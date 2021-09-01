How giving a child a book can transform their lives forever

RICHMOND, Va. -- Books can take young kids to new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success, and help break the cycle of poverty. That's why CBS 6 is encouraging you to join us and E.W. Scripps in providing more books to kids.

“We’re very thankful that our CBS 6 employees, the majority have given to the Give a Child a Book Campaign this year,” CBS 6 General Manager Stephen Hayes said. “And really just asking our central Virginia community to help and be with us in investing in our youth.”

Studies show kids who don't have access to books have lower reading proficiency and eventually struggle to complete high school. The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign provides books to children in low-income neighborhoods to help them become competent readers.

“It’s unfortunate that so many of these kids don’t have a book that they can call their own," Hayes said. “But what’s amazing is with Give a Child a Book, you’re able to say to these children, ‘Hey, you’re going to get three to four books.’ And to see their faces light up, to see how excited they get, is incredibly heartwarming.”

You can help students by getting involved. Just click here for more information.

Building a love of reading is Building Better Minds.