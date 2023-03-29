Skies will clear up before sunrise

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will be mostly sunny to start with partly sunny skies by afternoon. Today's high will be in the lower 60s. A cold front will come through tonight bringing very dry, cooler air in for Thursday. The low will fall into the upper 30s tonight under mainly clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s. The breeze will pick up and clouds will increase on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and there may be a late-day shower or two.

A few showers are possible to begin the weekend Saturday, followed by dry weather on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 Saturday, cooling back into the 60s on Sunday.

