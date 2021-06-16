Check out this updated list of Juneteenth events around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the Union Army brought word to Galveston, Texas that slavery had been outlawed in the United States. In addition to it being a federal holiday, there are numerous celebrations planned around Central Virginia. Check back as more events are added to this list:

June 16, 2021

Juneteenth Neighborhood Block Party

Robinson Park

214 Westover Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23223

June 19, 2021

Juneteenth Jamboree/5K Marathon

838 E. Cary St, Richmond, Va. 23219

Juneteenth Celebration in Henrico County

Dorey Park

2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231

Juneteenth in the Park

Pocahontas State Park

10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832

City of Petersburg Celebrates Juneteenth

Petersburg Sports Complex

100 Ballpark Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805

Central VA African-American Chamber of Commerce Meetup Group

Online at 11:15 a.m.

It's The Brunch For Me: Juneteenth Edition

The Speakeasy Grill

526 N 2nd St, Richmond, Va. 23219

RVA Juneteenth Cocktail Market

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 South 10th St., Richmond, Va. 23219

RVA Black Bar Crawl 2021: A Juneteenth Celebration

1712 E Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23223

Celebrate, network, and socialize at multiple minority-owned restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Sunday Service Soul Food presents Afro-Rican Bomba Y Plena Juneteenth

4360 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico, Va. 23231

TriVegan Collaboration Launch

313 E Broad St, Richmond, Va. 23219

June 27, 2021

Juneteenth Festival: A Freedom Celebration

1540 E. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23219

