Win 4-pack of tickets to Central Virginia Boat Show at Meadow Event Park

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Central Virginia Boat Show at Meadow Event Park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday morning.

The RVA Raceway Boat Show is Friday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 11 a.m. - 5 pm. Click here for more information about the show and for tickets.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.