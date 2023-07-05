More clouds will be around Wednesday but rain chances will remain lower

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will remain very warm and humid with more clouds. Storm chances will remain low, at about 20% through the afternoon and evening. The high will be in the lower 90s. Rain chances increase again as later in the week going into the weekend, when there will be more numerous storms around. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with a low in the lower 70s.

Summer heat and humidity will stay locked in through the weekend. Highs will be near or above 90.

