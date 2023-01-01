Watch Now
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high, masks recommended for 33 Virginia localities

Physicians are worried about rise in COVID cases after holidays.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 11:09:13-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Masking is now recommended for 33 localities in Virginia and that continues to include some localities in Metro Richmond, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as 73.6% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 2.9% as of Dec. 14 and 85.3% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Dec. 29 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Thirty-three localities — including Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Essex, Henrico, Hopewell, Northumberland, Petersburg, Prince Edward, Prince George and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from 19 localities that ranked as high last week.

Forty-nine localities — including Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Goochland, Hanover, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Powhatan and Richmond City in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Sixty-two localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 51 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 52 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 33 Virginia localities this week; up from 19 localities last week

Accomack (ranked medium last week)
Buena Vista (ranked low last week)
Carroll (ranked medium last week)
Charlotte (ranked medium last week)
Clarke (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Essex (ranked medium last week)
Galax (ranked medium last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Grayson (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
King George (ranked medium last week)
Lee (ranked medium last week)
Lexington (ranked low last week)
Lunenburg (ranked medium last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked medium last week)
Northumberland (ranked medium last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (ranked medium last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (ranked medium last week)
Richmond County (ranked medium last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (ranked medium last week)
Wise (ranked medium last week)
Wythe (ranked medium last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 49 Virginia localities this week; down from 62 last week

Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (ranked low last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (ranked high last week)
Arlington (ranked low last week)
Augusta (ranked low last week)
Bland (ranked low last week)
Botetourt (ranked high last week)
Buchanan (ranked low last week)
Caroline (ranked low last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (ranked low last week)
Fairfax County (ranked low last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Hampton (ranked low last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Highland (ranked low last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Loudoun (ranked low last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northampton (ranked low last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)
Stafford (ranked low last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Tazewell (ranked low last week)
Warren (ranked high last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 51 Virginia localities this week; down from 52 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Appomattox (ranked medium last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked high last week)
Bristol (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Campbell (ranked high last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Covington (ranked medium last week)
Craig (ranked medium last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Floyd (ranked medium last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)
Madison (ranked medium last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (ranked medium last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Patrick (ranked medium last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked medium last week)
Russell (ranked medium last week)
Salem (ranked high last week)
Scott (ranked medium last week)
Smyth (ranked medium last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Washington (ranked high last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

