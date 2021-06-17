Yoga, Juneteenth to intersect at outdoor event

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth is a freedom celebration that dates back to June 1865.

On Saturday, June 19, yoga will intersect with Juneteenth for a celebration. The holiday, that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, is now a holiday in several states including Virginia.

In Richmond, Project Yoga's Saturday Salutation Juneteenth Commemoration will be held in honor of the holiday. Natika Achalam is the executive director of the organization.

"Yoga is the union of all things and I feel like yoga touches every single aspect of the practitioner's lives and it helps us to center ourselves, to be in the best place as possible, also to help wounds and trauma," Achalam said.

On June 19, Lewis Ginter will host Project Yoga's commemoration, a two-hour workshop led by Dr. Ram Bhagat.

"So we'll have a yoga session including drumming and movement which we do know therapeutically helps to move past sticking points that are happening in the body. Then coming to a place we're able to celebrate, talk about and vocalize what our experiences are," Achalam said.

Achalam urges attendees to bring an open mind, a yoga mat, comfortable clothing and one additional thing.

"Bring an offering in honor of the ancestors, just something to commemorate your experience and your lineage, whoever you are, bring something to honor your ancestors," Achalam said.

Project Yoga's Saturday Salutation Juneteenth Commemoration starts at 9 a.m. on June 19. Those interested can register here or check their social media pages for more information.

For an updated list with Juneteenth events, click here.