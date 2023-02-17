Watch Now
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks no longer recommended for any Virginia localities

“You can get immunity through infection, but it runs the risk that you're gonna be one of those cases that can affect all age groups actually, where you have a bad outcome, you are hospitalized, or you could even die," Chris Murray, Director of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Feb 16, 2023.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 13:58:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is no longer recommended for any localities in the Commonwealth as Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 7-day moving average for weekly COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 1.0% as of Feb. 8 and 85.6% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Feb. 16 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

No localities rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from four localities that ranked as high last week.

Fifty-two localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Fifty-eight localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 81 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from the 71 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 0 Virginia localities this week; down from 4 localities last week
Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 52 Virginia localities this week; down from 58 last week

    Covid-19 Complete Continuing Coverage-1200x630.jpg

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Low
    Alleghany Medium
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Medium
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Low

    Bath Medium
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Medium
    Caroline Low
    Carroll Low
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Medium
    Covington Medium
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Low
    Dickenson Medium
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Low
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Low
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax Low
    Giles Medium
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson Low
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Low
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Medium
    Henry Low
    Highland Low
    Hopewell Low

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Low
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Low
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Low
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Medium

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Medium

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Medium

    Radford Medium
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Medium
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Medium

    Salem Medium
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Medium
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Medium

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Medium

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
