CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Virginia localities, including all of Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended 57 localities in the Commonwealth and that includes all of Metro Richmond and the majority of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 5 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 5, 2023.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Fifty-seven localities — including Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from 33 localities that ranked as high last week.

Forty-six localities rank as medium compared to the 49 localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 30 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 51 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

57 Virginia localities this week; up from 33 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked medium last week)

Amelia (ranked medium last week)

Amherst (ranked medium last week)

Appomattox (ranked low last week)

Bedford (ranked low last week)

Bland (ranked medium last week)

Botetourt (ranked medium last week)

Bristol (ranked low last week)

Buchanan (ranked medium last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Campbell (ranked low last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked medium last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked low last week)

Craig (ranked low last week)

Cumberland (ranked medium last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Floyd (ranked low last week)

Franklin County (ranked low last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hampton (ranked medium last week)

Hanover (ranked medium last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

King and Queen (ranked medium last week)

King William (ranked medium last week)

Lancaster (ranked medium last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked low last week)

Mathews (ranked low last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

New Kent (ranked medium last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (ranked medium last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Powhatan (ranked medium last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Richmond City (ranked medium last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (ranked low last week)

Roanoke County (ranked medium last week)

Russell (ranked low last week)

Salem (ranked low last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Tazewell (ranked medium last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

46 Virginia localities this week; down from 49 last week

Accomack (ranked high last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (ranked low last week)

Clarke (ranked high last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked low last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Gloucester (ranked low last week)

Grayson (ranked high last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked low last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (ranked low last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King George (ranked high last week)

Lexington (ranked high last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Newport News (ranked low last week)

Norfolk (ranked low last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Norton (ranked high last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Poquoson (ranked low last week)

Portsmouth (ranked low last week)

Pulaski (ranked high last week)

Radford (ranked high last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Scott (ranked low last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (ranked low last week)

Southampton (ranked low last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (ranked low last week)

Virginia Beach (ranked low last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (ranked low last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (ranked low last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wythe (ranked high last week)

York (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

30 Virginia localities this week; down from 51 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (ranked medium last week)

Arlington (ranked medium last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Dickenson (ranked high last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax County (ranked medium last week)

Falls Church (ranked medium last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Lee (ranked high last week)

Loudoun (ranked medium last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked high last week)



Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Medium

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Low

Alleghany High

Amelia High

Amherst High

Appomattox High

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford High

Bland High

Botetourt High

Bristol High

Brunswick Low

Buchanan High

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista High

Campbell High

Caroline Medium

Carroll High

Charles City High

Charlotte High

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Medium

Chesterfield High

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights High

Covington High

Craig High

Culpeper Low

Cumberland High

Danville Medium

Dickenson Low

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Low

Essex High

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd High

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Medium

Franklin County High

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg High

Galax High

Giles High

Gloucester Medium

Goochland High

Grayson Medium

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax High

Hampton High

Hanover High

Harrisonburg Medium

Henrico High

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Medium

James City Medium

King and Queen High

King George Medium

King William High

Lancaster High

Lee Low

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg High

Madison Low

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews High

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex High

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Low

New Kent High

Newport News Medium

Norfolk Medium

Northampton Medium

Northumberland High

Norton Medium

Nottoway High

Orange Low

Page Medium

Patrick Low

Petersburg High

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Medium

Portsmouth Medium

Powhatan High

Prince Edward High

Prince George High

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City High

Richmond County High

Roanoke City High

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Medium

Russell High

Salem High

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Medium

Smyth Medium

Southampton Medium

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Medium

Surry High

Sussex High

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Medium

Warren Medium

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland High

Williamsburg Medium

Winchester Medium

Wise Low

Wythe Medium

York Medium

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.