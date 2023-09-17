More clouds and some showers possible to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday showers will increase in and near the metro during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be near 80 in Metro Richmond but range from the low 70s far northwest to the mid-80s well southeast.

Showers will continue Sunday night. Rain totals will likely be in the 1/4" to 1/2" for most locations. Some showers may linger into daybreak Monday, but we'll then see a gradual decrease in clouds. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

A dry spell is expected Tuesday through Friday, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s. Our next rain chance will likely be next weekend.

Tropics:



Lee will continue moving through Atlantic Canada through the rest of the weekend

Margot will weaken as it meanders around in the northeastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression 15 will likely become Tropical Storm Nigel in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to curve east of Bermuda as a hurricane.

Another tropical wave coming off the coast of west Africa has a decent chance for development over the next 5-7 days.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

