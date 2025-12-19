Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cheryl donates to Bridging RVA's efforts to give free meals on Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller surprised a Richmond organization with a $200 donation to support their annual free Christmas dinner for those in need.

The gift went to Bridging RVA, which is hosting its 11th annual Community Christmas Day dinner that will serve at least 3,000 Richmonders. The donation was part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, with help from Virginia Credit Union.

Cheryl surprised Bridging RVA’s Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer with the donation, who shared some information about the event.

"For the community to have a space that's warm and welcoming and for anybody to be here. That goes for the volunteers and the people that are eating a meal. It just does my heart so good and I feel like if we can just, for my family in particular, we represent, this is what the holidays are about. We give out of what we have. And if we can represent that every day, that's what we want to do," Sawyer said.

The surprise donation will help support the free community Christmas dinner that offers both food and fellowship for those who might otherwise spend the holiday alone.

The event is being hosted on Christmas Day at Congregation Beth Ahabah at 1111 West Franklin Street in Richmond from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.

