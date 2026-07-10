🥊 Win 2 VIP stage seats to BFFC 20: A Night of Boxing & Muay Thai!

CBS 6 is teaming up with Bar Fights Fighting Championship to send ONE lucky winner and a guest to the biggest fight night in Central Virginia — with 2 VIP Stage Seats valued at $500!

Doors open on Sunday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. t the Cultural Center of India in Chester for the FIFA Watch Party. Then the fights start at 6 p.m.

"Catch the FIFA action, then watch Professional Boxing and Amateur Muay Thai collide as BFFC celebrates its landmark 20th event — Twenty Events. One Legacy."

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday, July 16.

Can't wait? Click here to grab your seats with tickets available at $65, $90, $150, and $250.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.