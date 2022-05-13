Much of Central Virginia now ranks as medium, updated CDC COVID Community Levels map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — The localities in Virginia ranked as medium have nearly doubled since last week and now include many cities and counties in Central Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 12 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
Parts of Metro Richmond ranked as medium now include Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg, Powhatan and Prince George. Of those localities, only Prince George ranked as medium last week.
People in areas ranked as low, medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.
There are no localities in Virginia ranked as as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.
These CDC measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- No Virginia localities; no change from last week
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 30 Virginia localities this week; up from 16 localities last week
Albemarle (ranked low last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (ranked low last week)
Bedford (ranked low last week)
Charles City (ranked low last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (ranked low last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)
Greene (ranked low last week)
Halifax (ranked low last week)
Hanover (ranked low last week)
Henrico (ranked low last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
Loudoun (ranked low last week)
Montgomery (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (ranked low last week)
Petersburg (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (ranked low last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Stafford (ranked low last week)
Staunton (ranked low last week)
Surry (ranked low last week)
Sussex (ranked low last week)
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 103 Virginia localities this week; down from 117 localities last week
Accomack
Alleghany
Amelia
Amherst
Appomattox
Bath
Bland
Botetourt
Bristol
Brunswick
Buchanan
Buckingham
Buena Vista
Campbell (ranked medium last week)
Caroline (ranked medium last week)
Carroll
Charlotte
Chesapeake
Clarke
Colonial Heights
Craig
Culpeper
Cumberland
Danville
Dickenson
Emporia
Essex
Fairfax City
Fauquier
Floyd
Fluvanna
Franklin City
Franklin County
Frederick
Galax
Giles
Gloucester
Goochland
Grayson
Greensville
Hampton (ranked medium last week)
Harrisonburg
Henry (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight
King and Queen
King George
King William
Lancaster
Lee
Lexington
Louisa
Lunenburg
Lynchburg
Madison
Manassas
Manassas Park
Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
Mathews (ranked medium last week)
Mecklenburg
Middlesex
Nelson
New Kent
Newport News
Norfolk
Northampton
Northumberland
Norton
Orange
Page
Patrick
Pittsylvania
Poquoson
Portsmouth
Prince Edward
Prince William
Pulaski
Radford
Rappahannock
Richmond City
Richmond County
Roanoke City
Roanoke County
Rockbridge
Rockingham
Russell
Salem
Scott (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah
Smyth
Southampton
Spotsylvania
Suffolk
Tazewell
Virginia Beach
Warren
Washington
Waynesboro
Westmoreland
Williamsburg
Winchester
Wise
Wythe
York
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?
People are considered fully vaccinated:
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.
These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.