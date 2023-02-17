CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks no longer recommended for any Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is no longer recommended for any localities in the Commonwealth as Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 7-day moving average for weekly COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 1.0% as of Feb. 8 and 85.6% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Feb. 16 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

No localities rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from four localities that ranked as high last week.

Fifty-two localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Fifty-eight localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 81 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 71 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

0 Virginia localities this week; down from 4 localities last week

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

52 Virginia localities this week; down from 58 last week

Alleghany (ranked low last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (ranked low last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked low last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked low last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Norton (ranked high last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked high last week)

Pulaski (ranked low last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (ranked high last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Tazewell (ranked low last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked high last week)

Wythe (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

81 Virginia localities this week; up from 71 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked medium last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked medium last week)

Galax (ranked medium last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked medium last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Halifax (ranked medium last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King George (ranked medium last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (ranked medium last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked medium last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince George (ranked medium last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked medium last week)

Stafford (ranked medium last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Surry (ranked medium last week)

Sussex (ranked medium last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.