CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now recommended for 8 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — While much of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, masking is now recommended for eight localities and most of Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate increased to 14.4%, new cases were up 22% this week and 73.6% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 2.96% as of Dec. 14 and 85.2% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Dec. 15 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Dec. 15, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Eight localities — including Nottoway and Petersburg in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is down from 10 localities that ranked as high last week.

Sixty localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Fifty-five localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 65 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 68 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

8 Virginia localities this week; down from 10 localities last week

Appomattox (ranked medium last week)

Campbell (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked medium last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

60 Virginia localities this week; up from 55 last week

Accomack (ranked low last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked low last week)

Carroll (ranked high last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (ranked low last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Galax (ranked high last week)

Goochland (ranked high last week)

Grayson (ranked high last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Henry (ranked low last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (ranked low last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Orange (ranked low last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked high last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked low last week)

Stafford (ranked low last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked low last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

65 Virginia localities this week; down from 68 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (ranked medium last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Page (ranked medium last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (ranked medium last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked medium last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)



Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.