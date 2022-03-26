Majority of Virginia, except 4 Virginia localities, can stop wearing masks, CDC recommends

RICHMOND, Va. — There is more good news for many Virginians as universal masking is recommended for just four out of 133 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Healthy people in those other localities can safely take a break from wearing masks, new data reveal.

The update comes as new cases in Virginia dropped 17% last week and 72.5% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. continue to drop and nearly 82% of the country's total population has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, March 24 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

The majority of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as low with the exception of Prince Edward, which is ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks — unless they are at high risk for severe illness.

However, four localities in southwestern Virginia continue to be ranked as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC.

The CDC's new measures, which were announced Friday, Feb. 25, focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Also, the new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on March 24, 2022

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

4 Virginia localities this week; no change from same 4 localities last week

Dickenson

Lee

Norton

Wise

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

10 Virginia localities this week; down from 25 localities last week

Bedford

Charlotte

Covington

Henry

Madison

Martinsville

Nottoway

Patrick

Prince Edward

Southampton

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

119 Virginia localities this week; up from 104 localities last week

Accomack

Albemarle

Alexandria

Alleghany

Amelia

Amherst

Appomattox

Arlington

Augusta

Bath

Bland

Botetourt

Bristol

Brunswick

Buchanan

Buckingham

Buena Vista

Campbell

Caroline

Carroll

Charles City

Charlottesville

Chesapeake

Chesterfield

Clarke

Colonial Heights

Craig

Culpeper

Cumberland

Danville

Dinwiddie

Emporia

Essex

Fairfax

Fairfax

Falls Church

Fauquier

Floyd

Fluvanna

Franklin

Franklin

Frederick

Fredericksburg

Galax

Giles

Gloucester

Goochland

Grayson

Greene

Greensville

Halifax

Hampton

Hanover

Harrisonburg

Henrico

Highland

Hopewell

Isle of Wight

James City

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Lexington

Loudoun

Louisa

Lunenburg

Lynchburg

Manassas

Manassas Park

Mathews

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

Montgomery

Nelson

New Kent

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton

Northumberland

Orange

Page

Petersburg

Pittsylvania

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Powhatan

Prince George

Prince William

Pulaski

Radford

Rappahannock

Richmond

Richmond

Roanoke

Roanoke

Rockbridge

Rockingham

Russell

Salem

Scott

Shenandoah

Smyth

Spotsylvania

Stafford

Staunton

Suffolk

Surry

Sussex

Tazewell

Virginia Beach

Warren

Washington

Waynesboro

Westmoreland

Williamsburg

Winchester

Wythe

York

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.