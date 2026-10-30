VCU dental student Jaquan Jennings inspires the next generation

RICHMOND, Va. — As he prepares to graduate from the VCU School of Dentistry, fourth-year dental student Jaquan Jennings is focused on more than fixing teeth. He wants to inspire the next generation.

Jennings says a positive experience with his childhood dentist sparked his interest in healthcare and eventually led him to dentistry. Today, he finds the greatest reward in helping patients regain their confidence through healthy smiles.

The VCU School of Dentistry, Virginia's only dental school, has trained dental professionals for more than 130 years and is nationally recognized for its education, research and community service.

Jennings is also committed to increasing awareness of healthcare careers among young people, particularly students who may not often see themselves represented in the profession. He regularly visits schools to talk about dentistry and encourage students to pursue their goals.

As he enters the workforce, Jennings hopes to continue serving patients while giving back to the community that helped shape his journey. For him, building better smiles is also about building brighter futures.

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