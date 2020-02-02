Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night in the Capitol where his impeachment trial is still underway.

He’s expected to declare the state of the union strong, even when it’s bitterly divided, as he asks Americans for a second term.

Trump has become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, but he’s expected to be acquitted in his Senate trial on Wednesday.

In a preview, Trump told reporters Sunday that he’s looking at giving “a very, very positive message.”