin (ranked low last week)
Fredericksburg (no change)
Galax (ranked low last week)
Giles (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked low last week)
Grayson (ranked low last week)
Greene (no change)
Halifax (no change)
Hampton (ranked low last week)
Hanover (no change)
Henrico (no change)
James City (no change)
King George (ranked low last week)
Loudoun (no change)
Louisa (ranked low last week)
Manassas (ranked low last week)
Manassas Park (ranked low last week)
Montgomery (no change)
New Kent (ranked low last week)
Newport News (ranked low last week)
Norton (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (no change)
Orange (ranked low last week)
Prince George (no change)
Prince William (ranked low last week)
Radford (ranked low last week)
Richmond City(ranked low last week)
Richmond County (ranked low last week)
Roanoke City (ranked low last week)
Roanoke County (ranked low last week)
Rockbridge (ranked low last week)
Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)
Stafford (no change)
Suffolk (ranked low last week)
Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)
York (ranked low last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 76 Virginia localities this week; down from 103 localities last week

    Accomack
    Alleghany
    Amelia
    Amherst
    Appomattox
    Bath
    Bland
    Botetourt
    Bristol
    Brunswick
    Buchanan
    Buckingham
    Campbell
    Caroline
    Charles City (ranked medium last week)
    Clarke
    Colonial Heights
    Covington (ranked medium last week)
    Craig
    Culpeper
    Dickenson
    Emporia
    Essex
    Fairfax
    Fauquier
    Floyd
    Franklin
    Frederick
    Gloucester
    Greensville
    Harrisonburg
    Henry
    Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
    Isle of Wight
    King and Queen
    King William
    Lancaster
    Lee
    Lunenburg
    Lynchburg
    Madison
    Martinsville
    Mathews
    Mecklenburg
    Middlesex
    Nelson
    Norfolk
    Northampton
    Northumberland
    Page
    Patrick
    Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
    Pittsylvania
    Poquoson
    Portsmouth
    Powhatan (ranked medium last week)
    Prince Edward
    Pulaski
    Rappahannock
    Rockingham
    Russell
    Salem
    Scott
    Shenandoah
    Smyth
    Southampton
    Surry (ranked medium last week)
    Sussex (ranked medium last week)
    Tazewell
    Warren
    Washington
    Westmoreland
    Williamsburg
    Winchester
    Wise
    Wythe

    Covid-19 Complete Continuing Coverage-1200x630.jpg

    RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
