CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks recommended for 12 Virginia localities

With warnings all winter about a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, a new study released Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, suggests young children are the ones impacted the most.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 26, 2023.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 21:46:13-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate decreased to 16.71%, new cases were relatively flat last week and 73.7% of Virginia's population was fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for weekly COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 11.3% as of Jan. 25 and 85.5% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 26 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 600+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 15%

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twelve localities — including Emporia, Greensville and Prince Edward in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 16 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty-three localities — including Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Sixty-two localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 58 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 55 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 12 Virginia localities this week; down from 16 localities last week

Amherst( ranked medium last week)
Bland (ranked medium last week)
Buchanan (ranked medium last week)
Dickenson (no change from last week)
Emporia (ranked medium last week)
Greensville (ranked low last week)
Norton (ranked medium last week)
Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)
Russell (ranked medium last week)
Smyth (ranked medium last week)
Tazewell (ranked medium last week)
Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 63 Virginia localities this week; up from 62 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Bristol (no change from last week)
Brunswick (ranked low last week)
Buena Vista (ranked low last week)
Campbell (ranked high last week)
Carroll (ranked high last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (ranked low last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (ranked high last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked high last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Franklin City (ranked low last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (ranked low last week)
Galax (ranked high last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Halifax (ranked high last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (ranked low last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked high last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Lexington (ranked low last week)
Lunenburg (ranked high last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)
Middlesex (ranked high last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Page (ranked low last week)
Petersburg (ranked high last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince George (ranked high last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockingham (ranked low last week)
Salemi (no change from last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (ranked low last week)
Surry (ranked high last week)
Sussex (ranked high last week)
Warren (ranked low last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Winchester (ranked low last week)
Wise (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 58 Virginia localities this week; up from 55 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (ranked medium last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Arlington (ranked medium last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)
Fairfax County (ranked medium last week)
Falls Church (ranked medium last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Giles (ranked medium last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked high last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (ranked medium last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
Loudoun (ranked medium last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (ranked medium last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
Mathews (ranked medium last week)
Montgomery (ranked medium last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Patrick (ranked medium last week)
Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Radford (ranked medium last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
