Much of Central Virginia now ranks as medium, updated CDC COVID Community Levels map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — The localities in Virginia ranked as medium have nearly doubled since last week and now include many cities and counties in Central Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency released an updated map Thursday, May 12 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 12, 2022.

Parts of Metro Richmond ranked as medium now include Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg, Powhatan and Prince George. Of those localities, only Prince George ranked as medium last week.

People in areas ranked as low, medium do not need to wear masks, according to the CDC. But those at high risk for severe illness are urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

There are no localities in Virginia ranked as as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

These CDC measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

No Virginia localities; no change from last week

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

30 Virginia localities this week; up from 16 localities last week

Albemarle (ranked low last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (ranked low last week)

Bedford (ranked low last week)

Charles City (ranked low last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (ranked low last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)

Greene (ranked low last week)

Halifax (ranked low last week)

Hanover (ranked low last week)

Henrico (ranked low last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

Loudoun (ranked low last week)

Montgomery (ranked low last week)

Nottoway (ranked low last week)

Petersburg (ranked low last week)

Powhatan (ranked low last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Stafford (ranked low last week)

Staunton (ranked low last week)

Surry (ranked low last week)

Sussex (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

103 Virginia localities this week; down from 117 localities last week

Accomack

Alleghany

Amelia

Amherst

Appomattox

Bath

Bland

Botetourt

Bristol

Brunswick

Buchanan

Buckingham

Buena Vista

Campbell (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Carroll

Charlotte

Chesapeake

Clarke

Colonial Heights

Craig

Culpeper

Cumberland

Danville

Dickenson

Emporia

Essex

Fairfax City

Fauquier

Floyd

Fluvanna

Franklin City

Franklin County

Frederick

Galax

Giles

Gloucester

Goochland

Grayson

Greensville

Hampton (ranked medium last week)

Harrisonburg

Henry (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Lee

Lexington

Louisa

Lunenburg

Lynchburg

Madison

Manassas

Manassas Park

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (ranked medium last week)

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

Nelson

New Kent

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton

Northumberland

Norton

Orange

Page

Patrick

Pittsylvania

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Prince Edward

Prince William

Pulaski

Radford

Rappahannock

Richmond City

Richmond County

Roanoke City

Roanoke County

Rockbridge

Rockingham

Russell

Salem

Scott (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah

Smyth

Southampton

Spotsylvania

Suffolk

Tazewell

Virginia Beach

Warren

Washington

Waynesboro

Westmoreland

Williamsburg

Winchester

Wise

Wythe

York

