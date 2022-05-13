Watch
Much of Central Virginia now ranks as medium, updated CDC COVID Community Levels map shows

As COVID-19 cases spike across Virginia, Richmond mom, Theresa Kennedy, said she's sticking to the pandemic basics. “I just think it’s a matter of remaining vigilant and staying cautious," Kennedy said. "My kids still wear masks in school.”
Posted at 9:54 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 21:55:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The localities in Virginia ranked as medium have nearly doubled since last week and now include many cities and counties in Central Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 12 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Parts of Metro Richmond ranked as medium now include Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg, Powhatan and Prince George. Of those localities, only Prince George ranked as medium last week.

People in areas ranked as low, medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

There are no localities in Virginia ranked as as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

These CDC measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • No Virginia localities; no change from last week

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 30 Virginia localities this week; up from 16 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked low last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked low last week)
Bedford (ranked low last week)
Charles City (ranked low last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (ranked low last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)
Greene (ranked low last week)
Halifax (ranked low last week)
Hanover (ranked low last week)
Henrico (ranked low last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
Loudoun (ranked low last week)
Montgomery (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (ranked low last week)
Petersburg (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (ranked low last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Stafford (ranked low last week)
Staunton (ranked low last week)
Surry (ranked low last week)
Sussex (ranked low last week)

    Low Community Level

    • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
    • Get tested if you have symptoms
    • 103 Virginia localities this week; down from 117 localities last week

    Accomack
    Alleghany
    Amelia
    Amherst
    Appomattox
    Bath
    Bland
    Botetourt
    Bristol
    Brunswick
    Buchanan
    Buckingham
    Buena Vista
    Campbell (ranked medium last week)
    Caroline (ranked medium last week)
    Carroll
    Charlotte
    Chesapeake
    Clarke
    Colonial Heights
    Craig
    Culpeper
    Cumberland
    Danville
    Dickenson
    Emporia
    Essex
    Fairfax City
    Fauquier
    Floyd
    Fluvanna
    Franklin City
    Franklin County
    Frederick
    Galax
    Giles
    Gloucester
    Goochland
    Grayson
    Greensville
    Hampton (ranked medium last week)
    Harrisonburg
    Henry (ranked medium last week)
    Isle of Wight
    King and Queen
    King George
    King William
    Lancaster
    Lee
    Lexington
    Louisa
    Lunenburg
    Lynchburg
    Madison
    Manassas
    Manassas Park
    Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
    Mathews (ranked medium last week)
    Mecklenburg
    Middlesex
    Nelson
    New Kent
    Newport News
    Norfolk
    Northampton
    Northumberland
    Norton
    Orange
    Page
    Patrick
    Pittsylvania
    Poquoson
    Portsmouth
    Prince Edward
    Prince William
    Pulaski
    Radford
    Rappahannock
    Richmond City
    Richmond County
    Roanoke City
    Roanoke County
    Rockbridge
    Rockingham
    Russell
    Salem
    Scott (ranked medium last week)
    Shenandoah
    Smyth
    Southampton
    Spotsylvania
    Suffolk
    Tazewell
    Virginia Beach
    Warren
    Washington
    Waynesboro
    Westmoreland
    Williamsburg
    Winchester
    Wise
    Wythe
    York

    Covid-19 Complete Continuing Coverage-1200x630.jpg

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Medium
    Alexandria Medium
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Low
    Amherst Low
    Appomattox Low
    Arlington Medium
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Low
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Low
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Low
    Caroline Low
    Carroll Low
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Low
    Charlottesville Medium
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Low
    Covington Medium
    Craig Low
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Low

    Danville Low
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie Medium

    Emporia Low
    Essex Low

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Medium
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Low
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Medium

    Galax Low
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Low
    Grayson Low
    Greene Medium
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Medium
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Medium
    Henry Low
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell Medium

    Isle of Wight Low
    James City Medium

    King and Queen Low
    King George Low
    King William Low

    Lancaster Low
    Lee Low
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Medium
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Low
    Lynchburg Low

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Low
    Middlesex Low
    Montgomery Medium

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Low
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Low
    Norton Low
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Medium
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Low
    Prince George Medium
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Low
    Richmond County Low
    Roanoke City Low
    Roanoke County Low
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Low
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Medium
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Medium
    Sussex Medium

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Low
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Low
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

    People are considered fully vaccinated:

    • 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
    • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
    VDHFullyVaccinated0423.jpg
    What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

    How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

    COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

    We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

    These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

