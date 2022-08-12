Why we can't escape social media

According to Pew Research, 70% of Americans use social media.

Whether you use social media to connect with friends and loved ones or to simply kill time, the popularity of this pastime has increased significantly in the last decade. And all of those likes, photos, and comments are changing the way we interact.

Most of us know about popular platforms, like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. But Influencer Marketing Hub shows there are over 100 social media sites where people are posting and connecting.

Influencer Marketing Hub data shows the average internet user spends nearly 2 1/2 hours each day on social media, which makes sense. Social media at its core is designed to be tough to put down.

