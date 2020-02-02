Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division
Posted: 9:05 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated:2020-02-02 22:13:14-05
By:
AP Wire
FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night in the Capitol where his impeachment trial is still underway.
He’s expected to declare the state of the union strong, even when it’s bitterly divided, as he asks Americans for a second term.
Trump has become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, but he’s expected to be acquitted in his Senate trial on Wednesday.
In a preview, Trump told reporters Sunday that he’s looking at giving “a very, very positive message.”
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.