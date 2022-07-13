CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A picture of Gordon Shumway is on the door of Amanda Berneche’s classroom at Clover Hill High School. Behind it are her movie makers.

"The film they made is a documentary," said Berneche. “It's all real life. And they cataloged collectors and their collections."

"Basically, it's about different people's collections, and how all of our collections bring us together no matter your age or what you collect," explained rising 12th grader, Kylee Futrell.

Provided to WTVR A film class at Clover Hill High School used a documentary to showcase collectors and their collections. July 13, 2022



This film class is an escape from regular reading, writing and arithmetic.

"When they leave my room, I want them to be creative thinkers and problem solvers," said Berneche. “I want them to change the world for the better."

And it could be the start of a career after graduation.

"I thought this was going to be my only film," said Kaylee. “I was never going to do this again, but we're already wanting to make films for next year, and I could see myself doing something like this in the future because it has opened a lot of doors for me."

The hard work paid off. The class film, “Collective," was named “Audience Choice" at the VHSL Film Festival.

And about that Gordon Shumway reference. You may know him better as Alf, the titular star of the 80’s hit TV show about a stranded alien on earth.

"I'm actually in [the film]," said Berneche. "For my collection of Alf memorabilia."

Inspiring her students. Building a love of movie making. And Building Better Minds.