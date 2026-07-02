Win $50 gift card to Eazy's Kitchen and Bar in Amelia Court House!

Don't miss your chance to win a $50 gift card to Eazy's Kitchen and Bar in historic Amelia Court House!

It's super simple. Just click here and comment "Eazy’s" and tag 3 friends for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Tuesday, June 7.

Eazy's Kitchen and Bar is located at 16420 Court St, Amelia Court House.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.