4 James River teachers share 126 years of experience, friendship and dedication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four teachers at James River High School have spent more than three decades working side-by-side, building not only successful careers but lasting friendships.

Together, Pete Schumacher, Timothy Couillard, Timothy Crane and Gregory Dommisse have amassed 126 combined years of teaching at the same school, a rare accomplishment in today's education landscape.

The educators began their careers at James River in the mid-1990s. While few people stay with one employer for more than 30 years, the four teachers say the relationships they've built with one another and their students have kept them coming back year after year.

"I helped open the building in 1994, so this is my 33rd year here at James River," says Dommisse. "We've all known each other 31 years."

Among the group, Dommisse, a history teacher, is the only remaining original teacher from when the school opened. While the school has evolved since the 1990s, he says one thing remains unchanged.

"My hairline is different. The school has changed, but kids don't really change. Kids mostly stay the same," Dommisse said.

The teachers have witnessed major shifts in education over the years, including curriculum changes, the challenges of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of cell phones in the classroom.

"I think cell phones. The huge part that cell phones play in the lives of students is a big difference from when we started," says Crane.

Despite those challenges, the group says their friendship and shared commitment to students have remained constant.

"James River is a special place, and we wouldn't have been here 30 years if it wasn't," says Schumacher. "Knowing these three guys are here and want to be here and care about kids, that gives you the energy."

Though they teach different subjects, all four educators say they hope students leave their classrooms with a sense of curiosity and a desire to continue learning.



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