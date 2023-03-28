Skies will become mostly cloudy Tuesday with late evening rain

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will begin with a mix of clouds and sun with skies quickly becoming overcast by late morning. Today will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain will move in by this evening and taper off around 3am. Skies will clear toward sunrise Wednesday. The low will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high near 60°

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s. The breeze will pick up and clouds will increase on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and there may be a late-day shower or two.

A few showers are possible to begin the weekend Saturday, followed by dry weather on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 Saturday, cooling back into the 60s on Sunday.

