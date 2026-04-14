Win a $100 gift card to new Kroger in Mechanicsville

Don't miss your chance to win a $100 gift card to the new Kroger in Mechanicsville.

It's super simple. Just click here and comment "Kroger Marketplace" and tag 3 friends for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner this Friday, April 17.

The new Kroger store at 6468 Mechanicsville Turnpike opens this Wednesday, April 15. Don't miss the grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. with a performance by the Mechanicsville High School band and a presentation of the colors by JROTC members.

The store will then open to the public after a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 8 a.m.

The first 500 customers will receive a $10 gift card, and shoppers can save $0.20 per gallon at the pump. Kroger will also present a $10,000 donation to FeedMore to address food insecurity and support the community.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.