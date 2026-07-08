Win family 4-pack to Richmond Flying Squirrels game!

Don't miss your chance to win a family four-pack to see the Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Friday, July 24, courtesy of our friends at

Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, July 22.

Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes knows great outdoor spaces bring people together. From custom patios and walkways to fire pits, retaining walls, and outdoor living areas, they're helping homeowners create places where memories are made.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.