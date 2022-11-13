Aiden is really good at math, board games

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 14-year-old Aiden, who is smart, sweet and and outgoing.

"I am really good at math. Another thing I'm good at is playing board games," Aiden said.

He enjoys video games, being outside and watching football. He is a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Aiden loves animals and hopes to one day have pets.

"I want people to know me as a kind and caring person that can be trusted," he said.

Aiden likes getting to know people and cares about those around him. He hopes for a forever family that feels the same way.

"Having someone there for you when you're down, or someone that can care for you, and help you with your homework and stuff," he said.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.