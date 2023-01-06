Watch Now
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Virginia localities, including all of Metro Richmond

"It's by far the most infectious variant we've ever had. So much so that it was 4% of cases beginning of December. And by the end of December, it's over 40% of cases," CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus said. "So tremendously infectious, although there is no data that people are getting sick from it, and there's no data yet that it's evading vaccines, despite what some of the media has reported. It seems that the vaccine t-cell responses are still protective against serious illness and hospitalization, which is very powerful and very heartening in many respects."
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 5, 2023.
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jan 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended 57 localities in the Commonwealth and that includes all of Metro Richmond and the majority of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 5 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: Nearly 900 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 24% last week

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Fifty-seven localities — including Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from 33 localities that ranked as high last week.

Forty-six localities rank as medium compared to the 49 localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 30 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 51 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 57 Virginia localities this week; up from 33 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked medium last week)
Amelia (ranked medium last week)
Amherst (ranked medium last week)
Appomattox (ranked low last week)
Bedford (ranked low last week)
Bland (ranked medium last week)
Botetourt (ranked medium last week)
Bristol (ranked low last week)
Buchanan (ranked medium last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Campbell (ranked low last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked medium last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (ranked low last week)
Craig (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Floyd (ranked low last week)
Franklin County (ranked low last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hampton (ranked medium last week)
Hanover (ranked medium last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
King and Queen (ranked medium last week)
King William (ranked medium last week)
Lancaster (ranked medium last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked low last week)
Mathews (ranked low last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked medium last week)
New Kent (ranked medium last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (ranked medium last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Powhatan (ranked medium last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Richmond City (ranked medium last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked low last week)
Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)
Russell (ranked low last week)
Salem (ranked low last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Tazewell (ranked medium last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 46 Virginia localities this week; down from 49 last week

Accomack (ranked high last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bath (ranked low last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (ranked low last week)
Clarke (ranked high last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Franklin City (ranked low last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Gloucester (ranked low last week)
Grayson (ranked high last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henry (ranked low last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King George (ranked high last week)
Lexington (ranked high last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Newport News (ranked low last week)
Norfolk (ranked low last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Norton (ranked high last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Poquoson (ranked low last week)
Portsmouth (ranked low last week)
Pulaski (ranked high last week)
Radford (ranked high last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked low last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (ranked low last week)
Southampton (ranked low last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (ranked low last week)
Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Washington (ranked low last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (ranked low last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (ranked high last week)
York (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 30 Virginia localities this week; down from 51 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (ranked medium last week)
Arlington (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked high last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)
Fairfax County (ranked medium last week)
Falls Church (ranked medium last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Lee (ranked high last week)
Loudoun (ranked medium last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Wise (ranked high last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Medium
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Low
    Alleghany High
    Amelia High
    Amherst High
    Appomattox High
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Medium
    Bedford High
    Bland High
    Botetourt High
    Bristol High
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan High
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista High

    Campbell High
    Caroline Medium
    Carroll High
    Charles City High
    Charlotte High
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Medium
    Chesterfield High
    Clarke Medium
    Colonial Heights High
    Covington High
    Craig High
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland High

    Danville Medium
    Dickenson Low
    Dinwiddie High

    Emporia Low
    Essex High

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Low
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd High
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Medium
    Franklin County High
    Frederick Medium
    Fredericksburg High

    Galax High
    Giles High
    Gloucester Medium
    Goochland High
    Grayson Medium
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax High
    Hampton High
    Hanover High
    Harrisonburg Medium
    Henrico High
    Henry Medium
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell High

    Isle of Wight Medium

    James City Medium

    King and Queen High
    King George Medium
    King William High

    Lancaster High
    Lee Low
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg High
    Lynchburg High

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews High
    Mecklenburg High
    Middlesex High
    Montgomery Medium

    Nelson Low
    New Kent High
    Newport News Medium
    Norfolk Medium
    Northampton Medium
    Northumberland High
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway High

    Orange Low

    Page Medium
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg High
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Medium
    Portsmouth Medium
    Powhatan High
    Prince Edward High
    Prince George High
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Medium

    Radford Medium
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City High
    Richmond County High
    Roanoke City High
    Roanoke County High
    Rockbridge Medium
    Rockingham Medium
    Russell High

    Salem High
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Medium
    Smyth Medium
    Southampton Medium
    Spotsylvania Medium
    Stafford Medium
    Staunton Medium
    Suffolk Medium
    Surry High
    Sussex High

    Tazewell High

    Virginia Beach Medium

    Warren Medium
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Medium
    Westmoreland High
    Williamsburg Medium
    Winchester Medium
    Wise Low
    Wythe Medium

    York Medium

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
