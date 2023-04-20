These veteran runners share words of wisdom ahead of Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- In honor of CBS 6’s 75th birthday this Saturday, April 22, 2023, the same day as Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, community anchor GeNienne Samuels caught up with six 10K participants who are all 75 years young for advice on how to get moving at any age.

Each have a different why for lacing up their shoes to jog, walk or run Monument Avenue. The good news is you don’t have to wait until New Year’s to start getting fit and healthy. It’s never too early or too late to start moving and becoming a healthier version of yourself. All six agree, all you need to do is start!

Here area few words of wisdom to get you started:



“Start. There's nothing like starting. It may feel like a little thing, but it's a go take a walk. Start. Volunteer someplace. Start walking. Get a flatwater kayak and go out and paddle around on the river and see what a joy it is to be out in the middle of nature. Just engaging, doing whatever it takes to start,” said Brad Armstrong, who moved to Richmond from New York at the age of five. He attended Thomas Dale High School, left the area to attend college and then he served in the Army.



“Just like anything else. Baby steps, start slow, walk a half mile and keep at it. And you'll be amazed at what you can do.” This was advice from Delight Booker, who moved to Richmond in 1984. She started running back about 13 years ago, walking for Massey Cancer because she is a breast cancer survivor "and still going strong.



“Do something and don't worry about statistics, how far you go. Look at everything as an increment. Don't worry about the end. Just do something better each day or each week.” Take it from Jay Henderson who didn’t step foot in a gym until he retired at 65 years old. He lost 40 pounds by working out, walking and eating better.



“You do have to take it a little slow and build up to it. But it is only one step at a time. It's one foot in front of the other. And if you can walk one block, you can walk 60 blocks. You just need to practice a little bit.” Laura Schooley is a former tennis player who started running when she was around 58. Now she walks with a good friend who just turned 90!



“My advice is to find a team. And for any running event you do, training is huge… It makes me feel just good because when you exercise, eat right, you don't feel like you're as old as you are. When I turned 47, I said, Oh, it's time to be old. Then I said, Well, I don't really feel old. I thought, Well, you know what? I think it's because I'm working out like five times a week, and I eat good. I think that helps to feel good about being 75.” Gwyneth Garrett didn’t start running until she retired as a school teacher at 55 and now works out at least five days each week.



And if you’re not up for working out yet, Bill Kelly said, “I guess I would say for people that as you age up, if you've done this stuff, once you can't run or can't be active, get involved, coach, support the programs, just volunteer, just stay involved and I think you'll stay active and healthy.” Billy Kelly is a volunteer track and field coach for Robious Middle School… and also helps to organize the Richmond Road Runners Club FREE running camp.

Additionally, consider talking to someone at your local YMCA to get advice on starting a new workout regimen. Be sure to consult your physician, too.

Click here to check out all the fun that the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.

