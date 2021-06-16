Check out this updated list of Juneteenth events around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the Union Army brought word to Galveston, Texas that slavery had been outlawed in the United States. In addition to it being a federal holiday, there are numerous celebrations planned around Central Virginia. Check back as more events are added to this list:
Juneteenth Neighborhood Block Party
Robinson Park
214 Westover Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23223
June 19, 2021
Juneteenth Jamboree/5K Marathon
838 E. Cary St, Richmond, Va. 23219
Juneteenth Celebration in Henrico County
Dorey Park
2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
Juneteenth in the Park
Pocahontas State Park
10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832
City of Petersburg Celebrates Juneteenth
Petersburg Sports Complex
100 Ballpark Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805
Central VA African-American Chamber of Commerce Meetup Group
Online at 11:15 a.m.
It's The Brunch For Me: Juneteenth Edition
The Speakeasy Grill
526 N 2nd St, Richmond, Va. 23219
RVA Juneteenth Cocktail Market
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
200 South 10th St., Richmond, Va. 23219
RVA Black Bar Crawl 2021: A Juneteenth Celebration
1712 E Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23223
Celebrate, network, and socialize at multiple minority-owned restaurants, bars, and lounges.
Sunday Service Soul Food presents Afro-Rican Bomba Y Plena Juneteenth
4360 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico, Va. 23231
TriVegan Collaboration Launch
313 E Broad St, Richmond, Va. 23219
June 27, 2021
Juneteenth Festival: A Freedom Celebration
1540 E. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23219