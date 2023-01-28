CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks recommended for 12 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area as much of Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate decreased to 16.71%, new cases were relatively flat last week and 73.7% of Virginia's population was fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for weekly COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 11.3% as of Jan. 25 and 85.5% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Jan. 26 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 26, 2023.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Twelve localities — including Emporia, Greensville and Prince Edward in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 16 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty-three localities — including Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Sixty-two localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 58 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 55 localities that ranked as low last week.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Jan. 26, 2023.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

12 Virginia localities this week; down from 16 localities last week

Amherst( ranked medium last week)

Bland (ranked medium last week)

Buchanan (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked medium last week)

Greensville (ranked low last week)

Norton (ranked medium last week)

Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)

Russell (ranked medium last week)

Smyth (ranked medium last week)

Tazewell (ranked medium last week)

Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Jan. 26, 2023.

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

63 Virginia localities this week; up from 62 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Brunswick (ranked low last week)

Buena Vista (ranked low last week)

Campbell (ranked high last week)

Carroll (ranked high last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked low last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (ranked high last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked high last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked low last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (ranked low last week)

Galax (ranked high last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Halifax (ranked high last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked low last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked high last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked low last week)

Lunenburg (ranked high last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)

Middlesex (ranked high last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Page (ranked low last week)

Petersburg (ranked high last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince George (ranked high last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockingham (ranked low last week)

Salemi (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (ranked low last week)

Surry (ranked high last week)

Sussex (ranked high last week)

Warren (ranked low last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked low last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Jan. 26, 2023.

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

58 Virginia localities this week; up from 55 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (ranked medium last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Arlington (ranked medium last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax County (ranked medium last week)

Falls Church (ranked medium last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked high last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked medium last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

Loudoun (ranked medium last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (ranked medium last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (ranked medium last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (ranked medium last week)

Pittsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Radford (ranked medium last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Low

Alleghany Low

Amelia Medium

Amherst High

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Low

Bath Low

Bedford Medium

Bland High

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Medium

Buchanan High

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell Medium

Caroline Low

Carroll Medium

Charles City Medium

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights Medium

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia High

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Medium

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg Low

Galax Medium

Giles Low

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson Low

Greene Low

Greensville High

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Medium

Henrico Medium

Henry Low

Highland Low

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Low

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Medium

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Low

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Medium

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George Medium

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Low

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Medium

Russell High

Salem Medium

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Medium

Smyth High

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Low

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Medium

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland High

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Medium

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.