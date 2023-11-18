How Richmond bike club is getting hundreds of children get on 2 wheels this Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Santa's helpers are already hard at work at the Richmond Toolbank, thanks to volunteers from the Richmond Area Bicycling Assocation (RABA) and Estes Express Lines.

Some 560 new bicycles, and helmets, most of them still in boxes, were brought Friday by Estes from New Jersey free of charge to be assembled and checked out by RABA volunteers Saturday morning.

RABA members raised the money through their flagship program bikes for kids and this was a record-setting year.

For RABA members and Estes it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

"Estes has always been involved with the Richmond community," said Estes Corporate Director for Terminal Operations Michael Brown. "We're a 92-year-old, family-owned business. And so, this fits well with everything we stand for. Allowing kids to have a new bike for Christmas is an amazing thing to be a part of."

"This is how I give back to the community that I live in, that I ride my bike in," said RABA Foundation President Andrew Mann. "It just makes my heart full because I just know, Christmas morning, there's going to be a kid waking up to find a brand-new bike and a brand-new helmet sitting right next to the Christmas tree."

Once the bikes are ready, they'll be delivered to area Christmas mothers who will then distribute them to registered families.

