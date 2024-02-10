Watch Now
Rain chances ramping up from today into Sunday

Posted at 5:30 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 05:30:52-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase and thicken during the day. There will be some showers around, with the best chance from around midday through mid-afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s, but areas that get more breaks in the clouds will reach 65-70.

Showers will increase late tonight, as temperatures hold in the low to mid 50s.

It will be rainy Sunday morning, with rain turning more scattered during the afternoon. Daybreak temps will be in the mid 50s, and temps will fall into the 40s during the day.

Another system will spread rain into the area from south to north on Monday. Areas north of I-64 may not see rain until late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

It will be rainy Monday night, with showers tapering off Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals between today and Tuesday morning could exceed an inch, with some spots exceeding two inches. The heavier rain totals will be south of Richmond.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

