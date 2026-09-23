Louisa County school builds outdoor learning space

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The American Academy of Pediatrics wholeheartedly supports school recess for kids from kindergarten through 12th grade for three reasons: playground time builds social skills, leads to stronger and healthier bodies, and the "brain breaks" can foster classroom learning.

A school counselor in Louisa County is helping take that even further with a new outdoor playground.

Patriot Point at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa County is an outdoor play and learning space featuring fishing ponds, sandpits, trails and places for make-believe adventure.

School counselor Courtney Horne applied for a grant to build the space. She is a firm believer in the benefits of having students spend time outdoors during the school day.

"It's just magic. I mean it's truly simply magic out here. There's joy, there's learning, there's collaboration," Horne said.

Each section of the space combines education with traditional recess, where imagination and physical exercise are encouraged.

Horne said her vision for the space grew from a realization that students needed something different.

"Play was very different from how I grew up and so once my eyes were opened to the idea that we needed to get dirty, we needed to play in an outdoor setting that wasn't sterile or always set up for gross motor play, I think from there my heart knew that this was something that could benefit students at a public school -- and it has," Horne said.

She also sees the outdoor environment as a way to help students regulate themselves emotionally before returning to the classroom.

"I believe firmly that a child who is regulated, calm inside of their body has had their needs met, is ready to learn. I think fundamentally that we're utilizing nature as a way to do some rest and digest inside of the kids' bodies without them even knowing it," Horne said.

LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley praised Horne's initiative and the way staff members turn ideas into reality.

"It's awesome as superintendent when you have staff members that come to you and say we have great ideas, and then they make the ideas come to life and to be able to help them do that was phenomenal," Straley said.

The project also became a story of community involvement. Local builder Faulconer Construction volunteered to help bring the space to life.

"They had told me we really love connecting with the community. If you ever have a project that you need help with or another career day, let us know," Horne said.

Horne hopes the space leaves a lasting impression on students well beyond their time at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

"I hope they leave with the ability to notice that they can use nature as a tool for the rest of their lives as a calming therapeutic tool, feeling a sense of belonging and maybe the memories too," Horne said.



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